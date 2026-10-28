Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910163 | ISIN: US3989051095 | