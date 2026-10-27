First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.77; $0.84 on an adjusted(1) basis; 11% increase from the third quarter of 2025 and highest in Company history
- Return on average assets of 1.44%; 1.56% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.07%; 9 bp increase from linked quarter
- Loan growth of $170 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis
- Record adjusted(1) noninterest income; $5.7 million, or 8%, increase from the linked quarter
- ROTCE of 18.7%; 20.2% on adjusted(1) basis
- Received Federal regulatory approval for Finward acquisition; expected to close 1/1/27
CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $81.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $76.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.21 compared to $2.02 for the same period in 2025.
Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.44% while return on average tangible common equity was 18.67%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.37% and return on average tangible common equity of 17.95%(1) in the second quarter of 2026.
Third quarter 2026 highlights include:
- Robust net interest margin of 4.05%, or 4.07% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 9 bp increase from second quarter driven by 13 bp increase in asset yields, partially offset by a 4 bp increase in funding costs
- Noninterest income of $77.7 million; $77.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Double digit percentage growth from linked quarter in wealth management income, bankcard income, and client derivative fees
- Foreign exchange income increased $4.4 million, or 33.5%, from linked quarter
- Strong leasing business income of $23.0 million
- Noninterest expenses of $165.7 million; $156.9 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Adjustments(1) include $7.5 million of acquisition related expenses, $0.8 million of amortization of tax credit investments and $0.6 million of other expenses not expected to recur
- Increase from prior quarter driven by compensation costs tied to fee income, as well as increases in credit collection and healthcare costs
- Efficiency ratio of 60.5%; 57.3% as adjusted(1)
- Solid loan growth during the quarter
- Loan balances increased $170.2 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis, compared to linked quarter
- Quarterly growth driven by C&I, Consumer and Summit
- Moderate deposit growth during the quarter
- Average deposit balances increased $52.4 million, or 1.2% on an annualized basis
- Growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts and retail CDs offset a decline in brokered CDs, savings, and noninterest-bearing accounts
- Excluding brokered CDs, average deposits increased $144.0 million
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $209.8 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.9 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $191.7 million
- ACL to total loans of 1.38%
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.2 million
- Annualized net charge-offs were $7.2 million in third quarter, or 21 bps of total loans
- Nonperforming assets increased 2 bps to 0.45% of total assets
- Classified assets increased to 1.26% of total assets primarily due to the downgrade of a single ICRE relationship
- Capital ratios remain strong despite significant decline in AOCI
- Total capital ratio increased 8 bps to 15.83%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 21 bps to 12.54%
- Tangible common equity of 7.81%(1); 9.65%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $15.65(1); 5.9% decrease from linked quarter
Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2026.
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "I am very pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Adjusted(1) net income was $87.8 million and adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.84, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.56% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 20.2%. Earnings per share increased 11% from the third quarter of 2025 and were the highest in the Company's history. We delivered record third quarter revenue of $273.9 million, driven by a strong net interest margin of 4.07% and record adjusted(1) fee revenue of $77.6 million."
Mr. Brown continued, "Loan balances increased moderately during the quarter, consistent with our prior quarter outlook, with particularly strong growth in our C&I portfolio. Loan pipelines remain healthy as we enter the fourth quarter, and we expect low to mid single digit loan growth as we close out 2026."
Mr. Brown continued, discussing fees and expenses, "We are very encouraged by the strength and diversification of our fee income, as adjusted(1) noninterest income was a record $77.6 million and 28% of total revenues. Growth from the linked quarter was driven by strong performances from foreign exchange, wealth management, client derivatives and bankcard income.
"As a result of our strong fee income and overall operating performance, expenses were elevated during the quarter, driven primarily by incentive costs associated with our record revenues, as well as higher health care claims and increased credit and collection costs. We expect expenses to moderate in the fourth quarter."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Credit quality trends were stable during the third quarter. Net charge-offs and nonperforming assets were comparable to second quarter levels, while classified assets increased significantly. The increase in classified assets was primarily driven by the downgrade of a single ICRE relationship with multiple loans, and we expect to resolve the workout of this relationship over the next few quarters.
"All regulatory capital ratios increased from the second quarter; however, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity declined in response to the sharp increase in interest rates during the second half of the quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased 6% from the linked quarter to $15.65, while tangible common equity declined 43 basis points from June 30, to 7.81% at the end of September."
Mr. Brown concluded, "We delivered another strong quarter and have had an excellent year to date. We are pleased to have received Federal regulatory approval for our acquisition of Finward and expect to close the transaction on January 1, 2027, subject to the receipt of state regulatory and Finward shareholder approvals. Looking ahead, we remain focused on closing the year on a strong note, completing the Finward transaction, and carrying our momentum into 2027.
"Finally, I want to acknowledge the recently announced changes to our senior leadership structure. These changes were designed to promote continuity, reinforce our commitment to strong financial performance, and maintain our engagement-centric culture. I have tremendous confidence in Jamie and the rest of our leadership team, and the positive impact we are already seeing from these organizational changes underscores the strength of our people, our culture, and our continued commitment to serving our clients and communities."
Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2026 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (833) 461-5787 (U.S. toll free), meeting ID 257491860. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.
Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
No Offer or Solicitation
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction between First Financial and Finward. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, First Financial filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC to register the shares of First Financial capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction, which became effective with the SEC on September 28, 2026. The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement of Finward and a prospectus of First Financial (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and First Financial and Finward may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FIRST FINANCIAL, FINWARD AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.
