Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $8.59 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.36

Recently completed the purchase of 10 high volume and high margin dealerships from Hennessy Automobile Companies, expanding our presence in the fast-growing Atlanta market to 15 dealerships

Disposition plan supporting our strategy to reduce leverage on track: completed U.S. dispositions with approximately $235 million in proceeds since quarter end, with an additional $125 million in proceeds expected from dispositions under definitive agreement, totaling approximately $360 million of proceeds

All time record customer pay revenues and repair order count in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 256 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ("current quarter").

"We're pleased to have closed the Hennessy acquisition and grateful to the Hennessy family for 62 years of excellent stewardship," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to focus on high-revenue, premium brand stores in growing markets where we have a strong local presence. We have been deliberately reshaping our portfolio into larger, more profitable stores and seeing good progress selling stores that don't fit our strategy. Proceeds from these sales will support our commitment to reduce our leverage.

Our focus on operating execution was evident in the third quarter. Year-over-year growth rates improved across key same store operating metrics compared to the second quarter, despite challenging market conditions. Importantly, in the U.S. we grew same-store customer pay revenue and repair orders 3% and 4% year-over-year, respectively, and continued to benefit from the cost-cutting actions we took earlier this year."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Current quarter total revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to $5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025 ("prior-year quarter").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $102.9 million, compared to $13.1 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $112.1 million, compared to $135.1 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $8.59, compared to $1.02 for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.36, compared to $10.45 for the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter 2026 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 3Q26 Change 3Q26 Change Total revenues $5.4B (6.7) % $5.3B (2.8) % Total gross profit ("GP") $854.8M (7.1) % $837.6M (4.1) % NV units sold 55,259 (3.5) % 53,933 (1.2) % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,074 (5.4) % $3,088 (4.4) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 53,343 (10.5) % 52,272 (8.5) % UV retail GP PRU $1,497 +4.5 % $1,506 +5.0 % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $392.0M (3.8) % $383.1M +0.1 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 55.9 % +0.4 % 55.8 % (1.0) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $215.8M (10.4) % $211.4M (8.9) % F&I GP PRU $1,987 (3.6) % $1,991 (4.1) % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 72.3 % +112 bps 72.1 % +194 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 71.4 % +129 bps 71.1 % +210 bps

U.S. Operations Update

U.S. parts and service customer pay revenues for the current quarter were $305.5 million, a 0.6% increase, compared to $303.5 million for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.S. parts and service customer pay revenues for the current quarter were $297.4 million, a 3.2% increase, compared to $288.2 million for the prior-year quarter.

U.S. SG&A expenses for the current quarter were $452.1 million, a 6.0% decrease, compared to $481.2 million for the prior-year quarter. U.S. adjusted SG&A expenses for the current quarter were $445.2 million, a 5.4% decrease, compared to $470.7 million for the prior-year quarter.

U.S. used vehicle GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,527, a 0.2% decrease, compared to $1,529 for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.S. used vehicle GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,544, a 1.6% increase, compared to $1,520 for the prior-year quarter.

U.K. Operations Update

U.K. new vehicle retail units sold for the current quarter were 15,984, a 1.9% increase, compared to 15,687 for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.K. new vehicle retail units sold for the current quarter were 15,467, an 8.1% increase, compared to 14,308 for the prior-year quarter.

U.K. used vehicle retail GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,437, a 15.7% increase, compared to $1,242 for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.K. used vehicle retail GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,428, a 13.9% increase, compared to $1,254 for the prior-year quarter.

U.K. parts and service revenues for the current quarter were $162.3 million, a 2.4% decrease, compared to $166.3 million for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.K. parts and service revenues for the current quarter were $159.7 million, a 6.4% increase, compared to $150.2 million for the prior-year quarter.

U.S. Corporate Development

On July 30, 2026, the Company entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire substantially all of the assets, including real estate, of Hennessy Automobile Companies, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (the "Hennessy Acquisition"). On October 19th, 2026, the Company completed the Hennessy Acquisition, with total expected annual revenues of approximately $1.7 billion.

Year to date, the Company has acquired 14 dealership operations, inclusive of the Hennessy Acquisition, in the U.S. with total expected annual revenues of approximately $2 billion. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.

The Company also completed the disposition of two U.S. dealerships in July 2026 that were acquired during the second quarter with the intention of reselling. Year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions for the Company in the U.S. were approximately $505 million.

Subsequent to the current quarter, consistent with our disposition strategy, the Company completed the dispositions of a Lexus, Acura and Honda dealership in the U.S., which generated approximately $305 million in annualized revenues, for proceeds of approximately $235 million. Additionally, the Company has executed agreements to dispose of four dealerships in the U.S., which generated approximately $235 million of annualized revenues, for expected proceeds of approximately $125 million.

U.K. Corporate Development

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of a Volkswagen and an Audi dealership in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $100 million in annualized revenues, bringing year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions for the Company in the U.K. to approximately $495 million.

The Company reached an agreement with Jaguar Land Rover ("JLR") in the U.K. to revoke its previous election to terminate 10 JLR franchise agreements, which would have been effective as of August 2027. As a result, the Company will retain and operate the five remaining JLR dealerships in the U.K. it had previously elected to terminate.

The Company expanded its U.K. network through an agreement with Geely, opening two of three planned locations to date, with the third expected by December 2026. Subsequent to the current quarter, the Company agreed with Chinese automaker Chery to open an Omoda & Jaecoo location in the U.K., also expected by December 2026.

Year to date, the Company has acquired and integrated three dealership operations in the U.K. with total expected annual revenues of approximately $135 million.

Share Repurchases

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the current quarter. During the current year, the Company repurchased 205,190 shares of common stock, representing approximately 1.7% of shares outstanding as of January 1, 2026, at an average price of $353.08 per share, for a total cost of $72.4 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.5 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 11,947,272 shares of common stock and unvested restricted stock awards outstanding in the aggregate, and $306.3 million remaining under its Board authorized share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer, and several of the Company's senior management team will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 0212869

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through November 4, 2026, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 7156798

