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WKN: 919105 | ISIN: US3202091092 | Ticker-Symbol: FI5
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:02
28,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40030,20011:27
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
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First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.77; $0.84 on an adjusted(1) basis; 11% increase from the third quarter of 2025 and highest in Company history
  • Return on average assets of 1.44%; 1.56% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.07%; 9 bp increase from linked quarter
  • Loan growth of $170 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis
  • Record adjusted(1) noninterest income; $5.7 million, or 8%, increase from the linked quarter
  • ROTCE of 18.7%; 20.2% on adjusted(1) basis
  • Received Federal regulatory approval for Finward acquisition; expected to close 1/1/27

CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $81.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $76.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.21 compared to $2.02 for the same period in 2025.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.44% while return on average tangible common equity was 18.67%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.37% and return on average tangible common equity of 17.95%(1) in the second quarter of 2026.

Third quarter 2026 highlights include:

  • Robust net interest margin of 4.05%, or 4.07% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 9 bp increase from second quarter driven by 13 bp increase in asset yields, partially offset by a 4 bp increase in funding costs
  • Noninterest income of $77.7 million; $77.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis
    • Double digit percentage growth from linked quarter in wealth management income, bankcard income, and client derivative fees
    • Foreign exchange income increased $4.4 million, or 33.5%, from linked quarter
    • Strong leasing business income of $23.0 million
  • Noninterest expenses of $165.7 million; $156.9 million on an adjusted(1) basis
    • Adjustments(1) include $7.5 million of acquisition related expenses, $0.8 million of amortization of tax credit investments and $0.6 million of other expenses not expected to recur
    • Increase from prior quarter driven by compensation costs tied to fee income, as well as increases in credit collection and healthcare costs
    • Efficiency ratio of 60.5%; 57.3% as adjusted(1)
  • Solid loan growth during the quarter
    • Loan balances increased $170.2 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis, compared to linked quarter
    • Quarterly growth driven by C&I, Consumer and Summit
  • Moderate deposit growth during the quarter
    • Average deposit balances increased $52.4 million, or 1.2% on an annualized basis
    • Growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts and retail CDs offset a decline in brokered CDs, savings, and noninterest-bearing accounts
    • Excluding brokered CDs, average deposits increased $144.0 million
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $209.8 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.9 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $191.7 million
    • ACL to total loans of 1.38%
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.2 million
    • Annualized net charge-offs were $7.2 million in third quarter, or 21 bps of total loans
    • Nonperforming assets increased 2 bps to 0.45% of total assets
    • Classified assets increased to 1.26% of total assets primarily due to the downgrade of a single ICRE relationship
  • Capital ratios remain strong despite significant decline in AOCI
    • Total capital ratio increased 8 bps to 15.83%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 21 bps to 12.54%
    • Tangible common equity of 7.81%(1); 9.65%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $15.65(1); 5.9% decrease from linked quarter

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2026.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "I am very pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Adjusted(1) net income was $87.8 million and adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.84, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.56% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 20.2%. Earnings per share increased 11% from the third quarter of 2025 and were the highest in the Company's history. We delivered record third quarter revenue of $273.9 million, driven by a strong net interest margin of 4.07% and record adjusted(1) fee revenue of $77.6 million."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan balances increased moderately during the quarter, consistent with our prior quarter outlook, with particularly strong growth in our C&I portfolio. Loan pipelines remain healthy as we enter the fourth quarter, and we expect low to mid single digit loan growth as we close out 2026."

Mr. Brown continued, discussing fees and expenses, "We are very encouraged by the strength and diversification of our fee income, as adjusted(1) noninterest income was a record $77.6 million and 28% of total revenues. Growth from the linked quarter was driven by strong performances from foreign exchange, wealth management, client derivatives and bankcard income.

"As a result of our strong fee income and overall operating performance, expenses were elevated during the quarter, driven primarily by incentive costs associated with our record revenues, as well as higher health care claims and increased credit and collection costs. We expect expenses to moderate in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Credit quality trends were stable during the third quarter. Net charge-offs and nonperforming assets were comparable to second quarter levels, while classified assets increased significantly. The increase in classified assets was primarily driven by the downgrade of a single ICRE relationship with multiple loans, and we expect to resolve the workout of this relationship over the next few quarters.

"All regulatory capital ratios increased from the second quarter; however, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity declined in response to the sharp increase in interest rates during the second half of the quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased 6% from the linked quarter to $15.65, while tangible common equity declined 43 basis points from June 30, to 7.81% at the end of September."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We delivered another strong quarter and have had an excellent year to date. We are pleased to have received Federal regulatory approval for our acquisition of Finward and expect to close the transaction on January 1, 2027, subject to the receipt of state regulatory and Finward shareholder approvals. Looking ahead, we remain focused on closing the year on a strong note, completing the Finward transaction, and carrying our momentum into 2027.