A copy of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about First Financial and Finward, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Financial will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of First Financial's website, https://www.bankatfirst.com/about/investor-relations.html. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Finward will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Finward's website, https://www.investorrelations.ibankpeoples.com. The information on First Financial's and Finward's websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either First Financial makes with the SEC.
Participants in the Solicitation
First Financial, Finward and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction between First Financial and Finward. Information concerning First Financial's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 16, 2026, for First Financial's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Information concerning Finward's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 3, 2026, for Finward's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Additional information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and interests of participants of First Financial and Finward in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction is included in the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the operations of First Financial Bancorp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company", "First Financial", "we", "us", or "our") such as (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the uncertainties and assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project" and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of First Financial or their respective management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, the following:
- economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with First Financial's business;
- future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses;
- the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
- management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
- pursuit of mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to any acquisitions and/or integrations of any acquired companies;
- the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of First Financial's prior, in process, or contemplated acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
- the possibility that any of acquisitions that have not yet been consummated, such as the acquisition of Finward Bancorp, is not consummated for any reason, including the failure to satisfy any closing conditions, termination of a merger agreement by either party, or the failure to receive any required regulatory or shareholder approvals;
- the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
- changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
- changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
- the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
- current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
- our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
- financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
- the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
- the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
- a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
- the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
- our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.
These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause First Financial's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the results of First Financial. Although First Financial believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of First Financial will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in First Financial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by First Financial with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. First Financial urges you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by First Financial. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and First Financial undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $22.3 billion in assets, $13.9 billion in loans, $17.7 billion in deposits and $2.9 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. The Company operated 151 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2026, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 81,182
$ 76,456
$ 74,445
$ 62,393
$ 71,923
$232,083
$193,212
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.78
$ 0.74
$ 0.72
$ 0.65
$ 0.76
$ 2.23
$ 2.04
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.77
$ 0.73
$ 0.71
$ 0.64
$ 0.75
$ 2.21
$ 2.02
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.26
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.76
$ 0.73
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.44 %
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.22 %
1.54 %
1.39 %
1.40 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.87 %
10.39 %
10.24 %
9.18 %
11.08 %
10.50 %
10.26 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
18.67 %
17.95 %
