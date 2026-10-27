STAG Industrial, Inc.: Stag Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"The third quarter built on our leasing and development progress from the first half of the year, aided by a continued improvement in industrial fundamentals," said Bill Crooker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We expect to deliver another strong operational year while maintaining a healthy balance sheet."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Reported $0.37 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.26 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025. Reported $70.7 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.6 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Achieved $0.66 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.65.

Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $159.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025 of $154.5 million.

Acquired two buildings in the third quarter of 2026, consisting of 1.1 million square feet, for $107.9 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.9% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 7.2%.

Sold four buildings in the third quarter of 2026, consisting of 1.1 million square feet, for $67.9 million.

Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.9% on the total portfolio and 96.2% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2026.

Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.6 million square feet for the third quarter of 2026, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 23.8% and 35.7%, respectively.

Experienced 90.3% Retention for 2.9 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Signed two leases totaling 68,534 square feet of warehouse and distribution space across the Company's development projects.

On August 6, 2026, the Company received a 'BBB' investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings with a stable outlook.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

THIRD QUARTER & YEAR TO DATE 2026 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, Metrics

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)

























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$70,671

$48,594

45.4 %

$185,510

$189,911

(2.3) %

Net income per common share - basic

$0.37

$0.26

42.3 %

$0.97

$1.02

(4.9) %

Net income per common share - diluted

$0.37

$0.26

42.3 %

$0.97

$1.02

(4.9) %

Cash NOI

$178,663

$162,252

10.1 %

$520,800

$481,137

8.2 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$159,865

$154,468

3.5 %

$476,503

$458,424

3.9 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$168,044

$152,537

10.2 %

$488,714

$450,967

8.4 %

Core FFO

$129,803

$124,707

4.1 %

$384,092

$360,468

6.6 %

Core FFO per share / unit - basic

$0.66

$0.66

0.0 %

$1.97

$1.89

4.2 %

Core FFO per share / unit - diluted

$0.66

$0.65

1.5 %

$1.96

$1.89

3.7 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$109,013

$101,007

7.9 %

$320,127

$306,322

4.5 %



(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 89.8% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2026.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition, Development and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company acquired two buildings for $107.9 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

THIRD QUARTER 2026 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Chicago, IL 9/24/2026 442,987 1 $44,518 4.1



El Paso, TX 9/24/2026 652,090 1 63,416 5.2



Total / weighted average

1,095,077 2 $107,934 4.8 6.9 % 7.2 %

The chart below details the 2026 acquisition activity and pipeline through October 26, 2026:

2026 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL

Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Q1 748,833 1 $80,713 12.4 6.1 % 7.3 % Q2 2,630,679 7 287,139 8.2 6.1 % 6.8 % Q3 1,095,077 2 107,934 4.8 6.9 % 7.2 % Total / weighted average 4,474,589 10 $475,786 8.1 6.3 % 7.0 %













As of October 26, 2026











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 710,400 1 $55.0 million



















Pipeline 34.7 million 138 $4.0 billion







The chart below details the disposition activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

2026 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY



Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 584,301 1 $30,100 Q2 299,467 2 23,088 Q3 1,122,599 4 67,875 Total 2,006,367 7 $121,063

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2026:

THIRD QUARTER 2026 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 1,019,207 9 4.9 $6.28 $6.35 $1.80 $0.21 31.1 % 40.1 %



Renewal Leases 2,591,145 21 5.0 $7.17 $7.50 $1.32 $0.18 21.4 % 34.3 % 90.3 %

Total / weighted average 3,610,352 30 5.0 $6.91 $7.18 $1.46 $0.19 23.8 % 35.7 %





The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

2026 YEAR TO DATE OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 3,536,156 25 6.5 $6.59 $6.89 $2.37 $0.28 26.1 % 39.2 %



Renewal Leases 11,690,498 78 5.6 $6.33 $6.74 $1.26 $0.18 19.7 % 35.5 % 75.8 %

Total / weighted average 15,226,654 103 5.8 $6.39 $6.77 $1.51 $0.20 21.2 % 36.4 %





Additionally, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, leases commenced totaling 560,519 and 946,172 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

The Company signed a lease totaling 47,113 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 6980 Resource Drive in Reno, Nevada. This building is now 62% leased.

The Company signed a lease totaling 21,421 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 2745 Piedmont Commerce Street SW in Charlotte, North Carolina. This building is now 100% leased.

Year to date, the Company signed or commenced nine leases totaling one million square feet of warehouse and distribution space across the Company's development projects.

Capital Markets Activity

On July 1, 2026, the Company paid at maturity $50 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes.

On July 16, 2026, the Company refinanced and combined $150 million term loan A and $200 million term loan F, which were scheduled to mature in March 2027. The new term loan, totaling $350 million in principal, now matures January 16, 2032. The new term loan bears an aggregate fixed interest rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps, of 3.53% until March 2027 and will bear an aggregate fixed interest rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps, of 4.79% from March 2027 through January 16, 2032. Through the refinance, the Company also obtained a five basis points savings across all term loans and the Unsecured Credit Facility.

