Newly Created Role Supports the Continued Expansion of Northern Trust's Insurance Servicing Capabilities Across EMEA

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that Andy Ponsford has joined the company as Head of Insurance, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In this newly created role, Ponsford will lead the continued expansion of Northern Trust's insurance servicing capabilities across the region, helping to deliver an integrated operating model designed to support the operational, accounting, investment and regulatory needs of insurance companies.

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Andy Ponsford, Head of Insurance, EMEA, Northern Trust

Northern Trust currently serves more than 200 insurance clients globally, representing approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under administration and custody. It extends its proven insurance servicing expertise across the region, providing insurance companies with an integrated solution designed to support multi-asset class portfolios across markets and jurisdictions. This and the creation of this new role reflect the firm's broader strategy to deliver a comprehensive servicing ecosystem tailored to the unique needs of insurers.

In his role, Ponsford will be responsible for driving the strategic growth of Northern Trust's insurance business across EMEA, strengthening client relationships, advancing the firm's insurance servicing capabilities and helping clients navigate evolving market, regulatory and operational demands.

Ponsford brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services, with deep experience leading insurance coverage and scaling businesses. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Global Head of Insurance Funds and Head of Corporate Strategic Solutions at Barclays Bank PLC. Prior to Barclays, Ponsford held several senior leadership positions at J.P. Morgan.

"Andy brings extensive experience serving insurance clients and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry," said Ian Hamilton, Head of Asset Owners, EMEA at Northern Trust. "As we continue to enhance our insurance capabilities across EMEA, his leadership will be key in helping us deliver solutions that meet insurers' evolving needs. We are delighted to welcome him to Northern Trust and look forward to the impact he will make for our clients and our business."

Northern Trust offers solutions to nearly 3,000 institutional clients in 53 countries. From alternative asset services to banking and liquidity, capital markets, regulatory, securities, fund services and retirement solutions, Northern Trust is differentiated by a commitment to client service, integrity and technology innovation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$19.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com