"Finally, I want to acknowledge the recently announced changes to our senior leadership structure. These changes were designed to promote continuity, reinforce our commitment to strong financial performance, and maintain our engagement-centric culture. I have tremendous confidence in Jamie and the rest of our leadership team, and the positive impact we are already seeing from these organizational changes underscores the strength of our people, our culture, and our continued commitment to serving our clients and communities."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2026 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (833) 461-5787 (U.S. toll free), meeting ID 257491860. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction between First Financial and Finward. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, First Financial filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC to register the shares of First Financial capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction, which became effective with the SEC on September 28, 2026. The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement of Finward and a prospectus of First Financial (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and First Financial and Finward may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FIRST FINANCIAL, FINWARD AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

A copy of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about First Financial and Finward, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Financial will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of First Financial's website, https://www.bankatfirst.com/about/investor-relations.html. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Finward will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Finward's website, https://www.investorrelations.ibankpeoples.com. The information on First Financial's and Finward's websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either First Financial makes with the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

First Financial, Finward and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction between First Financial and Finward. Information concerning First Financial's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 16, 2026, for First Financial's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Information concerning Finward's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 3, 2026, for Finward's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Additional information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and interests of participants of First Financial and Finward in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction is included in the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the operations of First Financial Bancorp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company", "First Financial", "we", "us", or "our") such as (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the uncertainties and assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project" and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of First Financial or their respective management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, the following:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with First Financial's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses;
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • pursuit of mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to any acquisitions and/or integrations of any acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of First Financial's prior, in process, or contemplated acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the possibility that any of acquisitions that have not yet been consummated, such as the acquisition of Finward Bancorp, is not consummated for any reason, including the failure to satisfy any closing conditions, termination of a merger agreement by either party, or the failure to receive any required regulatory or shareholder approvals;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause First Financial's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the results of First Financial. Although First Financial believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of First Financial will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in First Financial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by First Financial with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. First Financial urges you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by First Financial. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and First Financial undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $22.3 billion in assets, $13.9 billion in loans, $17.7 billion in deposits and $2.9 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. The Company operated 151 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2026, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS














Net income

$ 81,182


$ 76,456


$ 74,445


$ 62,393


$ 71,923


$232,083


$193,212

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.78


$ 0.74


$ 0.72


$ 0.65


$ 0.76


$ 2.23


$ 2.04

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.77


$ 0.73


$ 0.71


$ 0.64


$ 0.75


$ 2.21


$ 2.02

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.76


$ 0.73















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.44 %


1.37 %


1.34 %


1.22 %


1.54 %


1.39 %


1.40 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.87 %


10.39 %


10.24 %


9.18 %


11.08 %


10.50 %


10.26 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

18.67 %


17.95 %


17.78 %


16.27 %


19.11 %


18.14 %


18.03 %















Net interest margin

4.05 %


3.96 %


3.97 %


3.96 %


3.99 %


3.99 %


3.95 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.07 %


3.98 %


3.99 %


3.98 %


4.02 %


4.01 %


3.98 %















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

12.91 %


13.31 %


12.91 %


13.11 %


14.18 %


12.91 %


14.18 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:














Ending tangible assets (1)

7.81 %


8.24 %


7.87 %


7.79 %


8.87 %


7.81 %


8.87 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

9.86 %


10.62 %


10.51 %


9.76 %


10.94 %


9.86 %


10.94 %















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.28 %


13.18 %


13.12 %


13.31 %


13.87 %


13.19 %


13.64 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)

8.18 %


8.08 %


8.01 %


7.97 %


8.54 %


8.09 %


8.25 %















Book value per share

$ 27.39


$ 28.46


$ 28.02


$ 28.11


$ 27.48


$ 27.39


$ 27.48

Tangible book value per share (1)

$ 15.65


$ 16.64


$ 16.15


$ 15.74


$ 16.19


$ 15.65


$ 16.19















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

12.54 %


12.33 %


12.22 %


11.32 %


12.91 %


12.54 %


12.91 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

12.81 %


12.61 %


12.50 %


11.60 %


13.23 %


12.81 %


13.23 %

Total capital ratio (3)

15.83 %


15.75 %


15.70 %


15.46 %


15.32 %


15.83 %


15.32 %

Leverage ratio (3)

9.96 %


9.66 %


9.39 %


9.53 %


10.50 %


9.96 %


10.50 %















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS














Loans (4)

$13,821,897


$13,619,039


$14,028,324


$12,812,267


$11,806,065


$13,822,331


$11,774,842

Investment securities

4,925,893


5,079,730


4,769,261


3,988,846


3,552,014


4,925,535


3,481,357

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

499,575


605,647


596,094


647,347


610,074


566,752


589,546

Total earning assets

$19,247,365


$19,304,416


$19,393,679


$17,448,460


$15,968,153


$19,314,618


$15,845,745

Total assets

$22,321,112


$22,391,439


$22,459,721


$20,256,539


$18,566,188


$22,390,250


$18,452,133

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,797,339


$ 3,811,391


$ 3,745,002


$ 3,436,709


$ 3,124,277


$ 3,784,769


$ 3,119,587

Interest-bearing deposits

13,941,854


13,875,384


13,900,550


12,521,948


11,387,648


13,906,081


11,250,530

Total deposits

$17,739,193


$17,686,775


$17,645,552


$15,958,657


$14,511,925


$17,690,850


$14,370,117

Borrowings

$ 778,982


$ 891,636


$ 1,012,161


$ 848,650


$ 823,346


$ 893,406


$ 911,100

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,963,270


$ 2,951,237


$ 2,947,585


$ 2,695,581


$ 2,575,203


$ 2,954,088


$ 2,516,675















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Allowance to ending loans

1.38 %


1.38 %


1.36 %


1.39 %


1.38 %


1.38 %


1.38 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

191.25 %


197.51 %


182.73 %


183.18 %


213.18 %


191.25 %


213.18 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %


0.70 %


0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.72 %


0.65 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.72 %


0.70 %


0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.72 %


0.65 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.45 %


0.43 %


0.44 %


0.48 %


0.41 %


0.45 %


0.41 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.26 %


1.01 %


1.02 %


1.11 %


1.18 %


1.26 %


1.18 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.21 %


0.20 %


0.35 %


0.27 %


0.18 %


0.25 %


0.25 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) September 30, 2026 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,