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 256 automotive dealerships, 319 franchises, and 33 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 38 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this press release regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the financial and other benefits of anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions, including the Hennessy Acquisition, the timing thereof and our ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits therefrom, the expected proceeds and timing of pending dispositions, our leverage objectives, anticipated cost savings, the opening of new franchise locations and future share repurchases. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions in the U.S. and the U.K., including inflation, interest rates (including the effects of recent and any future increases in benchmark interest rates on vehicle financing costs and our floorplan and other borrowing costs), foreign exchange rates, vehicle affordability and consumer demand, and the risk of recession in either market, (b) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including tariffs on imported automobiles and on parts and materials, retaliatory tariffs, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and litigation and refund claims related to invalidated tariffs and the timing, availability and amount of any refunds, (c) changes to U.S. federal tax laws, including deductions affecting the domestic auto industry and the availability of clean energy tax credits for electric vehicle production and sales, (d) the level of manufacturer incentives and other dealer financial assistance, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including battery electric vehicle mandates and vehicle emissions standards in the U.K. and changes to U.S. vehicle emissions regulation, and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles and parts and materials for our service operations, (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, dispositions and franchise transfers, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete pending and future acquisitions and dispositions on anticipated terms, on a timely basis, if at all, including the receipt of required manufacturer approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions, including the Hennessy Acquisition, and realize their anticipated operational, financial and strategic benefits, and the risks associated with our increased concentration in the Atlanta market, (k) our ability to achieve anticipated savings from cost reduction and restructuring initiatives, (l) our indebtedness, including the senior notes issued to finance the Hennessy Acquisition, increased interest expense, our ability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements and our ability to reduce our leverage, (m) potential impairment of goodwill and intangible franchise rights, including as a result of a sustained decline in our share price or market capitalization, adverse changes in macroeconomic or industry conditions, and increases in discount rates or declines in projected cash flows, (n) the Stockholder Agreement with Conifer Management, L.L.C. and the actions of our significant stockholders, including the effect of their ownership levels on our share repurchases, and the change-of-control provisions in certain of our manufacturer agreements, (o) increased competition, including from emerging automotive manufacturers such as Chinese brands, (p) currency fluctuations, (q) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, including that between the U.S. and Iran, and related disruptions to energy markets and shipping routes, (r) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (s) cyberattacks or other privacy or data security incidents, including those affecting our vendors' information technology systems.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, please see Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, when filed) and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any duty to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, accelerated depreciation, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, severance and restructuring charges, acquisition costs, non-cash gains and losses on interest rate swaps, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax margin, adjusted finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

David Helderman

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Corporate Development

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Kimberly Barta

Head of Advertising, Brand and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

or

Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,665.1

$ 2,807.4

$ (142.2)

(5.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,691.1

1,852.1

(161.1)

(8.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

124.0

148.4

(24.4)

(16.5) % Parts and service sales

700.7

733.9

(33.3)

(4.5) % Finance, insurance and other, net

215.8

240.9

(25.0)

(10.4) % Total revenues

5,396.7

5,782.7

(386.0)

(6.7) % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,495.3

2,621.3

(126.0)

(4.8) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,611.2

1,766.8

(155.6)

(8.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

126.7

148.7

(21.9)

(14.8) % Parts and service sales

308.7

326.3

(17.6)

(5.4) % Total cost of sales

4,541.9

4,863.0

(321.1)

(6.6) % GROSS PROFIT

854.8

919.7

(64.9)

(7.1) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

618.2

654.9

(36.7)

(5.6) % Depreciation and amortization expense

31.2

31.6

(0.4)

(1.1) % Asset impairments

7.0

123.9

(116.9)

(94.4) % Restructuring charges

0.1

1.6

(1.5)

(96.7) % Other operating income

(2.3)

-

(2.3)

(100.0) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

200.7

107.8

92.8

86.1 % Floorplan interest expense

21.0

23.7

(2.7)

(11.2) % Other interest expense, net

48.1

48.0

0.2

0.3 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

131.5

36.2

95.3

263.4 % Provision for income taxes

28.7

23.0

5.6

24.4 % Net income from continuing operations

102.9

13.1

89.7

682.8 % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

(0.2)

0.2

108.3 % NET INCOME

$ 102.9

$ 13.0

$ 89.9

693.7 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

0.9

0.1

0.8

547.2 % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 102.0

$ 12.8

$ 89.2

695.3 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 8.59

$ 1.02

$ 7.57

745.1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$ -

$ (0.01)

$ 0.02

109.0 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 8.59

$ 1.00

$ 7.59

756.9 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

11.9

12.8

(0.9)

(7.2) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.1

-

(25.1) % Total weighted average shares

12.0

12.9

(1.0)

(7.4) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

21.8 %

63.7 %

(41.9) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 7,833.6

$ 8,222.8

$ (389.2)

(4.7) % Used vehicle retail sales

5,184.3

5,455.7

(271.5)

(5.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

424.9

463.8

(38.8)

(8.4) % Parts and service sales

2,097.5

2,144.4

(46.9)

(2.2) % Finance, insurance and other, net

648.5

704.8

(56.3)

(8.0) % Total revenues

16,188.8

16,991.5

(802.7)

(4.7) % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

7,317.5

7,648.7

(331.2)

(4.3) % Used vehicle retail sales

4,934.8

5,180.4

(245.7)

(4.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

426.9

462.0

(35.1)

(7.6) % Parts and service sales

916.5

953.0

(36.5)

(3.8) % Total cost of sales

13,595.6

14,244.1

(648.5)

(4.6) % GROSS PROFIT

2,593.2

2,747.4

(154.2)

(5.6) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,842.2

1,918.2

(76.0)

(4.0) % Depreciation and amortization expense

93.3

89.6

3.7

4.1 % Asset impairments

10.5

124.6

(114.1)

(91.6) % Restructuring charges

3.2

20.3

(17.1)

(84.3) % Other operating income

(2.3)

-

(2.3)

(100.0) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

646.3

594.7

51.6

8.7 % Floorplan interest expense

66.3

77.0

(10.7)

(13.9) % Other interest expense, net

143.6

130.4

13.2

10.1 % Other income

-

(0.2)

0.2

(99.8) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

436.4

387.5

48.8

12.6 % Provision for income taxes

100.7

106.8

(6.2)

(5.8) % Net income from continuing operations

335.7

280.7

55.0

19.6 % Net income from discontinued operations

0.7

0.9

(0.2)

(20.8) % NET INCOME

$ 336.4

$ 281.6

$ 54.8

19.5 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.2

3.2

(0.1)

(1.8) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 333.2

$ 278.4

$ 54.9

19.7 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 28.03

$ 21.50

$ 6.53

30.3 % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ (0.01)

(13.6) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 28.09

$ 21.57

$ 6.52

30.2 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

11.9

12.9

(1.0)

(8.1) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.1

-

(24.7) % Total weighted average shares

12.0

13.1

(1.1)

(8.3) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.1 %

27.6 %

(4.5) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















September 30,

2026

December 31, 2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 881.5

$ 32.5

$ 849.0

2,613.5 % Inventories, net

$ 2,573.5

$ 2,741.3

$ (167.8)

(6.1) % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 2,123.8

$ 1,915.8

$ 208.0

10.9 % Total debt

$ 3,886.2

$ 3,699.5

$ 186.7

5.0 % Total equity

$ 3,065.4

$ 2,789.1

$ 276.3

9.9 %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $153.0 and $504.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

71.1 %

72.6 %

69.9 %

71.2 % United Kingdom

28.9 %

27.4 %

30.1 %

28.8 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

27.9 %

26.8 %

26.9 %

25.5 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

15.3 %

14.1 %

15.2 %

15.2 % BMW/MINI

12.3 %

12.4 %

12.9 %

12.1 % Honda/Acura

8.6 %

8.1 %

8.6 %

8.3 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart

7.6 %

9.1 %

8.1 %

8.7 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

7.1 %

8.2 %

7.2 %

8.2 % Ford/Lincoln

7.2 %

7.2 %

7.0 %

6.9 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

6.4 %

5.7 %

5.9 %

5.5 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.7 %

2.2 %

2.3 %

2.4 % Nissan

2.0 %

1.8 %

1.9 %

1.9 % Subaru

1.7 %

1.8 %

1.7 %

2.3 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor

1.2 %

1.5 %

1.2 %

1.6 % Mazda

1.1 %

1.1 %

1.0 %

1.1 % Other

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

39

46

40 Used vehicle inventory

38

36

36 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

51

44

52 Used vehicle inventory

33

29

31 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

21

52

20 Used vehicle inventory

48

55

46

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,665.1

$ 2,807.4

$ (142.2)