17.78 %
16.27 %
19.11 %
18.14 %
18.03 %
Net interest margin
4.05 %
3.96 %
3.97 %
3.96 %
3.99 %
3.99 %
3.95 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
4.07 %
3.98 %
3.99 %
3.98 %
4.02 %
4.01 %
3.98 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
12.91 %
13.31 %
12.91 %
13.11 %
14.18 %
12.91 %
14.18 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
7.81 %
8.24 %
7.87 %
7.79 %
8.87 %
7.81 %
8.87 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
9.86 %
10.62 %
10.51 %
9.76 %
10.94 %
9.86 %
10.94 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
13.28 %
13.18 %
13.12 %
13.31 %
13.87 %
13.19 %
13.64 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)
8.18 %
8.08 %
8.01 %
7.97 %
8.54 %
8.09 %
8.25 %
Book value per share
$ 27.39
$ 28.46
$ 28.02
$ 28.11
$ 27.48
$ 27.39
$ 27.48
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 15.65
$ 16.64
$ 16.15
$ 15.74
$ 16.19
$ 15.65
$ 16.19
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
12.54 %
12.33 %
12.22 %
11.32 %
12.91 %
12.54 %
12.91 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
12.81 %
12.61 %
12.50 %
11.60 %
13.23 %
12.81 %
13.23 %
Total capital ratio (3)
15.83 %
15.75 %
15.70 %
15.46 %
15.32 %
15.83 %
15.32 %
Leverage ratio (3)
9.96 %
9.66 %
9.39 %
9.53 %
10.50 %
9.96 %
10.50 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$13,821,897
$13,619,039
$14,028,324
$12,812,267
$11,806,065
$13,822,331
$11,774,842
Investment securities
4,925,893
5,079,730
4,769,261
3,988,846
3,552,014
4,925,535
3,481,357
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
499,575
605,647
596,094
647,347
610,074
566,752
589,546
Total earning assets
$19,247,365
$19,304,416
$19,393,679
$17,448,460
$15,968,153
$19,314,618
$15,845,745
Total assets
$22,321,112
$22,391,439
$22,459,721
$20,256,539
$18,566,188
$22,390,250
$18,452,133
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 3,797,339
$ 3,811,391
$ 3,745,002
$ 3,436,709
$ 3,124,277
$ 3,784,769
$ 3,119,587
Interest-bearing deposits
13,941,854
13,875,384
13,900,550
12,521,948
11,387,648
13,906,081
11,250,530
Total deposits
$17,739,193
$17,686,775
$17,645,552
$15,958,657
$14,511,925
$17,690,850
$14,370,117
Borrowings
$ 778,982
$ 891,636
$ 1,012,161
$ 848,650
$ 823,346
$ 893,406
$ 911,100
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,963,270
$ 2,951,237
$ 2,947,585
$ 2,695,581
$ 2,575,203
$ 2,954,088
$ 2,516,675
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.38 %
1.38 %
1.36 %
1.39 %
1.38 %
1.38 %
1.38 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
191.25 %
197.51 %
182.73 %
183.18 %
213.18 %
191.25 %
213.18 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.72 %
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.72 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.72 %
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.72 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.45 %
0.43 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
0.41 %
0.45 %
0.41 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.26 %
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.11 %
1.18 %
1.26 %
1.18 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.21 %
0.20 %
0.35 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) September 30, 2026 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 228,730
$ 204,865
11.6 %
$ 672,845
$ 603,488
11.5 %
Investment securities
Taxable
53,631
36,421
47.3 %
157,026
107,065
46.7 %
Tax-exempt
2,425
2,195
10.5 %
7,423
6,632
11.9 %
Total investment securities interest
56,056
38,616
45.2 %
164,449
113,697
44.6 %
Other earning assets
4,514
6,773
(33.4) %
15,345
19,388
(20.9) %
Total interest income
289,300
250,254
15.6 %
852,639
736,573
15.8 %
Interest expense
Deposits
82,263
77,766
5.8 %
241,248
231,891
4.0 %
Short-term borrowings
4,070
5,979
(31.9) %
14,235
19,917
(28.5) %
Long-term borrowings
6,711
6,023
11.4 %
20,913
16,714
25.1 %
Total interest expense
93,044
89,768
3.6 %
276,396
268,522
2.9 %
Net interest income
196,256
160,486
22.3 %
576,243
468,051
23.1 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
8,975
8,612
4.2 %
27,938
26,837
4.1 %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(72)
453
(115.9) %
(2,305)
730
(415.8) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
187,353
151,421
23.7 %
550,610
440,484
25.0 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
9,031
7,829
15.4 %
26,940
23,058
16.8 %
Wealth management fees
9,135
7,351
24.3 %
27,869
23,275
19.7 %
Bankcard income
3,862
3,589
7.6 %
10,474
10,636
(1.5) %
Client derivative fees
2,511
1,876
33.8 %
7,964
5,121
55.5 %
Foreign exchange income
17,485
16,666
4.9 %
46,899
42,970
9.1 %
Leasing business income
22,967
20,997
9.4 %
67,325
60,497
11.3 %
Net gains from sales of loans
5,650
6,835
(17.3) %
18,355
17,844
2.9 %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
247
(42)
688.1 %
(1,350)
(9,748)
86.2 %
Gain on bargain purchase
37
0
100.0 %
12,118
0
100.0 %
Other
6,733
8,424
(20.1) %
16,761
19,018
(11.9) %
Total noninterest income
77,658
73,525
5.6 %
233,355
192,671
21.1 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
94,385
80,607
17.1 %
281,158
230,762
21.8 %
Net occupancy
7,591
6,003
26.5 %
22,679
17,867
26.9 %
