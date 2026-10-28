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WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 09:34
1,630 Euro
+2,09 % +0,033
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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1,6171,63009:45
1,6171,63009:46
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Geely Farizon: Farizon SV Model Year 2027 makes its French debut at Rungis, tested for real-world delivery

Farizon SV Model Year 2027 makes its French debut at Rungis, tested for real-world delivery

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Farizon unveiled the Farizon SV Model Year 2027 at Marché International de Rungis, the world's premier fresh produce wholesale hub. A benchmark for European last-mile delivery, Rungis demands dense multi-drop routes, tight timetables and frequent stop-start operation. The launch targets measurable operational benefits for fleets and independent operators, aligned with the More for Business proposition.

First launched in France in April 2026, the Farizon SV is built on four pillars: capacity, efficiency, safety and comfort. The Model Year 2027 update solves real-world fleet pain points to raise uptime and productivity. Built on Farizon's purpose-built native electric GXA-M architecture, it features a modular chassis ready for flexible upfitting. It offers 13 m³ usable cargo volume and up to 384 km WLTP combined range. Its new CATL battery supports 2C DC charging from 20%-80% SOC in just 18 minutes. A new all-wheel-drive variant brings improved traction for wet roads, gradients and unpaved ground, suited to fresh produce and utility deliveries across Europe's wet seasons.

Ahead of the launch, local Rungis operators trailed the Farizon SV Model Year 2027 over full working days, simulating multi-drop rounds and mid-shift charging. One operator commented: "The SV's cargo area works well with produce crates, and the low loading height makes repeated handling less tiring. Fast charging fits our lunch break, so we can top up without disrupting delivery schedules. It is a practical vehicle for our high-intensity operation."

Marking a key milestone for Farizon's European LCV range, the SV line-up will expand with Combi and Minibus variants for chilled transport, conversions and passenger shuttles. The event included static displays, conversion demonstrators and on-site test drives to demonstrate urban agility. Engineered around operator needs, the updated Farizon SV Model Year 2027 is a robust, job-ready electric LCV, delivering on the More for Business promise for European fleet operators.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farizon-sv-model-year-2027-makes-its-french-debut-at-rungis-tested-for-real-world-delivery-302921894.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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