(5.1) %



$ (2.7)

(5.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,691.1

1,852.1

(161.1)

(8.7) %



(1.7)

(8.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 124.0

148.4

(24.4)

(16.5) %



(0.1)

(16.4) % Total used 1,815.0

2,000.5

(185.5)

(9.3) %



(1.9)

(9.2) % Parts and service sales 700.7

733.9

(33.3)

(4.5) %



(0.5)

(4.5) % F&I, net 215.8

240.9

(25.0)

(10.4) %



(0.1)

(10.3) % Total revenues $ 5,396.7

$ 5,782.7

$ (386.0)

(6.7) %



$ (5.3)

(6.6) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 169.9

$ 186.1

$ (16.2)

(8.7) %



$ (0.2)

(8.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 79.9

85.4

(5.5)

(6.5) %



(0.1)

(6.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7)

(0.2)

(2.5)

NM



-

NM Total used 77.1

85.1

(8.0)

(9.4) %



(0.1)

(9.3) % Parts and service sales 392.0

407.6

(15.7)

(3.8) %



(0.3)

(3.8) % F&I, net 215.8

240.9

(25.0)

(10.4) %



(0.1)

(10.3) % Total gross profit $ 854.8

$ 919.7

$ (64.9)

(7.1) %



$ (0.7)

(7.0) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.4 %

6.6 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.7 %

4.6 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.2) %

(0.2) %

(2.0) %













Total used 4.2 %

4.3 %

- %













Parts and service sales 55.9 %

55.5 %

0.4 %













Total gross margin 15.8 %

15.9 %

(0.1) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 55,259

57,269

(2,010)

(3.5) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 53,343

59,574

(6,231)

(10.5) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,301

16,018

(1,717)

(10.7) %









Total used 67,644

75,592

(7,948)

(10.5) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,123

$ 50,816

$ 307

0.6 %



$ (51)

0.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,744

$ 31,112

$ 633

2.0 %



$ (27)

2.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,074

$ 3,250

$ (176)

(5.4) %



$ (4)

(5.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,497

$ 1,433

$ 64

4.5 %



$ (1)

4.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (191)

$ (15)

$ (176)

NM



$ 1

NM Total used $ 1,140

$ 1,126

$ 14

1.2 %



$ (1)

1.3 % F&I PRU $ 1,987

$ 2,061

$ (74)

(3.6) %



$ (1)

(3.5) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 618.2

$ 654.9

$ (36.7)

(5.6) %



$ (0.5)

(5.5) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 610.5

$ 645.0

$ (34.5)

(5.4) %



$ (0.5)

(5.3) % SG&A as % gross profit 72.3 %

71.2 %

1.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 71.4 %

70.1 %

1.3 %













Operating margin % 3.7 %

1.9 %

1.8 %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.9 %

4.2 %

(0.3) %













Pretax margin % 2.4 %

0.6 %

1.8 %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 2.7 %

3.0 %

(0.3) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 21.0

$ 23.7

$ (2.7)

(11.2) %



$ -

(11.2) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 23.0

23.5

(0.5)

(2.2) %



-

(2.1) % Net floorplan expense $ (2.0)

$ 0.2

$ (2.2)







$ -





(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 7,833.6

$ 8,222.8

$ (389.2)

(4.7) %



$ 39.2

(5.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 5,184.3

5,455.7

(271.5)

(5.0) %



41.0

(5.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 424.9

463.8

(38.8)

(8.4) %



3.6

(9.1) % Total used 5,609.2

5,919.5

(310.3)

(5.2) %



44.5

(6.0) % Parts and service sales 2,097.5

2,144.4

(46.9)

(2.2) %



11.4

(2.7) % F&I, net 648.5

704.8

(56.3)

(8.0) %



2.5

(8.4) % Total revenues $ 16,188.8

$ 16,991.5

$ (802.7)

(4.7) %



$ 97.7

(5.3) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 516.1

$ 574.1

$ (58.0)

(10.1) %



$ 3.1

(10.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 249.5

275.3

(25.8)

(9.4) %



2.0

(10.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.9)

1.8

(3.7)

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 247.6

277.1

(29.5)

(10.7) %



1.8

(11.3) % Parts and service sales 1,181.0

1,191.4

(10.4)

(0.9) %



6.3

(1.4) % F&I, net 648.5

704.8

(56.3)

(8.0) %



2.5

(8.4) % Total gross profit $ 2,593.2

$ 2,747.4

$ (154.2)

(5.6) %



$ 13.7

(6.1) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.6 %

7.0 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

5.0 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.5) %

0.4 %

(0.8) %













Total used 4.4 %

4.7 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 56.3 %

55.6 %

0.7 %













Total gross margin 16.0 %

16.2 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 160,992

169,131

(8,139)

(4.8) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 163,797

179,432

(15,635)

(8.7) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 45,018

49,402

(4,384)

(8.9) %









Total used 208,815

228,834

(20,019)

(8.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,741

$ 50,415

$ 1,325

2.6 %



$ 257

2.1 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,704

$ 30,425

$ 1,278

4.2 %



$ 251

3.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,206

$ 3,394

$ (189)

(5.6) %



$ 19

(6.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,523

$ 1,534

$ (11)

(0.7) %



$ 12

(1.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (43)

$ 36

$ (79)

NM



$ (3)

NM Total used $ 1,186

$ 1,211

$ (25)

(2.1) %



$ 9

(2.8) % F&I PRU $ 1,997

$ 2,022

$ (25)

(1.3) %



$ 8

(1.6) % Adjusted F&I PRU (2) $ 2,018

$ 2,022

$ (4)

(0.2) %



$ 8

(0.6) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,842.2

$ 1,918.2

$ (76.0)

(4.0) %



$ 12.1

(4.6) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,863.2

$ 1,907.8

$ (44.6)

(2.3) %



$ 11.9

(3.0) % SG&A as % gross profit 71.0 %

69.8 %

1.2 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 71.7 %

69.4 %

2.2 %













Operating margin % 4.0 %

3.5 %

0.5 %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.0 %

4.4 %

(0.4) %













Pretax margin % 2.7 %

2.3 %

0.4 %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 2.7 %

3.2 %

(0.5) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 66.3

$ 77.0

$ (10.7)

(13.9) %



$ 0.5

(14.5) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 64.9

66.5

(1.5)

(2.3) %



-

(2.4) % Net floorplan expense $ 1.4

$ 10.5

$ (9.1)







$ 0.5





(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,050.5

$ 2,187.0

$ (136.6)

(6.2) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,146.8

1,230.4

(83.5)

(6.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

74.3

90.9

(16.6)

(18.2) % Total used

1,221.2

1,321.3

(100.1)

(7.6) % Parts and service sales

538.4

567.6

(29.2)

(5.1) % F&I, net

181.0

202.1

(21.0)

(10.4) % Total revenues

$ 3,991.1

$ 4,277.9

$ (286.9)

(6.7) % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 121.1

$ 138.1

$ (17.0)

(12.3) % Used vehicle retail sales

54.4

60.6

(6.2)

(10.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

-

1.1

(1.1)

(103.9) % Total used

54.4

61.7

(7.3)

