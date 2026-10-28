Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Sofie Mørck Jarl appointed new CFO at Copenhagen Airports A/S

Copenhagen Airports A/S has appointed Sofie Mørck Jarl as its new CFO, effective no later than 1 March 2027.

Sofie Mørck Jarl joins from the position as Group Vice President for Finance & Business Support in the global production organisation of Novo, with responsibilities including strategy and financial management. She previously served as CFO at Novo Nordisk Engineering A/S.

Sofie Mørck Jarl will succeed Rasmus Lund as CFO, following his sudden passing in July.

"I am very pleased that Sofie Mørck Jarl has agreed to become CFO of Copenhagen Airport. She combines extensive financial and strategic expertise with strong experience in managing major investments, complex projects and business development. This combination is an excellent fit for Copenhagen Airport and the significant development that lies ahead. I look forward to welcoming Sofie to the Executive Leadership Team," says Christian Poulsen, CEO of Copenhagen Airport.

Sofie Mørck Jarl says: "I am very much looking forward to assuming the role as CFO and joining Copenhagen Airport. The airport plays a very special role for Denmark, while at the same time facing significant development and major investments in the years ahead. It is an exciting time to join, and I look forward to getting to know the organisation and contributing to its continued development."

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:

Christian Poulsen

CEO

Telephone: +45 3231 2800

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04