Lufax Holding Ltd: Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total income was RMB6,180 million (US$922 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB6,479 million in the same period of 2025.

Net loss was RMB1,494 million (US$223 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of RMB380 million in the same period of 2025.

(In millions except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,





2025

2026

YoY

RMB

RMB USD



Total income 6,479

6,180 922

(4.6 %) Total expenses (6,785)

(6,901) (1,029)

1.7 % Total expenses excluding credit

impairment losses, finance costs and

other gains or losses (2,613)

(2,262) (337)

(13.4 %) Credit impairment losses, finance costs

and other gains or losses (4,172)

(4,639) (692)

11.2 % Net loss (380)

(1,494) (223)

293.2 %

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights

Total outstanding balance of loans we enabled was RMB167.1 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to RMB189.6 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 11.9%, among which the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans was RMB70.5 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to RMB58.9 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 19.8%.

Total new loans enabled were RMB58.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 2.5% compared to RMB56.9 billion in the same period of 2025, among which new consumer finance loans were RMB39.7 billion in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB31.7 billion in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 25.2%.

Cumulative number of borrowers increased by 23.8% to approximately 35.3 million as of September 30, 2026 from approximately 28.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, including the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 95.8% of its outstanding balance of loans enabled, up from 87.3% as of September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 97.2% of its outstanding balance of loans enabled, up from 88.6% as of September 30, 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company's retail credit enablement business take rate [1] based on loan balance was 14.0%, as compared to 13.0% for the third quarter of 2025.

based on loan balance was 14.0%, as compared to 13.0% for the third quarter of 2025. C-M3 flow rate [2] for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 1.2% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2026. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had enabled were 1.2% and 1.1% respectively in the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 1.0% and 0.9% respectively in the second quarter of 2026.

for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 1.2% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2026. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had enabled were 1.2% and 1.1% respectively in the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 1.0% and 0.9% respectively in the second quarter of 2026. Days past due ("DPD") 30+ delinquency rate [3] for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 5.5% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 5.8% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 5.6% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 6.1% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for secured loans remained flat at 5.0% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 5.0% as of June 30, 2026.

for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 5.5% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 5.8% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 5.6% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 6.1% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for secured loans remained flat at 5.0% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 5.0% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate [4] for total loans enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 3.2% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.7% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 3.3% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.9% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 2.9% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.1% as of June 30, 2026.

for total loans enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 3.2% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.7% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 3.3% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.9% as of June 30, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 2.9% as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.1% as of June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio[5] for consumer finance loans was 1.3% as compared to 1.3% as of June 30, 2026.

[1] The take rate of retail credit enablement business is calculated by dividing the aggregated amount of loan enablement service fees, post-origination service fees, net interest income (excluding revenue from Ping An Digital Bank and LU-AN credit subsidiaries), guarantee income and the penalty fees and account management fees by the average outstanding balance of loans enabled for each period. [2] C-M3 flow rate estimates the percentage of current loans that will become non-performing at the end of three months, and is defined as the product of (i) the loan balance that is overdue from 1 to 29 days as a percentage of the total current loan balance of the previous month, (ii) the loan balance that is overdue from 30 to 59 days as a percentage of the loan balance that was overdue from 1 to 29 days in the previous month, and (iii) the loan balance that is overdue from 60 to 89 days as a percentage of the loan balance that was overdue from 30 days to 59 days in the previous month. Loans from legacy products and consumer finance subsidiary are excluded from the flow rate calculation. [3] DPD 30+ delinquency rate refers to the outstanding balance of loans for which any payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due divided by the outstanding balance of loans. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, Ping An Digital Bank and LU-AN credit subsidiaries and referral product are excluded from the calculation. [4] DPD 90+ delinquency rate refers to the outstanding balance of loans for which any payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due divided by the outstanding balance of loans. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, Ping An Digital Bank and LU-AN credit subsidiaries and referral product are excluded from the calculation. [5] Non-performing loan ratio for consumer finance loans is calculated by using the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans for which any payment is 91 or more calendar days past due and not written off, and certain restructured loans, divided by the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans.

"Trading in our ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange resumed on September 24, 2026, and we thank our shareholders and the broader investor community for their patience and support," said Mr. Xiang Ji, Chief Executive Officer of Lufax. "In response to the challenging environment, we continued to apply our selective customer strategy, exited certain high-risk customer segments, and adjusted our post-loan collection approach. Our DPD 30+ and DPD 90+ delinquency rates declined sequentially, while our C-M3 flow rate rose to 1.2%."