(11.8) % Parts and service sales

301.1

313.1

(12.0)

(3.8) % F&I, net

181.0

202.1

(21.0)

(10.4) % Total gross profit

$ 657.7

$ 715.0

$ (57.3)

(8.0) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

5.9 %

6.3 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.7 %

4.9 %

(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.1) %

1.2 %

(1.2) %



Total used

4.5 %

4.7 %

(0.2) %



Parts and service sales

55.9 %

55.2 %

0.8 %



Total gross margin

16.5 %

16.7 %

(0.2) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

39,275

41,582

(2,307)

(5.5) % Retail used vehicles sold

35,662

39,636

(3,974)

(10.0) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

8,749

9,984

(1,235)

(12.4) % Total used

44,411

49,620

(5,209)

(10.5) % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,208

$ 52,595

$ (388)

(0.7) % Used vehicle retail

$ 32,158

$ 31,042

$ 1,117

3.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,084

$ 3,322

$ (238)

(7.2) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,527

$ 1,529

$ (3)

(0.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (5)

$ 108

$ (112)

(104.5) % Total used

$ 1,225

$ 1,243

$ (18)

(1.5) % F&I PRU

$ 2,416

$ 2,488

$ (72)

(2.9) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 452.1

$ 481.2

$ (29.0)

(6.0) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 445.2

$ 470.7

$ (25.5)

(5.4) % SG&A as % gross profit

68.7 %

67.3 %

1.5 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.7 %

65.8 %

1.9 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,925.5

$ 6,288.7

$ (363.2)

(5.8) % Used vehicle retail sales

3,377.2

3,577.9

(200.8)

(5.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

256.6

269.4

(12.8)

(4.8) % Total used

3,633.8

3,847.3

(213.6)

(5.6) % Parts and service sales

1,596.6

1,654.4

(57.8)

(3.5) % F&I, net

532.4

586.5

(54.1)

(9.2) % Total revenues

$ 11,688.3

$ 12,376.9

$ (688.6)

(5.6) % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 361.6

$ 419.2

$ (57.6)

(13.7) % Used vehicle retail sales

170.3

195.0

(24.8)

(12.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

5.2

6.2

(1.0)

(15.6) % Total used

175.5

201.2

(25.7)

(12.8) % Parts and service sales

893.9

911.8

(17.9)

(2.0) % F&I, net

532.4

586.5

(54.1)

(9.2) % Total gross profit

$ 1,963.4

$ 2,118.7

$ (155.3)

(7.3) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.1 %

6.7 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.0 %

5.5 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.0 %

2.3 %

(0.3) %



Total used

4.8 %

5.2 %

(0.4) %



Parts and service sales

56.0 %

55.1 %

0.9 %



Total gross margin

16.8 %

17.1 %

(0.3) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

112,490

120,484

(7,994)

(6.6) % Retail used vehicles sold

106,020

117,914

(11,894)

(10.1) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

27,629

29,862

(2,233)

(7.5) % Total used

133,649

147,776

(14,127)

(9.6) % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,676

$ 52,195

$ 481

0.9 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,854

$ 30,344

$ 1,511

5.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,215

$ 3,479

$ (265)

(7.6) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,606

$ 1,654

$ (48)

(2.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 188

$ 206

$ (18)

(8.8) % Total used

$ 1,313

$ 1,361

$ (49)

(3.6) % F&I PRU

$ 2,437

$ 2,460

$ (24)

(1.0) % Adjusted F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,468

$ 2,460

$ 8

0.3 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,314.7

$ 1,400.2

$ (85.5)

(6.1) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,344.0

$ 1,390.1

$ (46.1)

(3.3) % SG&A as % gross profit

67.0 %

66.1 %

0.9 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.2 %

65.6 %

2.6 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 614.7

$ 620.4

$ (5.7)

(0.9) %



$ (2.7)

(0.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 544.2

621.8

(77.5)

(12.5) %



(1.7)

(12.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 49.6

57.5

(7.8)

(13.6) %



(0.1)

(13.4) % Total used 593.9

679.3

(85.4)

(12.6) %



(1.9)

(12.3) % Parts and service sales 162.3

166.3

(4.1)

(2.4) %



(0.5)

(2.1) % F&I, net 34.8

38.8

(4.0)

(10.4) %



(0.1)

(10.0) % Total revenues $ 1,405.6

$ 1,504.8

$ (99.1)

(6.6) %



$ (5.3)

(6.2) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 48.8

$ 48.0

$ 0.8

1.6 %



$ (0.2)

2.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 25.4

24.8

0.7

2.6 %



(0.1)

2.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7)

(1.3)

(1.4)

(103.5) %



-

(104.6) % Total used 22.7

23.4

(0.7)

(3.0) %



(0.1)

(2.8) % Parts and service sales 90.9

94.5

(3.7)

(3.9) %



(0.3)

(3.5) % F&I, net 34.8

38.8

(4.0)

(10.4) %



(0.1)

(10.0) % Total gross profit $ 197.1

$ 204.7

$ (7.6)

(3.7) %



$ (0.7)

(3.3) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.9 %

7.7 %

0.2 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.7 %

4.0 %

0.7 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.4) %

(2.3) %

(3.1) %













Total used 3.8 %

3.5 %

0.4 %













Parts and service sales 56.0 %

56.8 %

(0.8) %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

13.6 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 15,984

15,687

297

1.9 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 17,681

19,938

(2,257)

(11.3) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,552

6,034

(482)

(8.0) %









Total used 23,233

25,972

(2,739)

(10.5) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 47,756

$ 45,326

$ 2,430

5.4 %



$ (211)

5.8 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,906

$ 31,251

$ (345)

(1.1) %



$ (99)

(0.8) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,051

$ 3,059

$ (8)

(0.3) %



$ (15)

0.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,437

$ 1,242

$ 196

15.7 %



$ (4)

16.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (485)

$ (219)

$ (265)

(121.2) %



$ 2

(122.3) % Total used $ 978

$ 902

$ 76

8.4 %



$ (2)

8.7 % F&I PRU $ 1,033

$ 1,089

$ (56)

(5.1) %



$ (4)

(4.8) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 166.0

$ 173.7

$ (7.7)

(4.4) %



$ (0.5)

(4.1) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 165.3

$ 174.3

$ (9.0)

(5.2) %



$ (0.5)

(4.9) % SG&A as % gross profit 84.2 %

84.9 %

(0.6) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 83.9 %

85.2 %

(1.3) %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,908.2

$ 1,934.1

$ (26.0)

(1.3) %



$ 39.2

(3.4) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,807.1

1,877.8

(70.7)

(3.8) %



41.0

(5.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 168.4

194.4

(26.0)

(13.4) %



3.6

(15.2) % Total used 1,975.4

2,072.2

(96.7)

(4.7) %



44.5

(6.8) % Parts and service sales 500.9

490.0

10.9

2.2 %



11.4

(0.1) % F&I, net 116.1

118.3

(2.3)

(1.9) %



2.5

(4.1) % Total revenues $ 4,500.6

$ 4,614.6

$ (114.1)

(2.5) %



$ 97.7

(4.6) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 154.5

$ 154.9

$ (0.4)

(0.3) %



$ 3.1

(2.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 79.2

80.3

(1.1)