On August 6, 2026, the Company received a 'BBB' investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings with a stable outlook.

As of September 30, 2026, Net Debt to Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.1x and Liquidity was $546.0 million.

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company sold 1.4 million shares on a forward basis under the ATM common stock offering program at an average gross price of $39.10, or $54.3 million.

As of October 26, 2026, the Company sold 3.4 million shares on a forward basis under the ATM common stock offering program at an average gross price of $39.00 per share, or $131.3 million in the aggregate, during the year. The aforementioned equity activity has not changed since our previous disclosure on July 28, 2026.

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company did not receive net proceeds related to forward sales that occurred during the year under the Company's ATM offering program.

The Company does not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares on a forward basis and has until the agreed-upon maturity date (typically one year) to settle the forward contract.

The Company has total forward equity net proceeds of $70 million available unsettled as of October 26, 2026.

Quarterly Dividend Declaration and New Share Repurchase Authorization

On October 26, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a dividend in the amount of $0.3875 per share for the fourth quarter of 2026, payable in cash on January 15, 2027, to common stockholders and common unit holders of record as of December 31, 2026.

On October 26, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $250 million of common stock. Purchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods permitted under applicable securities laws. The Company will determine the timing, manner, and volume of repurchases, if any, based on prevailing market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, available liquidity, competing investment opportunities, and other considerations. The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date, does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares, and may be amended, suspended, or discontinued by the Company's Board of Directors at any time.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers, (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13762978.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, or by clicking on the following link:

http://ir.stagindustrial.com/QuarterlyResults

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package with additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 853,182

$ 811,569 Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,261,591 and

$1,119,931, respectively 5,860,763

5,593,471 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $477,696 and $425,502,

respectively 398,436

394,967 Total rental property, net 7,112,381

6,800,007 Cash and cash equivalents 12,222

14,910 Restricted cash 670

85,973 Tenant accounts receivable 168,240

156,458 Prepaid expenses and other assets 126,090

104,484 Interest rate swaps 38,609

13,529 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,273

32,708 Total assets $ 7,504,485

$ 7,208,069 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 463,000

$ 262,000 Unsecured term loans, net 1,020,550

1,021,341 Unsecured notes, net 1,918,147

1,966,994 Mortgage note, net 3,814

3,980 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 160,134

135,397 Interest rate swaps -

1,310 Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 59,344

59,225 Dividends and distributions payable 76,241

24,187 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $36,010 and $34,098,

respectively 22,781

25,566 Operating lease liabilities 51,795

37,040 Total liabilities $ 3,775,806

$ 3,537,040 Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,

2026 and December 31, 2025; none issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,

2026 and December 31, 2025, 192,819,897 and 191,005,261 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,928

1,910 Additional paid-in capital 4,683,517

4,616,888 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (1,072,893)

(1,034,954) Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,720

11,853 Total stockholders' equity 3,650,272

3,595,697 Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 74,417

71,342 Noncontrolling interest in joint ventures 3,990

3,990 Total equity $ 3,728,679

$ 3,671,029 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,504,485

$ 7,208,069









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue













Rental income $ 230,970

$ 209,995

$ 678,346

$ 622,795 Other income 75

1,126

1,275

1,493 Total revenue 231,045

211,121

679,621

624,288 Expenses













Property 46,236

42,168

138,580

126,249 General and administrative 14,830

12,173

42,228

38,380 Depreciation and amortization 80,548

75,963

241,388

224,336 Loss on impairment -

-

-

888 Other expenses 805

563

1,698

1,077 Total expenses 142,419

130,867

423,894

390,930 Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 4

372

165

380 Interest expense (39,126)

(31,670)

(112,506)

(97,817) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses (1,592)

(1,503)

(1,592)

(1,503) Gain on involuntary conversion -

-

-

1,855 Gain on the sales of rental property, net 24,244

2,196

47,689

57,801 Total other income (expense) (16,470)

(30,605)

(66,244)

(39,284) Net income $ 72,156

$ 49,649

$ 189,483

$ 194,074 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating

partnership 1,447

1,013

3,858

4,035 Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 70,709

$ 48,636

$ 185,625

$ 190,039 Less: amount allocated to participating securities 38

42

115

128 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 70,671

$ 48,594

$ 185,510

$ 189,911















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 192,716

186,593

191,637

186,533 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 192,907

186,840

191,832

186,837















Net income per share - basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders -

basic $ 0.37

$ 0.26

$ 0.97

$ 1.02 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders -

diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.26

$ 0.97

$ 1.02

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 72,156

$ 49,649

$ 189,483

$ 194,074 General and administrative 14,830

12,173

42,228

38,380 Depreciation and amortization 80,548

75,963

241,388

224,336 Interest and other income (4)

(372)

(165)