Nine months ended,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


% Change


2026


2025


% Change

Interest income












Loans and leases, including fees

$ 228,730


$ 204,865


11.6 %


$ 672,845


$ 603,488


11.5 %

Investment securities












Taxable

53,631


36,421


47.3 %


157,026


107,065


46.7 %

Tax-exempt

2,425


2,195


10.5 %


7,423


6,632


11.9 %

Total investment securities interest

56,056


38,616


45.2 %


164,449


113,697


44.6 %

Other earning assets

4,514


6,773


(33.4) %


15,345


19,388


(20.9) %

Total interest income

289,300


250,254


15.6 %


852,639


736,573


15.8 %













Interest expense












Deposits

82,263


77,766


5.8 %


241,248


231,891


4.0 %

Short-term borrowings

4,070


5,979


(31.9) %


14,235


19,917


(28.5) %

Long-term borrowings

6,711


6,023


11.4 %


20,913


16,714


25.1 %

Total interest expense

93,044


89,768


3.6 %


276,396


268,522


2.9 %

Net interest income

196,256


160,486


22.3 %


576,243


468,051


23.1 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,975


8,612


4.2 %


27,938


26,837


4.1 %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(72)


453


(115.9) %


(2,305)


730


(415.8) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

187,353


151,421


23.7 %


550,610


440,484


25.0 %













Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

9,031


7,829


15.4 %


26,940


23,058


16.8 %

Wealth management fees

9,135


7,351


24.3 %


27,869


23,275


19.7 %

Bankcard income

3,862


3,589


7.6 %


10,474


10,636


(1.5) %

Client derivative fees

2,511


1,876


33.8 %


7,964


5,121


55.5 %

Foreign exchange income

17,485


16,666


4.9 %


46,899


42,970


9.1 %

Leasing business income

22,967


20,997


9.4 %


67,325


60,497


11.3 %

Net gains from sales of loans

5,650


6,835


(17.3) %


18,355


17,844


2.9 %

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

247


(42)


688.1 %


(1,350)


(9,748)


86.2 %

Gain on bargain purchase

37


0


100.0 %


12,118


0


100.0 %

Other

6,733


8,424


(20.1) %


16,761


19,018


(11.9) %

Total noninterest income

77,658


73,525


5.6 %


233,355


192,671


21.1 %













Noninterest expenses












Salaries and employee benefits

94,385


80,607


17.1 %


281,158


230,762


21.8 %

Net occupancy

7,591


6,003


26.5 %


22,679


17,867


26.9 %

Furniture and equipment

4,834


3,582


35.0 %


13,837


10,836


27.7 %

Data processing

12,685


9,591


32.3 %


38,893


27,370


42.1 %

Marketing

3,801


2,359


61.1 %


10,069


7,114


41.5 %

Professional services

3,566


2,314


54.1 %


14,939


8,602


73.7 %

Amortization of tax credit investments

774


112


591.1 %


2,112


335


530.4 %

FDIC assessments

3,170


2,611


21.4 %


9,693


8,281


17.1 %

Intangible amortization

6,230


2,359


164.1 %


18,720


7,076


164.6 %

Leasing business expense

14,315


13,911


2.9 %


43,077


39,868


8.0 %

Other

14,385


10,820


32.9 %


41,509


32,905


26.1 %

Total noninterest expenses

165,736


134,269


23.4 %


496,686


391,016


27.0 %

Income before income taxes

99,275


90,677


9.5 %


287,279


242,139


18.6 %

Income tax expense

18,093


18,754


(3.5) %


55,196


48,927


12.8 %

Net income

$ 81,182


$ 71,923


12.9 %


$ 232,083


$ 193,212


20.1 %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.78


$ 0.76




$ 2.23


$ 2.04



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.77


$ 0.75




$ 2.21


$ 2.02



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26


$ 0.25




$ 0.76


$ 0.73















Return on average assets

1.44 %


1.54 %




1.39 %


1.40 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

10.87 %


11.08 %




10.50 %


10.26 %















Interest income

$ 289,300


$ 250,254


15.6 %


$ 852,639


$ 736,573


15.8 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,114


1,248


(10.7) %


3,461


3,707


(6.6) %

Interest income - tax equivalent

290,414


251,502


15.5 %


856,100


740,280


15.6 %

Interest expense

93,044


89,768


3.6 %


276,396


268,522


2.9 %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 197,370


$ 161,734


22.0 %


$ 579,704


$ 471,758


22.9 %













Net interest margin

4.05 %


3.99 %




3.99 %


3.95 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.07 %


4.02 %




4.01 %


3.98 %















Full-time equivalent employees

2,251


1,986





















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2026


Third


Second


First


Year to


% Change


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Date


Linked Qtr.

Interest income










Loans and leases, including fees

$ 228,730


$ 219,164


$ 224,951


$ 672,845


4.4 %

Investment securities










Taxable

53,631


53,904


49,491


157,026


(0.5) %

Tax-exempt

2,425


2,472


2,526


7,423


(1.9) %

Total investment securities interest

56,056


56,376


52,017


164,449


(0.6) %

Other earning assets

4,514


5,381


5,450


15,345


(16.1) %

Total interest income

289,300


280,921


282,418


852,639


3.0 %











Interest expense










Deposits

82,263


79,250


79,735


241,248


3.8 %

Short-term borrowings

4,070


4,997


5,168


14,235


(18.6) %

Long-term borrowings

6,711


6,297


7,905


20,913


6.6 %

Total interest expense

93,044


90,544


92,808


276,396


2.8 %

Net interest income

196,256


190,377


189,610


576,243


3.1 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,975


12,933


6,030


27,938


(30.6) %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(72)