(1.3) %



2.0

(3.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (7.1)

(4.4)

(2.8)

(62.9) %



(0.1)

(59.6) % Total used 72.1

75.9

(3.8)

(5.0) %



1.8

(7.4) % Parts and service sales 287.2

279.6

7.5

2.7 %



6.3

0.4 % F&I, net 116.1

118.3

(2.3)

(1.9) %



2.5

(4.1) % Total gross profit $ 629.8

$ 628.8

$ 1.1

0.2 %



$ 13.7

(2.0) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

8.0 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.4 %

4.3 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.2) %

(2.3) %

(2.0) %













Total used 3.7 %

3.7 %

- %













Parts and service sales 57.3 %

57.1 %

0.3 %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

13.6 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 48,502

48,647

(145)

(0.3) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 57,777

61,518

(3,741)

(6.1) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 17,389

19,540

(2,151)

(11.0) %









Total used 75,166

81,058

(5,892)

(7.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 48,995

$ 45,327

$ 3,669

8.1 %



$ 1,010

5.9 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,426

$ 30,582

$ 844

2.8 %



$ 713

0.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,185

$ 3,184

$ 1

- %



$ 63

(1.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,372

$ 1,305

$ 66

5.1 %



$ 34

2.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (410)

$ (224)

$ (186)

(83.0) %



$ (8)

(79.3) % Total used $ 960

$ 937

$ 23

2.4 %



$ 24

(0.2) % F&I PRU $ 1,092

$ 1,074

$ 18

1.7 %



$ 24

(0.5) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 527.6

$ 518.1

$ 9.5

1.8 %



$ 12.1

(0.5) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 519.2

$ 517.7

$ 1.5

0.3 %



$ 11.9

(2.0) % SG&A as % gross profit 83.8 %

82.4 %

1.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 82.4 %

82.3 %

0.1 %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,608.1

$ 2,629.9

$ (21.8)

(0.8) %



$ (2.6)

(0.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,658.7

1,763.0

(104.3)

(5.9) %



(1.7)

(5.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 117.2

137.5

(20.3)

(14.8) %



(0.1)

(14.7) % Total used 1,775.9

1,900.5

(124.6)

(6.6) %



(1.9)

(6.5) % Parts and service sales 687.2

673.8

13.4

2.0 %



(0.5)

2.1 % F&I, net 211.4

232.1

(20.7)

(8.9) %



(0.1)

(8.9) % Total revenues $ 5,282.7

$ 5,436.4

$ (153.7)

(2.8) %



$ (5.2)

(2.7) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 166.5

$ 176.4

$ (9.9)

(5.6) %



$ (0.2)

(5.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 78.7

82.0

(3.3)

(4.0) %



(0.1)

(3.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.2)

0.2

(2.4)

NM



-

NM Total used 76.5

82.2

(5.7)

(7.0) %



(0.1)

(6.9) % Parts and service sales 383.1

382.6

0.5

0.1 %



(0.3)

0.2 % F&I, net 211.4

232.1

(20.7)

(8.9) %



(0.1)

(8.9) % Total gross profit $ 837.6

$ 873.4

$ (35.8)

(4.1) %



$ (0.7)

(4.0) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.4 %

6.7 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.7 %

4.7 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.9) %

0.2 %

(2.1) %













Total used 4.3 %

4.3 %

- %













Parts and service sales 55.8 %

56.8 %

(1.0) %













Total gross margin 15.9 %

16.1 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 53,933

54,615

(682)

(1.2) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 52,272

57,153

(4,881)

(8.5) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,872

15,287

(1,415)

(9.3) %









Total used 66,144

72,440

(6,296)

(8.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,337

$ 50,000

$ 1,337

2.7 %



$ (51)

2.8 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,776

$ 30,868

$ 908

2.9 %



$ (27)

3.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,088

$ 3,230

$ (142)

(4.4) %



$ (4)

(4.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,506

$ 1,435

$ 71

5.0 %



$ (1)

5.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (160)

$ 15

$ (174)

NM



$ 1

NM Total used $ 1,157

$ 1,135

$ 22

1.9 %



$ (1)

2.0 % F&I PRU $ 1,991

$ 2,077

$ (86)

(4.1) %



$ (1)

(4.1) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 604.0

$ 612.9

$ (8.9)

(1.5) %



$ (0.5)

(1.4) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 595.3

$ 602.4

$ (7.1)

(1.2) %



$ (0.5)

(1.1) % SG&A as % gross profit 72.1 %

70.2 %

1.9 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 71.1 %

69.0 %

2.1 %













Operating margin % 3.7 %

4.2 %

(0.5) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.0 %

4.5 %

(0.5) %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 7,592.6

$ 7,789.7

$ (197.1)

(2.5) %



$ 39.4

(3.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 5,024.9

5,203.3

(178.4)

(3.4) %



41.0

(4.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 396.2

422.4

(26.3)

(6.2) %



3.1

(7.0) % Total used 5,421.1

5,625.8

(204.7)

(3.6) %



44.0

(4.4) % Parts and service sales 2,037.8

1,981.1

56.6

2.9 %



11.3

2.3 % F&I, net 631.9

680.5

(48.7)

(7.1) %



2.6

(7.5) % Total revenues $ 15,683.3

$ 16,077.1

$ (393.8)

(2.4) %



$ 97.3

(3.1) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 498.7

$ 548.3

$ (49.6)

(9.0) %



$ 3.1

(9.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 243.5

265.0

(21.5)

(8.1) %



1.9

(8.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.6)

3.4

(4.0)

(117.8) %



(0.1)

(114.8) % Total used 242.9

268.4

(25.5)

(9.5) %



1.8

(10.2) % Parts and service sales 1,144.7

1,123.2

21.5

1.9 %



6.2

1.4 % F&I, net 631.9

680.5

(48.7)

(7.1) %



2.6

(7.5) % Total gross profit $ 2,518.1

$ 2,620.4

$ (102.3)

(3.9) %



$ 13.6

(4.4) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.6 %

7.0 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

5.1 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2) %

0.8 %

(1.0) %













Total used 4.5 %

4.8 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 56.2 %

56.7 %

(0.5) %













Total gross margin 16.1 %

16.3 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 156,585

161,555

(4,970)

(3.1) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 159,307

171,842

(12,535)

(7.3) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 43,445

46,499

(3,054)

(6.6) %









Total used 202,752

218,341

(15,589)

(7.1) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,652

$ 50,021

$ 1,631

3.3 %



$ 265

2.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,597

$ 30,297

$ 1,300

4.3 %



$ 258

3.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,185

$ 3,394

$ (209)

(6.2) %



$ 20

(6.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,528

$ 1,542

$ (14)

(0.9) %



$ 12

(1.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (14)

$ 73

$ (87)

(119.1) %



$ (2)

(115.9) % Total used $ 1,198

$ 1,229

$ (31)

(2.6) %



$ 9

(3.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,000

$ 2,041

$ (41)

(2.0) %



$ 8

(2.4) % Adjusted F&I PRU (2) $ 2,022

$ 2,041

$ (19)