Furniture and equipment
4,834
3,582
35.0 %
13,837
10,836
27.7 %
Data processing
12,685
9,591
32.3 %
38,893
27,370
42.1 %
Marketing
3,801
2,359
61.1 %
10,069
7,114
41.5 %
Professional services
3,566
2,314
54.1 %
14,939
8,602
73.7 %
Amortization of tax credit investments
774
112
591.1 %
2,112
335
530.4 %
FDIC assessments
3,170
2,611
21.4 %
9,693
8,281
17.1 %
Intangible amortization
6,230
2,359
164.1 %
18,720
7,076
164.6 %
Leasing business expense
14,315
13,911
2.9 %
43,077
39,868
8.0 %
Other
14,385
10,820
32.9 %
41,509
32,905
26.1 %
Total noninterest expenses
165,736
134,269
23.4 %
496,686
391,016
27.0 %
Income before income taxes
99,275
90,677
9.5 %
287,279
242,139
18.6 %
Income tax expense
18,093
18,754
(3.5) %
55,196
48,927
12.8 %
Net income
$ 81,182
$ 71,923
12.9 %
$ 232,083
$ 193,212
20.1 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.78
$ 0.76
$ 2.23
$ 2.04
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.77
$ 0.75
$ 2.21
$ 2.02
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.26
$ 0.25
$ 0.76
$ 0.73
Return on average assets
1.44 %
1.54 %
1.39 %
1.40 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.87 %
11.08 %
10.50 %
10.26 %
Interest income
$ 289,300
$ 250,254
15.6 %
$ 852,639
$ 736,573
15.8 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,114
1,248
(10.7) %
3,461
3,707
(6.6) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
290,414
251,502
15.5 %
856,100
740,280
15.6 %
Interest expense
93,044
89,768
3.6 %
276,396
268,522
2.9 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 197,370
$ 161,734
22.0 %
$ 579,704
$ 471,758
22.9 %
Net interest margin
4.05 %
3.99 %
3.99 %
3.95 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.07 %
4.02 %
4.01 %
3.98 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,251
1,986
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2026
Third
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 228,730
$ 219,164
$ 224,951
$ 672,845
4.4 %
Investment securities
Taxable
53,631
53,904
49,491
157,026
(0.5) %
Tax-exempt
2,425
2,472
2,526
7,423
(1.9) %
Total investment securities interest
56,056
56,376
52,017
164,449
(0.6) %
Other earning assets
4,514
5,381
5,450
15,345
(16.1) %
Total interest income
289,300
280,921
282,418
852,639
3.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits
82,263
79,250
79,735
241,248
3.8 %
Short-term borrowings
4,070
4,997
5,168
14,235
(18.6) %
Long-term borrowings
6,711
6,297
7,905
20,913
6.6 %
Total interest expense
93,044
90,544
92,808
276,396
2.8 %
Net interest income
196,256
190,377
189,610
576,243
3.1 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
8,975
12,933
6,030
27,938
(30.6) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(72)
(4,743)
2,510
(2,305)
(98.5) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
187,353
182,187
181,070
550,610
2.8 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
9,031
8,896
9,013
26,940
1.5 %
Wealth management fees
9,135
8,252
10,482
27,869
10.7 %
Bankcard income
3,862
3,032
3,580
10,474
27.4 %
Client derivative fees
2,511
1,443
4,010
7,964
74.0 %
Foreign exchange income
17,485
13,101
16,313
46,899
33.5 %
Leasing business income
22,967
22,750
21,608
67,325
1.0 %
Net gains from sales of loans
5,650
6,658
6,047
18,355
(15.1) %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
247
(337)
(1,260)
(1,350)
173.3 %
Gain on bargain purchase
37
3,189
8,892
12,118
(98.8) %
Other
6,733
6,807
3,221
16,761
(1.1) %
Total noninterest income
77,658
73,791
81,906
233,355
5.2 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
94,385
86,917
99,856
281,158
8.6 %
Net occupancy
7,591
7,535
7,553
22,679
0.7 %
Furniture and equipment
4,834
4,310
4,693
13,837
12.2 %
Data processing
12,685
13,554
12,654
38,893
(6.4) %
Marketing
3,801
3,616
2,652
10,069
5.1 %
Professional services
3,566
7,387
3,986
14,939
(51.7) %
Amortization of tax credit investments
774
669
669
2,112
15.7 %
FDIC assessments
3,170
2,878
3,645
9,693
10.1 %
Intangible amortization
6,230
6,229
6,261
18,720
0.0 %
Leasing business expense
14,315
14,633
14,129
43,077
(2.2) %
Other
14,385
13,814
13,310
41,509
4.1 %
Total noninterest expenses
165,736
161,542
169,408
496,686
2.6 %
Income before income taxes
99,275
94,436
93,568
287,279
5.1 %
Income tax expense
18,093
17,980
19,123
55,196
0.6 %
Net income
$ 81,182
$ 76,456
$ 74,445
$ 232,083
6.2 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.78
$ 0.74
$ 0.72
$ 2.23
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.77
$ 0.73
$ 0.71
$ 2.21
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.26
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.76
Return on average assets
1.44 %
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.39 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.87 %
10.39 %
10.24 %
10.50 %
Interest income
$ 289,300
$ 280,921
$ 282,418
$ 852,639
3.0 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,114
1,161
1,186
3,461
(4.0) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
290,414
282,082
283,604
856,100
3.0 %
Interest expense
93,044
90,544
92,808
276,396
2.8 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 197,370
$ 191,538
$ 190,796
$ 579,704
3.0 %
Net interest margin
4.05 %
3.96 %
3.97 %