(4,743)


2,510


(2,305)


(98.5) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

187,353


182,187


181,070


550,610


2.8 %











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

9,031


8,896


9,013


26,940


1.5 %

Wealth management fees

9,135


8,252


10,482


27,869


10.7 %

Bankcard income

3,862


3,032


3,580


10,474


27.4 %

Client derivative fees

2,511


1,443


4,010


7,964


74.0 %

Foreign exchange income

17,485


13,101


16,313


46,899


33.5 %

Leasing business income

22,967


22,750


21,608


67,325


1.0 %

Net gains from sales of loans

5,650


6,658


6,047


18,355


(15.1) %

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

247


(337)


(1,260)


(1,350)


173.3 %

Gain on bargain purchase

37


3,189


8,892


12,118


(98.8) %

Other

6,733


6,807


3,221


16,761


(1.1) %

Total noninterest income

77,658


73,791


81,906


233,355


5.2 %











Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

94,385


86,917


99,856


281,158


8.6 %

Net occupancy

7,591


7,535


7,553


22,679


0.7 %

Furniture and equipment

4,834


4,310


4,693


13,837


12.2 %

Data processing

12,685


13,554


12,654


38,893


(6.4) %

Marketing

3,801


3,616


2,652


10,069


5.1 %

Professional services

3,566


7,387


3,986


14,939


(51.7) %

Amortization of tax credit investments

774


669


669


2,112


15.7 %

FDIC assessments

3,170


2,878


3,645


9,693


10.1 %

Intangible amortization

6,230


6,229


6,261


18,720


0.0 %

Leasing business expense

14,315


14,633


14,129


43,077


(2.2) %

Other

14,385


13,814


13,310


41,509


4.1 %

Total noninterest expenses

165,736


161,542


169,408


496,686


2.6 %

Income before income taxes

99,275


94,436


93,568


287,279


5.1 %

Income tax expense

18,093


17,980


19,123


55,196


0.6 %

Net income

$ 81,182


$ 76,456


$ 74,445


$ 232,083


6.2 %











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.78


$ 0.74


$ 0.72


$ 2.23



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.77


$ 0.73


$ 0.71


$ 2.21



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.76













Return on average assets

1.44 %


1.37 %


1.34 %


1.39 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

10.87 %


10.39 %


10.24 %


10.50 %













Interest income

$ 289,300


$ 280,921


$ 282,418


$ 852,639


3.0 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,114


1,161


1,186


3,461


(4.0) %

Interest income - tax equivalent

290,414


282,082


283,604


856,100


3.0 %

Interest expense

93,044


90,544


92,808


276,396


2.8 %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 197,370


$ 191,538


$ 190,796


$ 579,704


3.0 %











Net interest margin

4.05 %


3.96 %


3.97 %


3.99 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.07 %


3.98 %


3.99 %


4.01 %













Full-time equivalent employees

2,251


2,371


2,319















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2025


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income










Loans and leases, including fees

$ 215,663


$ 204,865


$ 201,460


$ 197,163


$ 819,151

Investment securities










Taxable

40,971


36,421


36,243


34,401


148,036

Tax-exempt

2,363


2,195


2,233


2,204


8,995

Total investment securities interest

43,334


38,616


38,476


36,605


157,031

Other earning assets

6,334


6,773


5,964


6,651


25,722

Total interest income

265,331


250,254


245,900


240,419


1,001,904











Interest expense










Deposits

78,861


77,766


75,484


78,641


310,752

Short-term borrowings

4,925


5,979


6,393


7,545


24,842

Long-term borrowings

7,550


6,023


5,754


4,937


24,264

Total interest expense

91,336


89,768


87,631


91,123


359,858

Net interest income

173,995


160,486


158,269


149,296


642,046

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,688


8,612


9,084


9,141


36,525

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

412


453


718


(441)


1,142

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

163,895


151,421


148,467


140,596


604,379











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

8,308


7,829


7,766


7,463


31,366

Wealth management fees

9,288


7,351


7,787


8,137


32,563

Bankcard income

3,590


3,589


3,737


3,310


14,226

Client derivative fees

2,681


1,876


1,674


1,571


7,802

Foreign exchange income

22,696


16,666


13,760


12,544


65,666

Leasing business income

19,523


20,997


20,797


18,703


80,020

Net gains from sales of loans

7,041


6,835


6,687


4,322


24,885

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(12,576)


(42)


243


(9,949)


(22,324)

