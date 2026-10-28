Manulife Wealth & Asset Management: Manulife Investment Management Strengthens Emerging Markets Debt Platform with Appointment of Anand Rajagopal

Manulife Investment Management Strengthens Emerging Markets Debt Platform with Appointment of Anand Rajagopal

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Investment Management ("Manulife IM") has announced that Anand Rajagopal has joined as Senior Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Alternative Debt.

Based in London, Mr. Rajagopal is responsible for managing emerging market (EM) alternative debt portfolios and structuring solutions for its institutional clients. He reports to Liam Spillane, Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income and Senior Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Debt for Manulife IM.

"We're delighted to welcome Anand to the team. His extensive background brings a distinctive combination of investment, origination, and structuring experience across emerging markets debt," said Mr. Spillane. "His expertise will be invaluable to the Emerging Markets Debt team and enhance the solutions we can offer clients and support the continued growth of our platform."

Mr. Rajagopal brings more than 17 years of experience to the new role, spanning across both private and public fixed income markets. Prior to joining Manulife IM, he held roles at Phoenix and Aviva within the UK insurance sector, and previously at BlackRock and Goldman Sachs. His background includes portfolio management, debt origination, sustainable finance, credit risk assessment and oversight, complemented by broad knowledge of global development finance. He has deep technical expertise in EM alternative debt, infrastructure debt, structured credit, and blended/development finance.

"I'm thrilled to have joined Manulife Investment Management to manage the firm's emerging market alternative debt solutions and opportunities in global development finance," said Mr. Rajagopal. "Emerging markets are a dynamic investment landscape, and I look forward to working alongside the team to identify investment opportunities and deliver for our clients."

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact:

Janita Hung

janita_hung@manulife.com

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