"Consumer finance remained our main growth driver, with new consumer finance loan sales up by 25.2% year over year, supporting overall new loan sales growth of 2.5% year over year to RMB58.3 billion. Going forward, we will remain prudent in our operations, focused on quality growth, and committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

"Our net loss for the third quarter was RMB1,494 million, compared to RMB380 million in the same period of 2025," said Ms. Jia Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Lufax. "The increase reflected higher credit impairment losses and additional income tax expenses, primarily due to a reduction of deferred tax assets and recognition of additional withholding taxes in connection with the satisfaction of the funding needs of our Company and its overseas subsidiaries through dividend distribution from domestic subsidiaries. This was partially offset by continued cost discipline, with expenses excluding credit impairment losses, finance costs and other gains or losses down by 13.4% year over year. We remain focused on disciplined execution, strengthening our governance and controls, and building a sustainable, higher-quality growth path for Lufax."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TOTAL INCOME

Total income was RMB6,180 million (US$922 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB6,479 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 4.6%.



Three Months Ended September 30,



(In millions except percentages,

unaudited) 2025

2026

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Technology platform-based income 1,390 21.5 %

1,055 17.1 %

(24.1 %) Net interest income 3,334 51.5 %

3,677 59.5 %

10.3 % Guarantee income 1,353 20.9 %

1,020 16.5 %

(24.6 %) Other income 268 4.1 %

167 2.7 %

(37.7 %) Investment income 134 2.1 %

261 4.2 %

94.8 % Total income 6,479 100.0 %

6,180 100.0 %

(4.6 %)

Technology platform-based income was RMB1,055 million (US$157 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,390 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 24.1%. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease of retail credit and enablement service fees as a result of the decrease in the new loan sales and outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans.

was RMB1,055 million (US$157 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,390 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 24.1%. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease of retail credit and enablement service fees as a result of the decrease in the new loan sales and outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans. Net interest income was RMB3,677 million (US$548 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB3,334 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 10.3%, mainly due to the expansion of our consumer finance and microloan lending business.

was RMB3,677 million (US$548 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB3,334 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 10.3%, mainly due to the expansion of our consumer finance and microloan lending business. Guarantee income was RMB1,020 million (US$152 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,353 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 24.6%, primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of off-balance sheet loans and average fee rates.

was RMB1,020 million (US$152 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,353 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 24.6%, primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of off-balance sheet loans and average fee rates. Other income was RMB167 million (US$25 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to other income of RMB268 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in account management fees caused by decreased collections in the third quarter of 2026.

was RMB167 million (US$25 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to other income of RMB268 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in account management fees caused by decreased collections in the third quarter of 2026. Investment income was RMB261 million (US$39 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB134 million in the same period of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to the impact of changes in the valuations of certain assets.

TOTAL EXPENSES

Total expenses increased by 1.7% to RMB6,901 million (US$1,029 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB6,785 million in the same period of 2025. This increase was mainly due to the increase in credit impairment losses by 10.3% to RMB4,511 million (US$673 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB4,089 million in the same period of 2025, partially offset by the decrease in sales and marketing expenses by 13.7% to RMB842 million (US$126 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB976 million in the same period of 2025 and the decrease in operation and servicing expenses by 16.1% to RMB774 million (US$115 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB922 million in the same period of 2025. Total expenses excluding credit impairment losses, finance costs and other gains or losses - net decreased by 13.4% to RMB2,262 million (US$337 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB2,613 million in the same period of 2025.



Three Months Ended September 30,



(In millions except percentages, unaudited) 2025

2026

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Sales and marketing expenses 976 15.1 %

842 13.6 %

(13.7 %) General and administrative expenses 478 7.4 %

420 6.8 %

(12.1 %) Operation and servicing expenses 922 14.2 %

774 12.5 %

(16.1 %) Technology and analytics expenses 236 3.6 %

226 3.7 %

(4.2 %) Credit impairment losses 4,089 63.1 %

4,511 73.0 %

10.3 % Finance costs 73 1.1 %

122 2.0 %

67.1 % Other gains or losses - net 10 0.2 %

5 0.1 %

(50.0 %) Total expenses 6,785 104.7 %

6,901 111.7 %

1.7 %

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 13.7% to RMB842 million (US$126 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB976 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans.

decreased by 13.7% to RMB842 million (US$126 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB976 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans. General and administrative expenses decreased by 12.1% to RMB420 million (US$63 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB478 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to our continuous expense optimization and control measures.

decreased by 12.1% to RMB420 million (US$63 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB478 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to our continuous expense optimization and control measures. Operation and servicing expenses decreased by 16.1% to RMB774 million (US$115 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB922 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to our expense control measures and the decrease in the loan balance.

