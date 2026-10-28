Japanese imaging and electronics company Ricoh has announced plans to begin producing perovskite solar cells in Japan by 2030. The factory will be located at Ricoh Industry Co., Ltd.'s Tohoku site in Shibata, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, and will use a manufacturing process based on Ricoh's proprietary inkjet technology. "With future expansion to GW-scale production in mind, Ricoh aims to establish annual production capacity of several hundred MW by 2030," the company said in a statement. Ricoh said its inkjet technology enables precise control over microscopic droplets, allowing materials ...

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