3.99 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.07 %
3.98 %
3.99 %
4.01 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,251
2,371
2,319
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2025
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 215,663
$ 204,865
$ 201,460
$ 197,163
$ 819,151
Investment securities
Taxable
40,971
36,421
36,243
34,401
148,036
Tax-exempt
2,363
2,195
2,233
2,204
8,995
Total investment securities interest
43,334
38,616
38,476
36,605
157,031
Other earning assets
6,334
6,773
5,964
6,651
25,722
Total interest income
265,331
250,254
245,900
240,419
1,001,904
Interest expense
Deposits
78,861
77,766
75,484
78,641
310,752
Short-term borrowings
4,925
5,979
6,393
7,545
24,842
Long-term borrowings
7,550
6,023
5,754
4,937
24,264
Total interest expense
91,336
89,768
87,631
91,123
359,858
Net interest income
173,995
160,486
158,269
149,296
642,046
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,688
8,612
9,084
9,141
36,525
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
412
453
718
(441)
1,142
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
163,895
151,421
148,467
140,596
604,379
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,308
7,829
7,766
7,463
31,366
Wealth management fees
9,288
7,351
7,787
8,137
32,563
Bankcard income
3,590
3,589
3,737
3,310
14,226
Client derivative fees
2,681
1,876
1,674
1,571
7,802
Foreign exchange income
22,696
16,666
13,760
12,544
65,666
Leasing business income
19,523
20,997
20,797
18,703
80,020
Net gains from sales of loans
7,041
6,835
6,687
4,322
24,885
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
(12,576)
(42)
243
(9,949)
(22,324)
Other
4,216
8,424
5,612
4,982
23,234
Total noninterest income
64,767
73,525
68,063
51,083
257,438
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
85,123
80,607
74,917
75,238
315,885
Net occupancy
6,315
6,003
5,845
6,019
24,182
Furniture and equipment
3,940
3,582
3,441
3,813
14,776
Data processing
10,465
9,591
9,020
8,759
37,835
Marketing
3,056
2,359
2,737
2,018
10,170
Professional services
6,231
2,314
3,549
2,739
14,833
Amortization of tax credit investments
800
112
111
112
1,135
FDIC assessments
2,923
2,611
2,611
3,059
11,204
Intangible amortization
3,927
2,359
2,358
2,359
11,003
Leasing business expense
13,837
13,911
13,155
12,802
53,705
Other
12,914
10,820
10,927
11,158
45,819
Total noninterest expenses
149,531
134,269
128,671
128,076
540,547
Income before income taxes
79,131
90,677
87,859
63,603
321,270
Income tax expense
16,738
18,754
17,863
12,310
65,665
Net income
$ 62,393
$ 71,923
$ 69,996
$ 51,293
$ 255,605
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.76
$ 0.74
$ 0.54
$ 2.68
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.64
$ 0.75
$ 0.73
$ 0.54
$ 2.66
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.98
Return on average assets
1.22 %
1.54 %
1.52 %
1.13 %
1.35 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.18 %
11.08 %
11.16 %
8.46 %
9.98 %
Interest income
$ 265,331
$ 250,254
$ 245,900
$ 240,419
$1,001,904
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,227
1,248
1,246
1,213
4,934
Interest income - tax equivalent
266,558
251,502
247,146
241,632
1,006,838
Interest expense
91,336
89,768
87,631
91,123
359,858
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 175,222
$ 161,734
$ 159,515
$ 150,509
$ 646,980
Net interest margin
3.96 %
3.99 %
4.01 %
3.84 %
3.95 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.98 %
4.02 %
4.05 %
3.88 %
3.98 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,164
1,986
2,033
2,021
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
% Change
% Change
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 176,102
$ 206,361
$ 170,641
$ 178,553
$ 174,659
(14.7) %
0.8 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
566,778
579,194
1,032,259
597,338
565,080
(2.1) %
0.3 %
Investment securities available-for-sale
4,635,304
4,733,713
4,953,023
3,971,932
3,422,595
(2.1) %
35.4 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
38,321
46,067
49,631
58,545
71,595
(16.8) %
(46.5) %
Other investments
139,535
137,755
137,018
129,564
117,120
1.3 %
19.1 %
Loans held for sale
22,958
33,125
18,280
16,953
21,466
(30.7) %
7.0 %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
4,948,380
4,842,347
4,693,786
4,632,241
3,838,630
2.2 %
28.9 %
Lease financing
678,423
659,328
649,645
638,527
596,734
2.9 %
13.7 %
Construction real estate
606,696
599,258
591,080
677,339
627,960
1.2 %
(3.4) %
Commercial real estate
4,542,568
4,548,887
4,473,468
4,384,556
4,048,370
(0.1) %
12.2 %
Residential real estate
1,806,123
1,805,044
1,831,338
1,832,184
1,494,464
0.1 %
20.9 %
Home equity
1,105,790
1,058,175
1,026,839
1,005,204
935,975
4.5 %
18.1 %
Installment
150,485
156,470
162,314
188,694
109,764
(3.8) %
37.1 %
Credit card
66,617
65,405
66,371
65,325
62,654
1.9 %
6.3 %
Total loans
13,905,082
13,734,914
13,494,841
13,424,070
11,714,551
1.2 %
18.7 %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(191,650)
(189,912)
(183,716)
(186,487)
(161,916)
0.9 %
18.4 %
Net loans
13,713,432
13,545,002
13,311,125
13,237,583
11,552,635
1.2 %
18.7 %
Premises and equipment
229,669
229,763
228,384
204,760
198,251
0.0 %
15.8 %
Operating leases
