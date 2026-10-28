Taaleri Oyj: Changes in Taaleri's Executive Management Team - Antti Salmela and Linda Tierala appointed members of the Executive Management Team

28.10.2026 08:05:08 EET | Taaleri Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

TAALERI PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 28 OCTOBER 2026 AT 08:05 EET

Changes in Taaleri's Executive Management Team - Antti Salmela and Linda Tierala appointed members of the Executive Management Team

Taaleri has appointed Antti Salmela (M.Sc. (Tech.), MBA, b. 1979) and Linda Tierala (M.Sc. (Econ.), b. 1982) as members of its Executive Management Team as of 1 November 2026. Salmela serves as Investment Director and Tierala as Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability at Taaleri.

Salmela has nearly 20 years of experience in private equity. He has served as Investment Director at Taaleri Investments since 2025, where he is responsible for Taaleri's direct investments and takes part in executing Taaleri's strategic projects. Before joining Taaleri, he worked at Vaaka Partners from 2007 to 2024, first as Analyst, Investment Manager and Investment Director, and from 2013 onwards as Partner. He has served on the boards of several portfolio companies of Vaaka Partners' funds.

Tierala has extensive experience in leadership roles in investor relations and communications at listed private equity companies. At Taaleri, she has been responsible for investor relations and communications since 2024, and additionally for sustainability since 2025. Before joining Taaleri, she worked at CapMan in investor relations and communications roles from 2012 to 2024. She served as CapMan's Director, Investor Relations and Communications from 2019 to 2023 and as Director, Investor Relations and Sustainability from 2023 to 2024. Earlier in her career, her roles included investor communications and management consulting in the United States and China from 2007 to 2011.

"I warmly welcome Antti and Linda to Taaleri's Executive Management Team. Direct investments have become increasingly important to Taaleri's business as a result of our active growth equity investing, and Antti's long experience in private equity complements the expertise of the Executive Management Team. Linda's appointment, in turn, underlines the role of investor relations and communications in executing our strategy and in our stakeholder engagement. Both bring strong strategic insight, in-depth industry expertise and a hands-on approach to the Executive Management Team. I am delighted to continue working with them, now also as members of the Executive Management Team," says Ilkka Laurila, CEO of Taaleri.

Taaleri Plc

Communications

Further information:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, Taaleri Plc, tel. +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is an expert in investing, private equity funds and non-life insurance that enables change through capital. We focus on selected strategies in renewable energy, real estate, and growth and venture capital investments. Our subsidiary Garantia offers credit risk insurance solutions to households, companies and lenders. We combine capital with know-how, deep expertise and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment comprises the renewable energy, bioindustry, real estate and venture capital businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd. The Investments segment consists of development capital investments, fund investments and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 billion of assets under management and employs approximately 140 professionals. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com