(0.9) %



$ 8

(1.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,813.2

$ 1,812.9

$ 0.3

- %



$ 11.7

(0.6) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,796.0

$ 1,794.8

$ 1.3

0.1 %



$ 11.7

(0.6) % SG&A as % gross profit 72.0 %

69.2 %

2.8 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 71.1 %

68.5 %

2.6 %













Operating margin % 3.9 %

4.5 %

(0.6) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.1 %

4.6 %

(0.5) %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,013.3

$ 2,084.5

$ (71.2)

(3.4) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,124.1

1,200.6

(76.5)

(6.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 73.1

85.5

(12.3)

(14.4) % Total used 1,197.2

1,286.1

(88.9)

(6.9) % Parts and service sales 527.5

523.6

3.8

0.7 % F&I, net 177.2

197.8

(20.6)

(10.4) % Total revenues $ 3,915.1

$ 4,092.0

$ (176.9)

(4.3) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 118.5

$ 133.6

$ (15.1)

(11.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 54.1

59.1

(5.0)

(8.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.2

1.1

(0.9)

(84.4) % Total used 54.2

60.2

(6.0)

(9.9) % Parts and service sales 294.5

297.0

(2.5)

(0.8) % F&I, net 177.2

197.8

(20.6)

(10.4) % Total gross profit $ 644.5

$ 688.6

$ (44.2)

(6.4) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 5.9 %

6.4 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

4.9 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.2 %

1.3 %

(1.1) %



Total used 4.5 %

4.7 %

(0.2) %



Parts and service sales 55.8 %

56.7 %

(0.9) %



Total gross margin 16.5 %

16.8 %

(0.4) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 38,466

40,307

(1,841)

(4.6) % Retail used vehicles sold 35,005

38,889

(3,884)

(10.0) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 8,609

9,771

(1,162)

(11.9) % Total used 43,614

48,660

(5,046)

(10.4) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,340

$ 51,716

$ 625

1.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 32,112

$ 30,873

$ 1,239

4.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,082

$ 3,315

$ (233)

(7.0) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,544

$ 1,520

$ 25

1.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 20

$ 113

$ (93)

(82.3) % Total used $ 1,243

$ 1,237

$ 6

0.5 % F&I PRU $ 2,411

$ 2,497

$ (86)

(3.5) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 443.8

$ 459.7

$ (15.8)

(3.4) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 435.1

$ 449.2

$ (14.0)

(3.1) % SG&A as % gross profit 68.9 %

66.8 %

2.1 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 67.5 %

65.2 %

2.3 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,740.5

$ 6,018.7

$ (278.2)

(4.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 3,249.8

3,476.1

(226.2)

(6.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 245.8

247.8

(2.0)

(0.8) % Total used 3,495.7

3,723.9

(228.2)

(6.1) % Parts and service sales 1,548.3

1,532.5

15.8

1.0 % F&I, net 517.6

572.5

(54.8)

(9.6) % Total revenues $ 11,302.1

$ 11,847.5

$ (545.5)

(4.6) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 347.5

$ 405.7

$ (58.2)

(14.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 166.0

190.2

(24.2)

(12.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.5

5.9

(0.4)

(6.2) % Total used 171.5

196.0

(24.5)

(12.5) % Parts and service sales 864.7

866.1

(1.4)

(0.2) % F&I, net 517.6

572.5

(54.8)

(9.6) % Total gross profit $ 1,901.3

$ 2,040.2

$ (138.9)

(6.8) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.1 %

6.7 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.1 %

5.5 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.2 %

2.4 %

(0.1) %



Total used 4.9 %

5.3 %

(0.4) %



Parts and service sales 55.9 %

56.5 %

(0.7) %



Total gross margin 16.8 %

17.2 %

(0.4) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 109,448

116,491

(7,043)

(6.0) % Retail used vehicles sold 102,649

114,886

(12,237)

(10.7) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 26,829

28,779

(1,950)

(6.8) % Total used 129,478

143,665

(14,187)

(9.9) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,450

$ 51,666

$ 783

1.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,660

$ 30,257

$ 1,403

4.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,175

$ 3,482

$ (308)

(8.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,617

$ 1,655

$ (38)

(2.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 205

$ 204

$ 1

0.6 % Total used $ 1,325

$ 1,365

$ (40)

(2.9) % F&I PRU $ 2,441

$ 2,474

$ (34)

(1.4) % Adjusted F&I PRU (1) $ 2,473

$ 2,474

$ (2)

(0.1) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 1,314.1

$ 1,344.2

$ (30.0)

(2.2) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,297.6

$ 1,327.0

$ (29.4)

(2.2) % SG&A as % gross profit 69.1 %

65.9 %

3.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 68.0 %

65.0 %

3.0 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 594.8

$ 545.4

$ 49.4

9.1 %



$ (2.6)

9.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 534.6

562.4

(27.8)

(4.9) %



(1.7)

(4.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 44.1

52.0

(8.0)

(15.3) %



(0.1)

(15.0) % Total used 578.7

614.5

(35.7)

(5.8) %



(1.9)

(5.5) % Parts and service sales 159.7

150.2

9.6

6.4 %



(0.5)

6.7 % F&I, net 34.3

34.3

(0.1)

(0.2) %



(0.1)

0.2 % Total revenues $ 1,367.5

$ 1,344.3

$ 23.2

1.7 %



$ (5.2)

2.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 48.0

$ 42.8

$ 5.2

12.1 %



$ (0.2)

12.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 24.7

22.9

1.8

7.7 %



(0.1)

8.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.4)

(0.9)

(1.5)

NM



-

NM Total used 22.3

22.0

0.3

1.1 %



(0.1)

1.4 % Parts and service sales 88.6

85.6

3.0

3.5 %



(0.3)

3.9 % F&I, net 34.3

34.3

(0.1)

(0.2) %



(0.1)

0.2 % Total gross profit $ 193.1

$ 184.8

$ 8.4

4.5 %



$ (0.7)

4.9 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

7.9 %

0.2 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.6 %

4.1 %

0.5 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.4) %

(1.7) %

(3.7) %













Total used 3.8 %

3.6 %

0.3 %













Parts and service sales 55.5 %

57.0 %

(1.5) %













Total gross margin 14.1 %

13.7 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 15,467

14,308

1,159

8.1 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 17,267

18,264

(997)

(5.5) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,263

5,516

(253)

(4.6) %









Total used 22,530

23,780

(1,250)

(5.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 48,155

$ 44,288

$ 3,868

8.7 %



$ (213)

9.2 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,092

$ 30,859

$ 233

0.8 %



$ (100)

1.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,103

$ 2,993

$ 110

3.7 %



$ (15)

4.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,428

$ 1,254

$ 174

13.9 %



$ (4)

14.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (454)

$ (161)

$ (294)

NM



$ 3

NM Total used $ 988

$ 926

$ 63

6.8 %



$ (3)

7.0 % F&I PRU $ 1,046

$ 1,053

$ (7)

(0.7) %



$ (4)

(0.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 160.2

$ 153.2

$ 6.9

4.5 %



$ (0.5)

4.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 82.9 %

82.9 %

- %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,852.1

$ 1,771.0

$ 81.0

4.6 %



$ 39.4

2.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,775.1

1,727.3

47.8

2.8 %



41.0

0.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 150.3

174.6

(24.3)