237,160
241,742
220,061
214,003
214,667
(1.9) %
10.5 %
Goodwill
1,099,936
1,099,936
1,099,543
1,099,524
1,007,656
0.0 %
9.2 %
Other intangibles
135,077
140,705
145,927
118,832
73,797
(4.0) %
83.0 %
Accrued interest and other assets
1,319,883
1,446,316
1,413,923
1,301,792
1,134,985
(8.7) %
16.3 %
Total Assets
$ 22,314,155
$ 22,439,679
$ 22,779,815
$ 21,129,379
$ 18,554,506
(0.6) %
20.3 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,820,903
$ 3,804,301
$ 3,658,155
$ 3,360,613
$ 2,983,132
0.4 %
28.1 %
Savings
6,408,902
6,423,986
6,460,546
5,973,532
5,029,097
(0.2) %
27.4 %
Time
3,636,887
3,650,043
3,817,268
3,622,227
3,293,707
(0.4) %
10.4 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,866,692
13,878,330
13,935,969
12,956,372
11,305,936
(0.1) %
22.6 %
Noninterest-bearing
3,831,099
3,704,899
3,982,753
3,465,470
3,127,512
3.4 %
22.5 %
Total deposits
17,697,791
17,583,229
17,918,722
16,421,842
14,433,448
0.7 %
22.6 %
FHLB short-term borrowings
575,000
570,000
550,000
675,000
550,000
0.9 %
4.5 %
Other
76,860
39,532
70,457
332
45,167
94.4 %
70.2 %
Total short-term borrowings
651,860
609,532
620,457
675,332
595,167
6.9 %
9.5 %
Long-term debt
364,925
382,550
380,176
514,052
221,823
(4.6) %
64.5 %
Total borrowed funds
1,016,785
992,082
1,000,633
1,189,384
816,990
2.5 %
24.5 %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
718,097
876,880
919,835
748,937
672,213
(18.1) %
6.8 %
Total Liabilities
19,432,673
19,452,191
19,839,190
18,360,163
15,922,651
(0.1) %
22.0 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,790,583
1,792,158
1,789,676
1,647,618
1,641,315
(0.1) %
9.1 %
Retained earnings
1,589,622
1,535,765
1,485,573
1,437,286
1,399,577
3.5 %
13.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(387,095)
(223,720)
(217,430)
(189,942)
(223,000)
73.0 %
73.6 %
Treasury stock, at cost
(111,628)
(116,715)
(117,194)
(125,746)
(186,037)
(4.4) %
(40.0) %
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,881,482
2,987,488
2,940,625
2,769,216
2,631,855
(3.5) %
9.5 %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 22,314,155
$ 22,439,679
$ 22,779,815
$ 21,129,379
$ 18,554,506
(0.6) %
20.3 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 183,151
$ 182,261
$ 227,115
$ 178,403
$ 165,210
$ 197,348
$ 168,108
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
499,575
605,647
596,094
647,347
610,074
566,752
589,546
Investment securities
4,925,893
5,079,730
4,769,261
3,988,846
3,552,014
4,925,535
3,481,357
Loans held for sale
33,515
32,458
451,139
32,425
26,366
170,841
20,594
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
4,863,566
4,723,431
4,771,066
4,310,399
3,890,886
4,786,360
3,853,411
Lease financing
662,208
646,520
630,204
617,518
592,510
646,428
586,267
Construction real estate
615,131
583,146
643,270
679,884
711,011
613,746
763,731
Commercial real estate
4,551,002
4,546,901
4,446,231
4,240,042
3,993,549
4,515,095
3,990,073
Residential real estate
1,791,576
1,812,228
1,834,467
1,717,439
1,489,942
1,812,600
1,483,760
Home equity
1,079,269
1,043,805
1,016,080
981,406
919,368
1,046,616
889,985
Installment
153,945
158,760
166,979
164,013
114,058
159,847
119,610
Credit card
71,685
71,790
68,888
69,141
68,375
70,798
67,411
Total loans
13,788,382
13,586,581
13,577,185
12,779,842
11,779,699
13,651,490
11,754,248
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(192,456)
(186,331)
(200,745)
(179,275)
(162,417)
(193,147)
(159,613)
Net loans
13,595,926
13,400,250
13,376,440
12,600,567
11,617,282
13,458,343
11,594,635
Premises and equipment
230,932
230,343
230,154
202,956
199,167
230,479
198,858
Operating leases
237,488
234,460
215,318
211,091
217,404
229,170
211,801
Goodwill
1,099,934
1,099,742
1,099,543
1,069,781
1,007,656
1,099,741
1,007,656
Other intangibles
138,310
143,403
149,631
104,184
74,448
143,740
76,234
Accrued interest and other assets
1,376,388
1,383,145
1,345,026
1,220,939
1,096,567
1,368,301
1,103,344
Total Assets
$ 22,321,112
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 20,256,539
$ 18,566,188
$ 22,390,250
$ 18,452,133
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,814,405
$ 3,762,177
$ 3,626,103
$ 3,276,425
$ 3,036,296
$ 3,734,918
$ 3,064,404
Savings
6,458,303
6,434,399
6,406,223
5,740,651
5,054,563
6,433,166
4,993,198
Time
3,669,146
3,678,808
3,868,224
3,504,872
3,296,789
3,737,997
3,192,928
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,941,854
13,875,384
13,900,550
12,521,948
11,387,648
13,906,081
11,250,530
Noninterest-bearing
3,797,339
3,811,391
3,745,002
3,436,709
3,124,277
3,784,769
3,119,587
Total deposits
17,739,193
17,686,775
17,645,552
15,958,657
14,511,925
17,690,850
14,370,117
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
46,803
3,351
16,278
2,283
12,434
22,256
6,461
FHLB short-term borrowings
357,140
508,931
538,084
444,511
497,092
467,389
527,445
Other
0
0
0
13,891
21,519
0
48,756
Total short-term borrowings
403,943
512,282
554,362
460,685
531,045
489,645
582,662
Long-term debt
375,039
379,354
457,799
387,965
292,301
403,761
328,438
Total borrowed funds
778,982
891,636
1,012,161
848,650
823,346
893,406
911,100
Accrued interest and other liabilities
839,667
861,791
854,423
753,651
655,714
851,906
654,241