Other

4,216


8,424


5,612


4,982


23,234

Total noninterest income

64,767


73,525


68,063


51,083


257,438











Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

85,123


80,607


74,917


75,238


315,885

Net occupancy

6,315


6,003


5,845


6,019


24,182

Furniture and equipment

3,940


3,582


3,441


3,813


14,776

Data processing

10,465


9,591


9,020


8,759


37,835

Marketing

3,056


2,359


2,737


2,018


10,170

Professional services

6,231


2,314


3,549


2,739


14,833

Amortization of tax credit investments

800


112


111


112


1,135

FDIC assessments

2,923


2,611


2,611


3,059


11,204

Intangible amortization

3,927


2,359


2,358


2,359


11,003

Leasing business expense

13,837


13,911


13,155


12,802


53,705

Other

12,914


10,820


10,927


11,158


45,819

Total noninterest expenses

149,531


134,269


128,671


128,076


540,547

Income before income taxes

79,131


90,677


87,859


63,603


321,270

Income tax expense

16,738


18,754


17,863


12,310


65,665

Net income

$ 62,393


$ 71,923


$ 69,996


$ 51,293


$ 255,605











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.65


$ 0.76


$ 0.74


$ 0.54


$ 2.68

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.64


$ 0.75


$ 0.73


$ 0.54


$ 2.66

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.98











Return on average assets

1.22 %


1.54 %


1.52 %


1.13 %


1.35 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.18 %


11.08 %


11.16 %


8.46 %


9.98 %











Interest income

$ 265,331


$ 250,254


$ 245,900


$ 240,419


$1,001,904

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,227


1,248


1,246


1,213


4,934

Interest income - tax equivalent

266,558


251,502


247,146


241,632


1,006,838

Interest expense

91,336


89,768


87,631


91,123


359,858

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 175,222


$ 161,734


$ 159,515


$ 150,509


$ 646,980











Net interest margin

3.96 %


3.99 %


4.01 %


3.84 %


3.95 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.98 %


4.02 %


4.05 %


3.88 %


3.98 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,164


1,986


2,033


2,021













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


% Change


% Change


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 176,102


$ 206,361


$ 170,641


$ 178,553


$ 174,659


(14.7) %


0.8 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

566,778


579,194


1,032,259


597,338


565,080


(2.1) %


0.3 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

4,635,304


4,733,713


4,953,023


3,971,932


3,422,595


(2.1) %


35.4 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

38,321


46,067


49,631


58,545


71,595


(16.8) %


(46.5) %

Other investments

139,535


137,755


137,018


129,564


117,120


1.3 %


19.1 %

Loans held for sale

22,958


33,125


18,280


16,953


21,466


(30.7) %


7.0 %

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

4,948,380


4,842,347


4,693,786


4,632,241


3,838,630


2.2 %


28.9 %

Lease financing

678,423


659,328


649,645


638,527


596,734


2.9 %


13.7 %

Construction real estate

606,696


599,258


591,080


677,339


627,960


1.2 %


(3.4) %

Commercial real estate

4,542,568


4,548,887


4,473,468


4,384,556


4,048,370


(0.1) %


12.2 %

Residential real estate

1,806,123


1,805,044


1,831,338


1,832,184


1,494,464


0.1 %


20.9 %

Home equity

1,105,790


1,058,175


1,026,839


1,005,204


935,975


4.5 %


18.1 %

Installment

150,485


156,470


162,314


188,694


109,764


(3.8) %


37.1 %

Credit card

66,617


65,405


66,371


65,325


62,654


1.9 %


6.3 %

Total loans

13,905,082


13,734,914


13,494,841


13,424,070


11,714,551


1.2 %


18.7 %

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(191,650)


(189,912)


(183,716)


(186,487)


(161,916)


0.9 %


18.4 %

Net loans

13,713,432


13,545,002


13,311,125


13,237,583


11,552,635


1.2 %


18.7 %

Premises and equipment

229,669


229,763


228,384


204,760


198,251


0.0 %


15.8 %

Operating leases

237,160


241,742


220,061


214,003


214,667


(1.9) %


10.5 %

Goodwill

1,099,936


1,099,936


1,099,543


1,099,524


1,007,656


0.0 %


9.2 %

Other intangibles

135,077


140,705


145,927


118,832


73,797


(4.0) %


83.0 %

Accrued interest and other assets

1,319,883


1,446,316


1,413,923


1,301,792


1,134,985


(8.7) %


16.3 %

Total Assets

$ 22,314,155


$ 22,439,679


$ 22,779,815


$ 21,129,379


$ 18,554,506


(0.6) %


20.3 %















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,820,903


$ 3,804,301


$ 3,658,155


$ 3,360,613


$ 2,983,132


0.4 %


28.1 %

Savings

6,408,902


6,423,986


6,460,546


5,973,532


5,029,097


(0.2) %


27.4 %

Time

3,636,887


3,650,043


3,817,268


3,622,227


3,293,707


(0.4) %


10.4 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,866,692


13,878,330


13,935,969


12,956,372


11,305,936


(0.1) %


22.6 %

Noninterest-bearing

3,831,099


3,704,899


3,982,753


3,465,470


3,127,512


3.4 %


22.5 %

Total deposits

17,697,791


17,583,229


17,918,722


16,421,842


14,433,448


0.7 %


22.6 %

FHLB short-term borrowings

575,000


570,000


550,000


675,000


550,000


0.9 %


4.5 %

Other

76,860


39,532


70,457


332


45,167


94.4 %


70.2 %

Total short-term borrowings

651,860


609,532


620,457


675,332


595,167


6.9 %


9.5 %

Long-term debt

364,925


382,550


380,176


514,052


221,823


(4.6) %


64.5 %

Total borrowed funds

1,016,785


992,082


1,000,633


1,189,384


816,990


2.5 %


24.5 %

Accrued interest and other liabilities

718,097


876,880


919,835


748,937


672,213


(18.1) %


6.8 %

Total Liabilities

19,432,673


19,452,191


19,839,190


18,360,163


15,922,651


(0.1) %


22.0 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,790,583


1,792,158


1,789,676


1,647,618


1,641,315


(0.1) %


9.1 %

Retained earnings

1,589,622


1,535,765


1,485,573


1,437,286


1,399,577


3.5 %


13.6 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(387,095)


(223,720)


(217,430)


(189,942)


(223,000)


73.0 %


73.6 %

Treasury stock, at cost

(111,628)


(116,715)


(117,194)


(125,746)


(186,037)


