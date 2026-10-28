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WKN: A0X93X | ISIN: SE0002016352 | Ticker-Symbol: 24C
München
28.10.26 | 08:01
1,890 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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C-RAD AB Chart 1 Jahr
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1,9002,00010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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C-Rad AB: C-RAD receives order worth approximately 8 MSEK, strengthening presence in the Northeast U.S.

C-RAD AB (publ), a global leader in Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), has received an order worth approximately 8 MSEK from a leading academic medical center in the Northeastern United States. The order includes multiple Catalyst? HD systems and further strengthens C-RAD's position in the U.S. radiation therapy market. The systems will support radiation therapy treatments across different linear accelerator platforms, demonstrating C-RAD's vendor-independent technology and its ability to provide a consistent SGRT workflow across a mixed-vendor clinical environment.

The Northeast is a highly competitive radiation therapy market in the U.S, making this order an important commercial achievement for C-RAD. It demonstrates the company's ability to compete for major institutional projects and strengthens its presence in a strategically important U.S. region.

"Winning this order is a significant milestone for C-RAD in the U.S.," says Andreas Juhlin, CCO of C-RAD. "The Northeast is a highly competitive market, and this decision reflects the strength of our solutions and the persistence of our team. We are proud to support another leading healthcare institution with our SGRT solutions and to demonstrate the value of a consistent workflow across different treatment systems"

C-RAD sees the order as the beginning of further opportunities in the region. With its new software platform, previewed at ASTRO 2026, and upcoming product offerings, C-RAD aims to build on this momentum in 2027 as it develops into an open oncology workflow platform that helps clinics treat every patient safely, efficiently and with confidence.

For further information:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO, +46 (0)70 523 0163, investors@c-rad.com
Linda Frölén, CFO, +46 (0)70 303 3253, investors@c-rad.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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