decreased by 16.1% to RMB774 million (US$115 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB922 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to our expense control measures and the decrease in the loan balance. Technology and analytics expenses decreased by 4.2% to RMB226 million (US$34 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB236 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to expense control measures we adopted.

decreased by 4.2% to RMB226 million (US$34 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB236 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to expense control measures we adopted. Credit impairment losses increased by 10.3% to RMB4,511 million (US$673 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB4,089 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the increase in the actual losses and provision of loans and receivables.

increased by 10.3% to RMB4,511 million (US$673 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB4,089 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the increase in the actual losses and provision of loans and receivables. Finance costs increased by 67.1% to RMB122 million (US$18 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB73 million in the same period of 2025, mainly due to the decrease in deposit interest income, partially offset by the decrease in loan interest expenses.

increased by 67.1% to RMB122 million (US$18 million) in the third quarter of 2026 from RMB73 million in the same period of 2025, mainly due to the decrease in deposit interest income, partially offset by the decrease in loan interest expenses. Other losses were RMB5 million (US$1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to other losses of RMB10 million in the same period of 2025. The change was primarily due to the combined effects of the increase in foreign exchange gains in 2026 and a decrease in government subsidies.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Income tax expenses increased by 946.5% from RMB74 million in the third quarter of 2025 to RMB773 million (US$115 million) in the third quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily due to the recognized additional tax expenses resulting from the reduction of deferred tax assets, based on the Company's current assessment of the overall business operation and financial performance of the certain subsidiary of the Company, and additional withholding tax recognized in the third quarter of 2026.

NET LOSS

Net loss was RMB1,494 million (US$223 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB380 million in the same period of 2025, as a result of the aforementioned factors.

LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both RMB1.78 (US$0.27) in the third quarter of 2026. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company had RMB21,247 million (US$3,169 million) in cash at bank as of September 30, 2026, as compared to RMB22,086 million as of December 31, 2025. Net assets of the Company amounted to RMB79,982 million (US$11,930 million) as of September 30, 2026, as compared to RMB82,041 million as of December 31, 2025.

Changes to Internal Control Improvement Committee Composition

The board of directors of the Company has approved changes to the composition of the Internal Control Improvement Committee, which is the Special Committee established by the board of directors announced in April 2025 to assume responsibility for implementing the improvement of the Company's internal control system, effective October 28, 2026. Mr. Dicky Peter Yip has stepped down as chairperson and a member of the Internal Control Improvement Committee and will continue to serve as the chairman of Board and a director of the Company. Mr. Siu Hong Cheng, a current member of the Internal Control Improvement Committee, has been appointed as chairperson of the Internal Control Improvement Committee, and Mr. Xiang Ji, a director and the chief executive officer of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Internal Control Improvement Committee.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2026) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10212714/1051ae54b60

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

The replay will be accessible through November 3, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 5224502

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed principally to address the needs of small business owners and others. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 85 financial institutions in China as funding partners, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of September 30, 2026, as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lufax's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Lufax has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, which involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Lufax's goals and strategies; Lufax's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lufax's income, expenses or expenditures; expected growth of the retail credit enablement; Lufax's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; Lufax's expectations regarding its relationship with borrowers, platform investors, funding sources, product providers and other business partners; general economic and business conditions; and government policies and regulations relating to the industry Lufax operates in. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lufax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lufax does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lufax Holding Ltd

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

Email: [email protected]

LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Technology platform-based

income 1,390,314

1,054,875

157,338

4,276,862

3,193,881

476,379 Net interest income 3,333,645

3,676,532

548,368

9,738,322

10,615,303

1,583,310 Guarantee income 1,353,383

1,020,245

152,173

4,169,353

3,361,471

501,375 Other income 267,677

166,653

24,857

975,859

712,301

106,242 Investment income 133,951

261,351

38,981

1,402,823

785,857

117,213 Total income 6,478,970

6,179,656

921,718

20,563,219

18,668,813

2,784,520 Sales and marketing expenses (976,296)

(842,238)

(125,623)

(3,045,254)

(2,544,336)

(379,497) General and administrative

expenses (478,189)

(420,187)

(62,672)

(1,474,887)

(953,355)

(142,196) Operation and servicing expenses (922,462)

(773,989)

(115,443)

(2,971,279)

(2,541,328)

(379,048) Technology and analytics

expenses (235,913)

(225,839)

(33,685)

(710,252)

(653,334)

(97,447) Credit impairment losses (4,089,048)

(4,511,494)

(672,905)

(11,947,259)

(13,165,732)