(4.4) %


(40.0) %

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,881,482


2,987,488


2,940,625


2,769,216


2,631,855


(3.5) %


9.5 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 22,314,155


$ 22,439,679


$ 22,779,815


$ 21,129,379


$ 18,554,506


(0.6) %


20.3 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 183,151


$ 182,261


$ 227,115


$ 178,403


$ 165,210


$ 197,348


$ 168,108

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

499,575


605,647


596,094


647,347


610,074


566,752


589,546

Investment securities

4,925,893


5,079,730


4,769,261


3,988,846


3,552,014


4,925,535


3,481,357

Loans held for sale

33,515


32,458


451,139


32,425


26,366


170,841


20,594

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

4,863,566


4,723,431


4,771,066


4,310,399


3,890,886


4,786,360


3,853,411

Lease financing

662,208


646,520


630,204


617,518


592,510


646,428


586,267

Construction real estate

615,131


583,146


643,270


679,884


711,011


613,746


763,731

Commercial real estate

4,551,002


4,546,901


4,446,231


4,240,042


3,993,549


4,515,095


3,990,073

Residential real estate

1,791,576


1,812,228


1,834,467


1,717,439


1,489,942


1,812,600


1,483,760

Home equity

1,079,269


1,043,805


1,016,080


981,406


919,368


1,046,616


889,985

Installment

153,945


158,760


166,979


164,013


114,058


159,847


119,610

Credit card

71,685


71,790


68,888


69,141


68,375


70,798


67,411

Total loans

13,788,382


13,586,581


13,577,185


12,779,842


11,779,699


13,651,490


11,754,248

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(192,456)


(186,331)


(200,745)


(179,275)


(162,417)


(193,147)


(159,613)

Net loans

13,595,926


13,400,250


13,376,440


12,600,567


11,617,282


13,458,343


11,594,635

Premises and equipment

230,932


230,343


230,154


202,956


199,167


230,479


198,858

Operating leases

237,488


234,460


215,318


211,091


217,404


229,170


211,801

Goodwill

1,099,934


1,099,742


1,099,543


1,069,781


1,007,656


1,099,741


1,007,656

Other intangibles

138,310


143,403


149,631


104,184


74,448


143,740


76,234

Accrued interest and other assets

1,376,388


1,383,145


1,345,026


1,220,939


1,096,567


1,368,301


1,103,344

Total Assets

$ 22,321,112


$ 22,391,439


$ 22,459,721


$ 20,256,539


$ 18,566,188


$ 22,390,250


$ 18,452,133















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,814,405


$ 3,762,177


$ 3,626,103


$ 3,276,425


$ 3,036,296


$ 3,734,918


$ 3,064,404

Savings

6,458,303


6,434,399


6,406,223


5,740,651


5,054,563


6,433,166


4,993,198

Time

3,669,146


3,678,808


3,868,224


3,504,872


3,296,789


3,737,997


3,192,928

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,941,854


13,875,384


13,900,550


12,521,948


11,387,648


13,906,081


11,250,530

Noninterest-bearing

3,797,339


3,811,391


3,745,002


3,436,709


3,124,277


3,784,769


3,119,587

Total deposits

17,739,193


17,686,775


17,645,552


15,958,657


14,511,925


17,690,850


14,370,117

Federal funds purchased and securities sold














under agreements to repurchase

46,803


3,351


16,278


2,283


12,434


22,256


6,461

FHLB short-term borrowings

357,140


508,931


538,084


444,511


497,092


467,389


527,445

Other

0


0


0


13,891


21,519


0


48,756

Total short-term borrowings

403,943


512,282


554,362


460,685


531,045


489,645


582,662

Long-term debt

375,039


379,354


457,799


387,965


292,301


403,761


328,438

Total borrowed funds

778,982


891,636


1,012,161


848,650


823,346


893,406


911,100

Accrued interest and other liabilities

839,667


861,791


854,423


753,651


655,714


851,906


654,241

Total Liabilities

19,357,842


19,440,202


19,512,136


17,560,958


15,990,985


19,436,162


15,935,458















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,792,381


1,790,690


1,795,255


1,644,923


1,639,986


1,792,765


1,639,591

Retained earnings

1,545,957


1,499,207


1,448,012


1,406,388


1,369,069


1,498,084


1,324,830

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(259,303)


(221,515)


(173,065)


(209,767)


(247,746)


(218,277)


(260,129)

Treasury stock, at cost

(115,765)


(117,145)


(122,617)


(145,963)


(186,106)


(118,484)


(187,617)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,963,270


2,951,237


2,947,585


2,695,581


2,575,203


2,954,088


2,516,675

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 22,321,112


$ 22,391,439


$ 22,459,721


$ 20,256,539


$ 18,566,188


$ 22,390,250


$ 18,452,133
















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025



Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield

Earning assets



























Investments:



























Investment securities


$ 4,925,893


$ 56,056


4.51 %


$ 5,079,730


$ 56,376


4.45 %


$ 3,552,014


$ 38,616


4.31 %


$ 4,925,535


4.46 %


$ 3,481,357


4.37 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


499,575


4,514


3.58 %


605,647


5,381


3.56 %


610,074


6,773


4.40 %


566,752


3.62 %


589,546


4.40 %

Gross loans (1)


13,821,897


228,730


6.57 %


13,619,039


219,164


6.45 %


11,806,065


204,865


6.88 %


13,822,331


6.51 %


11,774,842


6.85 %

Total earning assets


19,247,365


289,300


5.96 %


19,304,416


280,921


5.84 %


15,968,153


250,254


6.22 %


19,314,618


5.90 %


15,845,745


6.21 %




























Nonearning assets



























Allowance for credit losses


(192,456)






(186,331)






(162,417)






(193,147)




(159,613)



Cash and due from banks


183,151






182,261






165,210






197,348




168,108



Accrued interest and other assets


3,083,052






3,091,093






2,595,242






3,071,431




2,597,893



Total assets


$22,321,112






$22,391,439






$18,566,188






$22,390,250




$18,452,133






























Interest-bearing liabilities



























Deposits:



