(380) Interest expense 39,126

31,670

112,506

97,817 Loss on impairment -

-

-

888 Gain on involuntary conversion -

-

-

(1,855) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses 1,592

1,503

1,592

1,503 Other expenses 805

563

1,698

1,077 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (24,244)

(2,196)

(47,689)

(57,801) Net operating income $ 184,809

$ 168,953

$ 541,041

$ 498,039















Net operating income $ 184,809

$ 168,953

$ 541,041

$ 498,039 Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net (5,835)

(6,034)

(19,093)

(15,008) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (311)

(667)

(1,148)

(1,894) Cash net operating income $ 178,663

$ 162,252

$ 520,800

$ 481,137















Cash net operating income $ 178,663











Cash NOI from acquisition and disposition timing 1,904











Cash termination, solar and other income (2,822)











Run Rate Cash NOI $ 177,745



























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 184,809

$ 168,953

$ 541,041

$ 498,039 Less: NOI non-same-store properties (20,088)

(7,815)

(47,557)

(20,116) Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (590)

(1,038)

(3,078)

(2,820) Same Store NOI $ 164,131

$ 160,100

$ 490,406

$ 475,103 Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,969)

(5,015)

(12,863)

(14,901) Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net (297)

(617)

(1,040)

(1,778) Same Store Cash NOI $ 159,865

$ 154,468

$ 476,503

$ 458,424















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDA re ) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 72,156

$ 49,649

$ 189,483

$ 194,074 Depreciation and amortization 80,548

75,963

241,388

224,336 Interest and other income (4)

(372)

(165)

(380) Interest expense 39,126

31,670

112,506

97,817 Loss on impairment -

-

-

888 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (24,244)

(2,196)

(47,689)

(57,801) EBITDAre $ 167,582

$ 154,714

$ 495,523

$ 458,934















ADJUSTED EBITDA re RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 167,582

$ 154,714

$ 495,523

$ 458,934 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,892)

(6,119)

(18,317)

(15,244) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (311)

(667)

(1,148)

(1,894) Non-cash compensation expense 4,081

3,136

11,064

9,566 Non-recurring other items (8)

(30)

-

(43) Gain on involuntary conversion -

-

-

(1,855) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses 1,592

1,503

1,592

1,503 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 168,044

$ 152,537

$ 488,714

$ 450,967

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 72,156

$ 49,649

$ 189,483

$ 194,074 Rental property depreciation and amortization 80,415

75,876

241,099

224,076 Loss on impairment -

-

-

888 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (24,244)

(2,196)

(47,689)

(57,801) Funds from operations $ 128,327

$ 123,329

$ 382,893

$ 361,237 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and

unvested units (116)

(125)

(393)

(417) Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

and unit holders $ 128,211

$ 123,204

$ 382,500

$ 360,820















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

and unit holders $ 128,211

$ 123,204

$ 382,500

$ 360,820 Debt extinguishment and modification expenses 1,592

1,503

1,592

1,503 Gain on involuntary conversion -

-

-

(1,855) Core funds from operations $ 129,803

$ 124,707

$ 384,092

$ 360,468















Weighted average common shares and units













Weighted average common shares outstanding 192,716

186,593

191,637

186,533 Weighted average units outstanding 3,696

3,679

3,714

3,697 Weighted average common shares and units - basic 196,412

190,272

195,351

190,230 Dilutive shares 191

247

195

304 Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive

shares - diluted 196,603

190,519

195,546

190,534 Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.66

$ 0.66

$ 1.97

$ 1.89 Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.65

$ 1.96

$ 1.89















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION













Core funds from operations $ 129,803

$ 124,707

$ 384,092

$ 360,468 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and

unvested units 116

125

393

417 Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 133

87

289

260 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,892)

(6,119)

(18,317)

(15,244) Capital expenditures (14,869)

(11,406)

(36,084)

(27,381) Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (356)

(1,578)

(884)

(2,372) Lease commissions and tenant improvements (6,430)

(9,351)

(24,592)

(23,436) Non-cash portion of interest expense 1,427

1,406

4,166

4,044 Non-cash compensation expense 4,081

3,136

11,064

9,566 Cash available for distribution $ 109,013

$ 101,007

$ 320,127

$ 306,322

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We define Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre excluding allowable one-time items multiplied by four plus allowable one-time items.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CBRE-EA based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CBRE-EA defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net Debt: We define Net Debt as the outstanding principal balance of the Company's total debt, less cash and cash equivalents and proceeds from pending reverse Section 1031 like-kind exchanges that are included in restricted cash.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less rental property straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all buildings that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office buildings, buildings contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and buildings classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Repositioning: We define Repositioning as significant capital improvements made to improve the functionality of a building without causing material disruption to the tenant or Occupancy Rate. Buildings undergoing Repositioning remain in the Operating Portfolio.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. The results for Same Store properties exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Same Store properties exclude Operating Portfolio properties with expansions placed into service or transferred from the Value Add Portfolio to the Operating Portfolio after January 1, 2025.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date,

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which is utilzing the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease and does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years, assuming that tenants exercise no renewal options, purchase options, or early termination rights, as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.