Hadron Insurance Names John Moffatt as International Chief Underwriting Officer

The move reflects continued growth and market traction as Hadron scales its global specialty platform

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hadron Insurance today announced the appointment of John Moffatt as International Chief Underwriting Officer, reflecting the company's continued growth and growing footprint in the global specialty insurance market. The appointment underscores Hadron's deep underwriting expertise and expanding operational capabilities as it continues to scale across additional markets and business lines.

Moffatt brings over 25 years of underwriting experience across Lloyd's and the London company market. He joins Hadron from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group-UK (MSIG-UK), where he served as Chief Underwriting Officer and Director of Underwriting, leading the build-out of the company's UK platform and delivering a five-year underwriting strategy across policy administration, exposure management, and binder management.

"John represents exactly the kind of underwriting leadership we want at Hadron. He has a proven track record of growing some of the most challenging portfolios in the Lloyd's market," said Colin Johnson, International CEO, Hadron. Moffatt will report to Johnson.

Prior to MSIG-UK, Moffatt spent over a decade at Argo Global, including as Chief Underwriting Officer and Active Underwriter for Syndicate 1200, where he led key initiatives to enhance profitability and achieved top-quartile performance in Lloyd's rankings. Moffatt has deep expertise in delegated authority, having built underwriting governance frameworks, coverholder engagement programmes, and portfolio oversight structures across multiple platforms.

"Hadron offers a rare opportunity: a platform built for the delegated authority market, growing across multiple territories and classes, with a team that brings deep experience to every partnership. I'm looking forward to helping shape its next stage of growth," said Moffatt.

In addition, Ian Walker has been promoted to Deputy International Chief Underwriting Officer. Walker, who has served as Hadron's Director of Underwriting in the UK since inception, will now support Moffatt in overseeing underwriting strategy and performance across the international platforms.

"Ian has played a central role in building Hadron's UK underwriting capability from the ground up, overseeing day-to-day underwriting across our full UK platform as it's scaled," said Pete Buccola, Group Chief Underwriting Officer at Hadron. "He's driven both strategy and execution here, and this promotion reflects both the scale of what he's already built and the confidence we have in him to help lead the next phase of our growth in the UK."

"Together, John and Ian give us the underwriting bench strength to match the pace and sophistication of our international partners," Johnson added.

The appointment of John Moffatt to the role of Chief Underwriting Officer (SMF23) remains subject to approval by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

About Hadron

Launched in 2023, Hadron is a specialty carrier modernising the delegated authority market, partnering with MGAs, reinsurers and capital partners to deliver flexible capacity built on disciplined underwriting, real data and portfolio transparency.

The Group comprises Hadron Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas-domiciled E&S carrier; The Guarantee Company of North America USA (GCNA US), Hadron's admitted carrier; and Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited (Hadron UK).

Hadron is backed by over $250 million in committed capital from Altamont Capital Partners and other institutional investors. Its operating carriers, including Hadron UK, hold a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, Financial Size Category VIII. For more information, please visit hadroninsurance.com.

Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Firm reference number: 202146). Registered in England and Wales, company number 00011615. Registered office: One Fleet Place, London, EC4M 7WS.

Media Contact: Katherine Zarazan Director of Marketing and Communications, Hadron Insurance Katherine.Zarazan@hadroninsurance.com