Total Liabilities
19,357,842
19,440,202
19,512,136
17,560,958
15,990,985
19,436,162
15,935,458
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,792,381
1,790,690
1,795,255
1,644,923
1,639,986
1,792,765
1,639,591
Retained earnings
1,545,957
1,499,207
1,448,012
1,406,388
1,369,069
1,498,084
1,324,830
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(259,303)
(221,515)
(173,065)
(209,767)
(247,746)
(218,277)
(260,129)
Treasury stock, at cost
(115,765)
(117,145)
(122,617)
(145,963)
(186,106)
(118,484)
(187,617)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,963,270
2,951,237
2,947,585
2,695,581
2,575,203
2,954,088
2,516,675
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 22,321,112
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 20,256,539
$ 18,566,188
$ 22,390,250
$ 18,452,133
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 4,925,893
$ 56,056
4.51 %
$ 5,079,730
$ 56,376
4.45 %
$ 3,552,014
$ 38,616
4.31 %
$ 4,925,535
4.46 %
$ 3,481,357
4.37 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
499,575
4,514
3.58 %
605,647
5,381
3.56 %
610,074
6,773
4.40 %
566,752
3.62 %
589,546
4.40 %
Gross loans (1)
13,821,897
228,730
6.57 %
13,619,039
219,164
6.45 %
11,806,065
204,865
6.88 %
13,822,331
6.51 %
11,774,842
6.85 %
Total earning assets
19,247,365
289,300
5.96 %
19,304,416
280,921
5.84 %
15,968,153
250,254
6.22 %
19,314,618
5.90 %
15,845,745
6.21 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(192,456)
(186,331)
(162,417)
(193,147)
(159,613)
Cash and due from banks
183,151
182,261
165,210
197,348
168,108
Accrued interest and other assets
3,083,052
3,091,093
2,595,242
3,071,431
2,597,893
Total assets
$22,321,112
$22,391,439
$18,566,188
$22,390,250
$18,452,133
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,814,405
$ 15,985
1.66 %
$ 3,762,177
$ 14,288
1.52 %
$ 3,036,296
$ 14,592
1.91 %
$ 3,734,918
1.56 %
$ 3,064,404
1.92 %
Savings
6,458,303
34,149
2.10 %
6,434,399
33,405
2.08 %
5,054,563
30,854
2.42 %
6,433,166
2.08 %
4,993,198
2.44 %
Time
3,669,146
32,129
3.47 %
3,678,808
31,557
3.44 %
3,296,789
32,320
3.89 %
3,737,997
3.49 %
3,192,928
4.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,941,854
82,263
2.34 %
13,875,384
79,250
2.29 %
11,387,648
77,766
2.71 %
13,906,081
2.32 %
11,250,530
2.76 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
403,943
4,070
4.00 %
512,282
4,997
3.91 %
531,045
5,979
4.47 %
489,645
3.89 %
582,662
4.57 %
Long-term debt
375,039
6,711
7.10 %
379,354
6,297
6.66 %
292,301
6,023
8.17 %
403,761
6.93 %
328,438
6.80 %
Total borrowed funds
778,982
10,781
5.49 %
891,636
11,294
5.08 %
823,346
12,002
5.78 %
893,406
5.26 %
911,100
5.38 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,720,836
93,044
2.51 %
14,767,020
90,544
2.46 %
12,210,994
89,768
2.92 %
14,799,487
2.50 %
12,161,630
2.95 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,797,339
3,811,391
3,124,277
3,784,769
3,119,587
Other liabilities
839,667
861,791
655,714
851,906
654,241
Shareholders' equity
2,963,270
2,951,237
2,575,203
2,954,088
2,516,675
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$22,321,112
$22,391,439
$18,566,188
$22,390,250
$18,452,133
Net interest income
$ 196,256
$ 190,377
$ 160,486
$ 576,243
$ 468,051
Net interest spread
3.45 %
3.38 %
3.30 %
3.40 %
3.26 %
Net interest margin
4.05 %
3.96 %
3.99 %
3.99 %
3.95 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.02 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
4.07 %
3.98 %
4.02 %
4.01 %
3.98 %
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 802
$ (1,122)
$ (320)
$ 1,805
$ 15,635
$ 17,440
$ 2,535
$ 48,217
$ 50,752
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32
(899)
(867)
(1,261)
(998)
(2,259)
(3,426)
(617)
(4,043)
Gross loans (2)
3,759
5,807
9,566
(9,494)
33,359
23,865
(30,311)
99,668
69,357
Total earning assets
4,593
3,786
8,379
(8,950)
47,996
39,046
(31,202)
147,268
116,066
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,731
$ 1,282
$ 3,013
$ (10,574)
$ 15,071
$ 4,497
$ (36,713)
$ 46,070
$ 9,357
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
108
(1,035)
(927)
(628)
(1,281)
(1,909)
(2,978)
(2,704)
(5,682)
Long-term debt
417
(3)
414
(793)
1,481
688
298
3,901
4,199
Total borrowed funds
525
(1,038)
(513)
(1,421)
200
(1,221)
(2,680)
1,197
(1,483)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,256
244
2,500
(11,995)
15,271
3,276
(39,393)
47,267
7,874
Net interest income (1)
$ 2,337
$ 3,542
$ 5,879
$ 3,045
$ 32,725
$ 35,770
$ 8,191
$ 100,001
$ 108,192
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Nine months ended
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 189,912
$ 183,716
$ 186,487
$ 161,916
$ 158,522
$ 186,487
$ 156,791
Initial allowance on purchased loans
0
0
2,829
23,652
0
2,829
0
Provision for credit losses
8,975
12,933
6,030
9,688
8,612
27,938
26,837
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
984
2,437
10,788
6,636
2,165
14,209
15,339
Lease financing
976
1,314
43
918
298
2,333
2,358
Construction real estate
110
0
0
0
245
110
245
Commercial real estate
5,129
2,484
29
433
3,105
7,642
3,105
Residential real estate
11
84
127
151
0
222
16
Home equity
137
262
119
95
92
518
278
Installment
676
1,034
1,058
1,197
1,194
2,768
3,635