Interest-bearing demand


$ 3,814,405


$ 15,985


1.66 %


$ 3,762,177


$ 14,288


1.52 %


$ 3,036,296


$ 14,592


1.91 %


$ 3,734,918


1.56 %


$ 3,064,404


1.92 %

Savings


6,458,303


34,149


2.10 %


6,434,399


33,405


2.08 %


5,054,563


30,854


2.42 %


6,433,166


2.08 %


4,993,198


2.44 %

Time


3,669,146


32,129


3.47 %


3,678,808


31,557


3.44 %


3,296,789


32,320


3.89 %


3,737,997


3.49 %


3,192,928


4.05 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


13,941,854


82,263


2.34 %


13,875,384


79,250


2.29 %


11,387,648


77,766


2.71 %


13,906,081


2.32 %


11,250,530


2.76 %

Borrowed funds



























Short-term borrowings


403,943


4,070


4.00 %


512,282


4,997


3.91 %


531,045


5,979


4.47 %


489,645


3.89 %


582,662


4.57 %

Long-term debt


375,039


6,711


7.10 %


379,354


6,297


6.66 %


292,301


6,023


8.17 %


403,761


6.93 %


328,438


6.80 %

Total borrowed funds


778,982


10,781


5.49 %


891,636


11,294


5.08 %


823,346


12,002


5.78 %


893,406


5.26 %


911,100


5.38 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


14,720,836


93,044


2.51 %


14,767,020


90,544


2.46 %


12,210,994


89,768


2.92 %


14,799,487


2.50 %


12,161,630


2.95 %




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,797,339






3,811,391






3,124,277






3,784,769




3,119,587



Other liabilities


839,667






861,791






655,714






851,906




654,241



Shareholders' equity


2,963,270






2,951,237






2,575,203






2,954,088




2,516,675



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$22,321,112






$22,391,439






$18,566,188






$22,390,250




$18,452,133






























Net interest income


$ 196,256






$ 190,377






$ 160,486






$ 576,243




$ 468,051



Net interest spread






3.45 %






3.38 %






3.30 %




3.40 %




3.26 %

Net interest margin






4.05 %






3.96 %






3.99 %




3.99 %




3.95 %




























Tax equivalent adjustment






0.02 %






0.02 %






0.03 %




0.02 %




0.03 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






4.07 %






3.98 %






4.02 %




4.01 %




3.98 %























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









































Linked Qtr. Income Variance


Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets



















Investment securities


$ 802


$ (1,122)


$ (320)


$ 1,805


$ 15,635


$ 17,440


$ 2,535


$ 48,217


$ 50,752

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


32


(899)


(867)


(1,261)


(998)


(2,259)


(3,426)


(617)


(4,043)

Gross loans (2)


3,759


5,807


9,566


(9,494)


33,359


23,865


(30,311)


99,668


69,357

Total earning assets


4,593


3,786


8,379


(8,950)


47,996


39,046


(31,202)


147,268


116,066




















Interest-bearing liabilities



















Total interest-bearing deposits


$ 1,731


$ 1,282


$ 3,013


$ (10,574)


$ 15,071


$ 4,497


$ (36,713)


$ 46,070


$ 9,357

Borrowed funds



















Short-term borrowings


108


(1,035)


(927)


(628)


(1,281)


(1,909)


(2,978)


(2,704)


(5,682)

Long-term debt


417


(3)


414


(793)


1,481


688


298


3,901


4,199

Total borrowed funds


525


(1,038)


(513)


(1,421)


200


(1,221)


(2,680)


1,197


(1,483)

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,256


244


2,500


(11,995)


15,271


3,276


(39,393)


47,267


7,874

Net interest income (1)


$ 2,337


$ 3,542


$ 5,879


$ 3,045


$ 32,725


$ 35,770


$ 8,191


$ 100,001


$ 108,192







































(1) Not tax equivalent.



