(13.9) %



3.1

(15.7) % Total used 1,925.4

1,901.9

23.6

1.2 %



44.0

(1.1) % Parts and service sales 489.5

448.7

40.9

9.1 %



11.3

6.6 % F&I, net 114.2

108.0

6.2

5.7 %



2.6

3.3 % Total revenues $ 4,381.3

$ 4,229.6

$ 151.7

3.6 %



$ 97.3

1.3 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 151.2

$ 142.6

$ 8.6

6.0 %



$ 3.1

3.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 77.5

74.8

2.6

3.5 %



1.9

1.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (6.1)

(2.5)

(3.7)

(148.5) %



(0.1)

(144.3) % Total used 71.4

72.4

(1.0)

(1.4) %



1.8

(3.9) % Parts and service sales 280.0

257.1

22.8

8.9 %



6.2

6.5 % F&I, net 114.2

108.0

6.2

5.7 %



2.6

3.3 % Total gross profit $ 616.8

$ 580.2

$ 36.6

6.3 %



$ 13.6

4.0 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.2 %

8.1 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.4 %

4.3 %

- %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.1) %

(1.4) %

(2.7) %













Total used 3.7 %

3.8 %

(0.1) %













Parts and service sales 57.2 %

57.3 %

(0.1) %













Total gross margin 14.1 %

13.7 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 47,137

45,064

2,073

4.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 56,658

56,956

(298)

(0.5) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 16,616

17,720

(1,104)

(6.2) %









Total used 73,274

74,676

(1,402)

(1.9) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,288

$ 45,076

$ 4,212

9.3 %



$ 1,051

7.0 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,483

$ 30,379

$ 1,104

3.6 %



$ 728

1.2 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,209

$ 3,165

$ 43

1.4 %



$ 65

(0.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,367

$ 1,314

$ 54

4.1 %



$ 33

1.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (368)

$ (139)

$ (229)

NM



$ (6)

NM Total used $ 974

$ 969

$ 5

0.5 %



$ 24

(2.0) % F&I PRU $ 1,101

$ 1,059

$ 41

3.9 %



$ 25

1.6 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 499.1

$ 468.7

$ 30.4

6.5 %



$ 11.7

4.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 498.4

$ 467.7

$ 30.7

6.6 %



$ 11.7

4.1 % SG&A as % gross profit 80.9 %

80.8 %

0.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 80.8 %

80.6 %

0.2 %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses $ 618.2

$ (0.5)

$ 1.0

$ -

$ (7.1)

$ (1.1)

$ -

$ 610.5 Asset impairments $ 7.0

$ -

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (6.8)

$ - Restructuring charges $ 0.1

$ -

$ -

$ (0.1)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations $ 200.7

$ 0.5

$ (0.8)

$ 0.1

$ 7.1

$ 1.1

$ 6.8

$ 215.4































Income (loss) before income taxes $ 131.5

$ 0.5

$ (0.8)

$ 0.1

$ 7.1

$ 1.1

$ 6.8

$ 146.2 Less: Provision for income taxes 28.7

0.1

1.8

-

1.7

0.2

1.6

34.1 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations 102.9

0.4

(2.7)

-

5.4

0.8

5.2

112.1 Less: Earnings allocated to participating

securities 0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.0 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted common

shares $ 102.0

$ 0.4

$ (2.6)

$ -

$ 5.4

$ 0.8

$ 5.2

$ 111.1































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

from continuing operations $ 8.59

$ 0.03

$ (0.22)

$ -

$ 0.45

$ 0.07

$ 0.43

$ 9.36































Effective tax rate 21.8 %

























23.3 %































SG&A as % gross profit (1) 72.3 %

























71.4 % Operating margin (2) 3.7 %

























3.9 % Pretax margin (3) 2.4 %

























2.7 %































Same Store SG&A expenses $ 604.0

$ (0.5)

$ -

$ -

$ (7.1)

$ (1.1)

$ -

$ 595.3 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1) 72.1 %

























71.1 %































Same Store income from operations $ 198.5

$ 0.5

$ -

$ -

$ 7.1

$ 1.1

$ 6.8

$ 214.0 Same Store operating margin (2) 3.7 %

























4.0 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ - Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ -

$ -

$ -













Net income

$ 102.9

$ 9.2

$ 112.1 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

0.9

0.1

1.0 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 102.0

$ 9.2

$ 111.1













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ - Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

8.59

0.77

9.36 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 8.59

$ 0.77

$ 9.36

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 654.9

$ 0.2

$ 0.6

$ (0.4)

$ -

$ (4.3)

$ (6.0)

$ -

$ 645.0 Depreciation and amortization

expense

$ 31.6

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.6)

$ 30.0 Asset impairments

$ 123.9

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (123.9)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 1.6

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.6)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 107.8

$ (0.2)

$ (0.6)

$ 0.4

$ 1.6

$ 4.3

$ 6.0

$ 125.5

$ 244.7





































Income (loss) before income

taxes

$ 36.2

$ (0.2)

$ (0.6)

$ 0.4

$ 1.6

$ 4.3

$ 6.0

$ 125.5

$ 173.1 Less: Provision (benefit) for

income taxes

23.0

(0.1)

(0.2)

0.1

-

1.0

1.4

12.6

38.0 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

13.1

(0.2)

(0.5)

0.3

1.6

3.3

4.6

112.9

135.1 Less: Earnings allocated to

participating securities

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.2

1.4 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations available

to diluted common shares

$ 13.0

$ (0.2)

$ (0.5)

$ 0.3

$ 1.5

$ 3.2

$ 4.5

$ 111.7

$ 133.7





































Diluted earnings (loss) per

common share from continuing

operations

$ 1.02

$ (0.01)

$ (0.04)

$ 0.02

$ 0.12

$ 0.25

$ 0.35

$ 8.73

$ 10.45





































Effective tax rate

63.7 %





























21.9 %





































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

71.2 %





























70.1 % Operating margin (2)

1.9 %





























4.2 % Pretax margin (3)

0.6 %





























3.0 %





































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 612.9

$ 0.2

$ -

$ (0.4)

$ -

$ (4.3)

$ (6.0)

$ -

$ 602.4 Same Store SG&A as % gross

profit (1)

70.2 %





























69.0 %





































Same Store income (loss) from

operations

$ 230.9

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ 0.4

$ -

$ 4.3

$ 6.0

$ 1.6

$ 243.0 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.2 %





























4.5 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net loss from discontinued operations

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ (0.2) Less: Loss allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ (0.2)













Net income

$ 13.0

$ 122.0

$ 134.9 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

0.1

1.3

1.4 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 12.8

$ 120.7

$ 133.5













Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.01) Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

1.02

9.43

10.45 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.00

$ 9.43

$ 10.43

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share and unit data)

















































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S.