Credit card
520
704
496
729
577
1,720
1,540
Total gross charge-offs
8,543
8,319
12,660
10,159
7,676
29,522
26,516
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
387
463
100
264
202
950
687
Lease financing
0
114
23
201
291
137
331
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
8
8
28
5
1,138
44
1,232
Residential real estate
24
18
30
13
58
72
124
Home equity
60
157
116
117
94
333
312
Installment
688
660
598
682
609
1,946
1,888
Credit card
139
162
135
108
66
436
230
Total recoveries
1,306
1,582
1,030
1,390
2,458
3,918
4,804
Total net charge-offs
7,237
6,737
11,630
8,769
5,218
25,604
21,712
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 191,650
$ 189,912
$ 183,716
$ 186,487
$ 161,916
$ 191,650
$ 161,916
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.05 %
0.17 %
0.91 %
0.59 %
0.20 %
0.37 %
0.51 %
Lease financing
0.58 %
0.74 %
0.01 %
0.46 %
0.00 %
0.45 %
0.46 %
Construction real estate
0.07 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.14 %
0.02 %
0.04 %
Commercial real estate
0.45 %
0.22 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.20 %
0.22 %
0.06 %
Residential real estate
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
(0.02) %
0.01 %
(0.01) %
Home equity
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.00 %
(0.01) %
0.00 %
0.02 %
(0.01) %
Installment
(0.03) %
0.94 %
1.12 %
1.25 %
2.03 %
0.69 %
1.95 %
Credit card
2.11 %
3.03 %
2.13 %
3.56 %
2.97 %
2.42 %
2.60 %
Total net charge-offs
0.21 %
0.20 %
0.35 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 21,127
$ 20,305
$ 22,576
$ 27,461
$ 23,832
$ 21,127
$ 23,832
Lease financing
1,459
7,558
5,857
5,660
5,885
1,459
5,885
Construction real estate
351
698
715
1,120
1,120
351
1,120
Commercial real estate
53,870
44,404
49,481
45,590
24,443
53,870
24,443
Residential real estate
18,358
18,260
17,439
18,302
16,452
18,358
16,452
Home equity
4,093
4,095
3,687
2,927
3,567
4,093
3,567
Installment
952
832
786
748
652
952
652
Total nonaccrual loans
100,210
96,152
100,541
101,808
75,951
100,210
75,951
Other real estate owned (OREO)
160
174
238
184
111
160
111
Total nonperforming assets
100,370
96,326
100,779
101,992
76,062
100,370
76,062
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
937
650
1,366
411
592
937
592
Total underperforming assets
$ 101,307
$ 96,976
$ 102,145
$ 102,403
$ 76,654
$ 101,307
$ 76,654
Total classified assets
$ 281,407
$ 226,826
$ 232,368
$ 235,451
$ 218,794
$ 281,407
$ 218,794
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
191.25 %
197.51 %
182.73 %
183.18 %
213.18 %
191.25 %
213.18 %
Total ending loans
1.38 %
1.38 %
1.36 %
1.39 %
1.38 %
1.38 %
1.38 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.72 %
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.72 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.72 %
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.72 %
0.65 %
Total assets
0.45 %
0.43 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
0.41 %
0.45 %
0.41 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.26 %
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.11 %
1.18 %
1.26 %
1.18 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 36.18
$ 33.90
$ 31.16
$ 26.98
$ 26.79
$ 36.18
$ 29.04
Low
$ 31.22
$ 28.06
$ 25.09
$ 23.26
$ 23.55
$ 25.09
$ 22.05
Close
$ 31.32
$ 33.83
$ 27.88
$ 25.02
$ 25.25
$ 31.32
$ 25.25
Average shares outstanding - basic
103,962,646
103,938,322
103,705,269
96,724,148
94,889,341
103,869,688
94,799,411
Average shares outstanding - diluted
105,000,875
104,936,741
104,615,405
97,593,800
95,753,798
104,852,419
95,674,093
Ending shares outstanding
105,188,323
104,956,458
104,932,829
98,521,726
95,757,250
105,188,323
95,757,250
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,881,482
$ 2,987,488
$ 2,940,625
$ 2,769,216
$ 2,631,855
$ 2,881,482
$ 2,631,855
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 2,093,397
$ 2,029,668
$ 1,970,561
$ 1,798,266
$ 1,828,843
$ 2,093,397
$ 1,828,843
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.54 %
12.33 %
12.22 %
11.32 %
12.91 %
12.54 %
12.91 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 2,139,109
$ 2,075,286
$ 2,016,070
$ 1,843,672
$ 1,874,191
$ 2,139,109
$ 1,874,191
Tier 1 ratio
12.81 %
12.61 %
12.50 %
11.60 %
13.23 %
12.81 %
13.23 %
Total capital
$ 2,643,368
$ 2,591,169
$ 2,531,334
$ 2,457,377
$ 2,170,546
$ 2,643,368
$ 2,170,546
Total capital ratio
15.83 %
15.75 %
15.70 %
15.46 %
15.32 %
15.83 %
15.32 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 890,577
$ 863,256
$ 837,959
$ 788,889
$ 683,018
$ 890,577
$ 683,018
Total risk-weighted assets
$16,693,251
$16,456,311
$16,127,377
$15,890,363
$14,166,935
$16,693,251
$14,166,935
Leverage ratio
9.96 %
9.66 %
9.39 %
9.53 %
10.50 %
9.96 %
10.50 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
12.91 %
13.31 %
12.91 %
13.11 %
14.18 %
12.91 %
14.18 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
7.81 %
8.24 %
7.87 %
7.79 %
8.87 %
7.81 %
8.87 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.28 %
13.18 %
13.12 %
13.31 %
13.87 %
13.19 %
13.64 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
8.18 %
8.08 %
8.01 %
7.97 %
8.54 %
8.09 %
8.25 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.