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period

$ 189,912


$ 183,716


$ 186,487


$ 161,916


$ 158,522


$ 186,487


$ 156,791

Initial allowance on purchased loans

0


0


2,829


23,652


0


2,829


0

Provision for credit losses

8,975


12,933


6,030


9,688


8,612


27,938


26,837

Gross charge-offs














Commercial and industrial

984


2,437


10,788


6,636


2,165


14,209


15,339

Lease financing

976


1,314


43


918


298


2,333


2,358

Construction real estate

110


0


0


0


245


110


245

Commercial real estate

5,129


2,484


29


433


3,105


7,642


3,105

Residential real estate

11


84


127


151


0


222


16

Home equity

137


262


119


95


92


518


278

Installment

676


1,034


1,058


1,197


1,194


2,768


3,635

Credit card

520


704


496


729


577


1,720


1,540

Total gross charge-offs

8,543


8,319


12,660


10,159


7,676


29,522


26,516

Recoveries














Commercial and industrial

387


463


100


264


202


950


687

Lease financing

0


114


23


201


291


137


331

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

8


8


28


5


1,138


44


1,232

Residential real estate

24


18


30


13


58


72


124

Home equity

60


157


116


117


94


333


312

Installment

688


660


598


682


609


1,946


1,888

Credit card

139


162


135


108


66


436


230

Total recoveries

1,306


1,582


1,030


1,390


2,458


3,918


4,804

Total net charge-offs

7,237


6,737


11,630


8,769


5,218


25,604


21,712

Ending allowance for credit losses

$ 191,650


$ 189,912


$ 183,716


$ 186,487


$ 161,916


$ 191,650


$ 161,916















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial

0.05 %


0.17 %


0.91 %


0.59 %


0.20 %


0.37 %


0.51 %

Lease financing

0.58 %


0.74 %


0.01 %


0.46 %


0.00 %


0.45 %


0.46 %

Construction real estate

0.07 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.14 %


0.02 %


0.04 %

Commercial real estate

0.45 %


0.22 %


0.00 %


0.04 %


0.20 %


0.22 %


0.06 %

Residential real estate

0.00 %


0.01 %


0.02 %


0.03 %


(0.02) %


0.01 %


(0.01) %

Home equity

0.03 %


0.04 %


0.00 %


(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.02 %


(0.01) %

Installment

(0.03) %


0.94 %


1.12 %


1.25 %


2.03 %


0.69 %


1.95 %

Credit card

2.11 %


3.03 %


2.13 %


3.56 %


2.97 %


2.42 %


2.60 %

Total net charge-offs

0.21 %


0.20 %


0.35 %


0.27 %


0.18 %


0.25 %


0.25 %















COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans














Commercial and industrial

$ 21,127


$ 20,305


$ 22,576


$ 27,461


$ 23,832


$ 21,127


$ 23,832

Lease financing

1,459


7,558


5,857


5,660


5,885


1,459


5,885

Construction real estate

351


698


715


1,120


1,120


351


1,120

Commercial real estate

53,870


44,404


49,481


45,590


24,443


53,870


24,443

Residential real estate

18,358


18,260


17,439


18,302


16,452


18,358


16,452

Home equity

4,093


4,095


3,687


2,927


3,567


4,093


3,567

Installment

952


832


786


748


652


952


652

Total nonaccrual loans

100,210


96,152


100,541


101,808


75,951


100,210


75,951

Other real estate owned (OREO)

160


174


238


184


111


160


111

Total nonperforming assets

100,370


96,326


100,779


101,992


76,062


100,370


76,062

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

937


650


1,366


411


592


937


592

Total underperforming assets

$ 101,307


$ 96,976


$ 102,145


$ 102,403


$ 76,654


$ 101,307


$ 76,654

Total classified assets

$ 281,407


$ 226,826


$ 232,368


$ 235,451


$ 218,794


$ 281,407


$ 218,794















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to














Nonaccrual loans

191.25 %


197.51 %


182.73 %


183.18 %


213.18 %


191.25 %


213.18 %

Total ending loans

1.38 %


1.38 %


1.36 %


1.39 %


1.38 %


1.38 %


1.38 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %


0.70 %


0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.72 %


0.65 %

Nonperforming assets to














Ending loans, plus OREO

0.72 %


0.70 %


0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.72 %


0.65 %

Total assets

0.45 %


0.43 %


0.44 %


0.48 %


0.41 %


0.45 %


0.41 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.26 %


1.01 %


1.02 %


1.11 %


1.18 %


1.26 %


1.18 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025


2026


2025

PER COMMON SHARE














Market Price














High

$ 36.18


$ 33.90


$ 31.16


$ 26.98


$ 26.79


$ 36.18


$ 29.04

Low

$ 31.22


$ 28.06


$ 25.09


$ 23.26


$ 23.55


$ 25.09


$ 22.05

Close

$ 31.32


$ 33.83


$ 27.88


$ 25.02


$ 25.25


$ 31.32


$ 25.25















Average shares outstanding - basic

103,962,646


103,938,322


103,705,269


96,724,148


94,889,341


103,869,688


94,799,411

Average shares outstanding - diluted

105,000,875


104,936,741


104,615,405


97,593,800


95,753,798


104,852,419


95,674,093

Ending shares outstanding

105,188,323


104,956,458


104,932,829


98,521,726


95,757,250


105,188,323


95,757,250















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,881,482


$ 2,987,488


$ 2,940,625


$ 2,769,216


$ 2,631,855


$ 2,881,482


$ 2,631,855















REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary










Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 2,093,397


$ 2,029,668


$ 1,970,561


$ 1,798,266


$ 1,828,843


$ 2,093,397


$ 1,828,843

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.54 %


12.33 %


12.22 %


11.32 %


12.91 %


12.54 %


12.91 %

Tier 1 capital

$ 2,139,109


$ 2,075,286


$ 2,016,070


$ 1,843,672


$ 1,874,191


$ 2,139,109


$ 1,874,191

Tier 1 ratio

12.81 %


12.61 %


12.50 %


11.60 %


13.23 %


12.81 %


13.23 %

Total capital

$ 2,643,368


$ 2,591,169


$ 2,531,334


$ 2,457,377


$ 2,170,546


$ 2,643,368


$ 2,170,546

Total capital ratio

15.83 %


15.75 %


15.70 %


15.46 %


15.32 %


15.83 %


15.32 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$ 890,577


$ 863,256


$ 837,959


$ 788,889


$ 683,018


$ 890,577


$ 683,018

Total risk-weighted assets

$16,693,251


$16,456,311


$16,127,377


$15,890,363


$14,166,935


$16,693,251


$14,166,935

Leverage ratio

9.96 %


9.66 %


9.39 %


9.53 %


10.50 %


9.96 %


10.50 %















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS














Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

12.91 %


13.31 %


12.91 %


13.11 %


14.18 %


12.91 %


14.18 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

7.81 %


8.24 %


7.87 %


7.79 %


8.87 %


7.81 %


8.87 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.28 %


13.18 %


13.12 %


13.31 %


13.87 %


13.19 %


13.64 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.18 %


8.08 %


8.01 %


7.97 %


8.54 %


8.09 %


8.25 %















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)














Shares repurchased

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.






















N/A = Not applicable














SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

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Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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