(1,963,716) Finance costs (72,886)

(121,705)

(18,153)

(155,566)

(351,386)

(52,410) Other gains/(losses) - net (9,821)

(5,362)

(800)

(73,407)

134,038

19,992 Total expenses (6,784,615)

(6,900,814)

(1,029,281)

(20,377,904)

(20,075,433)

(2,994,322) Profit before income tax

expenses (305,645)

(721,158)

(107,563)

185,315

(1,406,620)

(209,802) Income tax expenses (73,859)

(772,928)

(115,285)

(1,083,794)

(781,735)

(116,599) Net profit/(loss) for the period (379,504)

(1,494,086)

(222,848)

(898,479)

(2,188,355)

(326,401)























Net profit/(loss) attributable to:





















Owners of the Group (425,445)

(1,535,438)

(229,016)

(1,192,680)

(2,431,327)

(362,641) Non-controlling interests 45,941

41,352

6,168

294,201

242,972

36,240 Net profit/(loss) for the period (379,504)

(1,494,086)

(222,848)

(898,479)

(2,188,355)

(326,401)























Earnings/(losses) per share





















-Basic earnings/(losses) per share (0.25)

(0.89)

(0.13)

(0.69)

(1.40)

(0.21) -Diluted earnings/(losses) per

share (0.25)

(0.89)

(0.13)

(0.69)

(1.40)

(0.21) -Basic earnings/(losses) per ADS (0.50)

(1.78)

(0.27)

(1.38)

(2.80)

(0.42) -Diluted earnings/(losses) per

ADS (0.50)

(1.78)

(0.27)

(1.38)

(2.80)

(0.42)

LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Cash at bank 22,086,187

21,247,389

3,169,124 Restricted cash 19,035,154

15,863,007

2,366,024 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 34,666,573

34,187,377

5,099,169 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,182,229

5,594,278

834,406 Financial assets at amortized cost -

2,100,817

313,344 Financial assets held under resale agreements 1,577,029

-

- Accounts and other receivables and contract assets 4,240,132

3,206,757

478,299 Loans to customers 102,290,974

106,679,269

15,911,592 Deferred tax assets 6,978,651

7,604,925

1,134,302 Property and equipment 54,137

49,667

7,408 Intangible assets 911,603

903,738

134,796 Right-of-use assets 265,523

205,391

30,635 Goodwill 9,169,031

9,156,255

1,365,688 Other assets 657,424

768,248

114,587 Total assets 208,114,647

207,567,118

30,959,373 Liabilities









Payable to platform investors 667,794

508,046

75,777 Borrowings 63,535,913

72,590,390

10,827,115 Customer deposits 9,456,934

11,585,970

1,728,089 Current income tax liabilities 396,643

482,171

71,918 Accounts and other payables and contract liabilities 7,557,062

6,749,477

1,006,708 Payable to investors of consolidated structured entities 28,921,222

20,053,410

2,991,037 Financing guarantee liabilities 5,647,343

4,976,520

742,266 Deferred tax liabilities 297,931

453,185

67,594 Lease liabilities 259,764

199,878

29,813 Convertible promissory notes payable 6,503,803

6,580,590

981,518 Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 1,662,008

2,278,794

339,890 Other liabilities 1,167,155

1,126,958

168,090 Total liabilities 126,073,572

127,585,389

19,029,814 Equity









Share capital 117

117

17 Share premium 27,027,931

27,027,931

4,031,312 Treasury shares (5,642,768)

(5,642,768)

(841,639) Other reserves 1,746,502

1,875,678

279,764 Retained earnings 56,698,381

54,267,053

8,094,124 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 79,830,163

77,528,011

11,563,578 Non-controlling interests 2,210,912

2,453,718

365,981 Total equity 82,041,075

79,981,729

11,929,559 Total liabilities and equity 208,114,647

207,567,118

30,959,373













LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash generated from/(used in)

operating activities 3,086,920

(224,805)

(33,530)

8,496,049

(800,698)

(119,427) Net cash (used in)/generated from

investing activities (8,682,544)

672,023

100,235

(11,492,622)

2,176,993

324,706 Net cash generated from financing

activities 4,923,413

2,273,224

339,059

3,764,245

314,181

46,861 Effects of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents (4,423)

(21,472)

(3,203)

(22,118)

(66,676)

(9,945) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and

cash equivalents (676,634)

2,698,970

402,561

745,554

1,623,800

242,196 Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period 13,220,623

10,013,903

1,493,609

11,798,435

11,089,073

1,653,975 Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of the period 12,543,989

12,712,873

1,896,170

12,543,989

12,712,873

1,896,170

SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd