Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Inside information: Ari-Pekka Määttänen appointed President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

28 October 2026 at 7:55 AM EET

Inside information: Ari-Pekka Määttänen appointed President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) Ari-Pekka Määttänen (born 1968) as the company's new President and CEO. He will assume his position on 1 May 2027. Määttänen will succeed the current President and CEO, Eero Hautaniemi, whose decision to step down from his position by summer 2027 was announced on 19 March 2026.

Ari-Pekka has extensive experience in leading, transforming and growing businesses based on customer needs. He has held senior leadership and business development positions at Stora Enso and Andritz, and joins Lassila & Tikanoja from his current position as CEO of Fintoil Oy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ari-Pekka to lead Lassila & Tikanoja into its next phase. He has strong experience in business growth and transformation, strategy execution and value creation for customers. The Board believes he is the right person to accelerate Lassila & Tikanoja's growth as a company purely focused on the circular economy. At the same time, I would like to thank Eero Hautaniemi for his many years of excellent service as President and CEO of the company", says Jukka Leinonen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja.

"Lassila & Tikanoja is a highly respected company with a unique role in enabling the circular economy. The company has a strong market position, highly skilled employees and significant opportunities to create value for its customers and shareholders. I look forward to joining Lassila & Tikanoja and building the company's next phase of growth together with its employees," says Ari-Pekka Määttänen.

Eero Hautaniemi will continue as President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja until 30 April 2027. Thereafter, he will serve as Senior Advisor until 31 July 2027.

Ari-Pekka Määttänen's CV and photograph are attached to this release.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information please contact:

Jukka Leinonen, Chair of the Board of Directors

jukka.leinonen@lassila-tikanoja.fi

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en