GAAP

Non-

recurring

F&I

adjustment

Non-cash

gain on

interest

rate swaps

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted F&I, net

$ 648.5

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 655.3 Total gross profit

$ 2,593.2

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,600.0 SG&A expenses

$ 1,842.2

$ -

$ -

$ (4.0)

$ 38.2

$ (2.7)

$ -

$ (7.4)

$ (3.1)

$ -

$ 1,863.2 Depreciation and

amortization expense

$ 93.3

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (2.0)

$ 91.3 Asset impairments

$ 10.5

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (10.3)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 3.2

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (3.2)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 646.3

$ 6.8

$ -

$ 4.0

$ (38.0)

$ 2.7

$ 3.2

$ 7.4

$ 3.1

$ 12.3

$ 647.8 Other interest expense, net

$ 143.6

$ -

$ 0.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 144.4













































Income (loss) before income

taxes

$ 436.4

$ 6.8

$ (0.8)

$ 4.0

$ (38.0)

$ 2.7

$ 3.2

$ 7.4

$ 3.1

$ 12.3

$ 437.1 Less: Provision (benefit) for

income taxes

100.7

1.6

(0.2)

0.9

(3.8)

0.6

0.9

1.8

0.7

2.9

106.2 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

335.7

5.2

(0.6)

3.0

(34.2)

2.0

2.3

5.7

2.4

9.4

330.9 Less: Earnings (loss)

allocated to participating

securities

3.2

-

-

-

(0.3)

-

-

0.1

-

0.1

3.1 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

available to diluted common

shares

$ 332.6

$ 5.1

$ (0.6)

$ 3.0

$ (33.9)

$ 2.0

$ 2.3

$ 5.6

$ 2.4

$ 9.3

$ 327.8













































Diluted earnings (loss) per

common share from

continuing operations

$ 28.03

$ 0.43

$ (0.05)

$ 0.25

$ (2.86)

$ 0.17

$ 0.19

$ 0.48

$ 0.20

$ 0.79

$ 27.63













































Effective tax rate

23.1 %





































24.3 %













































F&I PRU (1)

$ 1,997





































$ 2,018 SG&A as % gross profit (2)

71.0 %





































71.7 % Operating margin (3)

4.0 %





































4.0 % Pretax margin (4)

2.7 %





































2.7 %













































Same Store F&I net

$ 631.9

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 638.7 Same Store F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,000





































$ 2,022 Same Store total gross profit

$ 2,518.1

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,524.9 Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,813.2

$ -

$ -

$ (4.0)

$ -

$ (2.7)

$ -

$ (7.4)

$ (3.1)

$ -

$ 1,796.0 Same Store SG&A as %

gross profit (2)

72.0 %





































71.1 %













































Same Store income from

operations

$ 608.5

$ 6.8

$ -

$ 4.0

$ -

$ 2.7

$ -

$ 7.4

$ 3.1

$ 10.8

$ 643.2 Same Store operating margin (3)

3.9 %





































4.1 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.7

$ -

$ 0.7 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.7

$ -

$ 0.7













Net income (loss)

$ 336.4

$ (4.8)

$ 331.6 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

3.2

-

3.1 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 333.2

$ (4.7)

$ 328.5













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.06

$ -

$ 0.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

28.03

(0.40)

27.63 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 28.09

$ (0.40)

$ 27.69

(1) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment. (2) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (4) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges, restructuring charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,918.2

$ (1.2)

$ 7.8

$ (1.4)

$ -

$ (6.1)

$ (9.4)

$ -

$ 1,907.8 Depreciation and amortization

expense

$ 89.6

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (3.0)

$ 86.6 Asset impairments

$ 124.6

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (124.6)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 20.3

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (20.3)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 594.7

$ 1.2

$ (7.8)

$ 1.4

$ 20.3

$ 6.1

$ 9.4

$ 127.6

$ 753.0





































Income (loss) before income

taxes

$ 387.5

$ 1.2

$ (7.8)

$ 1.4

$ 20.3

$ 6.1

$ 9.4

$ 127.6

$ 545.9 Less: Provision (benefit) for

income taxes

106.8

0.3

(1.3)

0.1

4.0

1.2

2.3

13.1

126.4 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

280.7

0.9

(6.4)

1.3

16.3

4.9

7.2

114.5

419.5 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities

3.2

-

(0.1)

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

1.3

4.8 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available

to diluted common shares

$ 277.5

$ 0.9

$ (6.3)

$ 1.3

$ 16.1

$ 4.8

$ 7.1

$ 113.2

$ 414.7





































Diluted earnings (loss) per

common share from

continuing operations

$ 21.50

$ 0.07

$ (0.49)

$ 0.10

$ 1.25

$ 0.37

$ 0.55

$ 8.77

$ 32.13





































Effective tax rate

27.6 %





























23.2 %





































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.8 %





























69.4 % Operating margin (2)

3.5 %





























4.4 % Pretax margin (3)

2.3 %





























3.2 %





































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,812.9

$ (1.2)

$ -

$ (1.4)

$ -

$ (6.1)

$ (9.4)

$ -

$ 1,794.8 Same Store SG&A as % gross

profit (1)

69.2 %





























68.5 %





































Same Store income from

operations

$ 720.0

$ 1.2

$ -

$ 1.4

$ -

$ 6.1

$ 9.4

$ 6.0

$ 744.1 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.5 %





























4.6 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.9

$ -

$ 0.9 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.8

$ -

$ 0.8













Net income

$ 281.6

$ 138.8

$ 420.3 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.2

1.6

4.8 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 278.4

$ 137.2

$ 415.5













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.07

$ -

$ 0.07 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

21.50

10.63

32.13 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 21.57

$ 10.63

$ 32.20

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 452.1

$ (0.5)

$ 1.7

$ (7.1)

$ (1.1)

$ 445.2 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.7 %

















67.7 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 443.8

$ (0.5)

$ -

$ (7.1)

$ (1.1)

$ 435.1 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.9 %

















67.5 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 481.2

$ 0.2

$ (0.4)

$ (4.3)

$ (6.0)

$ 470.7 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.3 %

















65.8 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 459.7

$ 0.2

$ (0.4)

$ (4.3)

$ (6.0)

$ 449.2 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.8 %

















65.2 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S.

GAAP

Non-

recurring

F&I

adjustment

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-

GAAP

adjusted F&I, net

$ 532.4

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 539.2 F&I PRU (2)

$ 2,437

























$ 2,468 Total gross profit

$ 1,963.4

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,970.2 SG&A expenses

$ 1,314.7

$ -

$ (4.0)

$ 45.9

$ (1.9)

$ (7.4)

$ (3.1)

$ 1,344.0 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.0 %

























68.2 %

































Same Store F&I, net

$ 517.6

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 524.4 Same Store F&I PRU (2)

$ 2,441

























$ 2,473 Same Store total gross profit

$ 1,901.3

$ 6.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,908.1 Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,314.1

$ -

$ (4.0)

$ -

$ (1.9)

$ (7.4)

$ (3.1)

$ 1,297.6 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.1 %

























68.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S.

GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,400.2

$ (1.2)

$ 7.1

$ (1.4)

$ (5.1)

$ (9.4)

$ 1,390.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.1 %





















65.6 %





























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,344.2

$ (1.2)

$ -

$ (1.4)

$ (5.1)

$ (9.4)

$ 1,327.0 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.9 %





















65.0 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real

estate transactions

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 166.0

$ (0.7)

$ 165.3 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

84.2 %





83.9 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real

estate transactions

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 173.7

$ 0.6

$ 174.3 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

84.9 %





85.2 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real

estate transactions

Severance costs

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 527.6

$ (7.7)

$ (0.7)

$ 519.2 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

83.8 %









82.4 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 499.1

$ -

$ (0.7)

$ 498.4 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

80.9 %









80.8 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real

estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 518.1

$ 0.6

$ (1.0)

$ 517.7 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

82.4 %









82.3 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 468.7

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ 467.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

80.8 %









80.6 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.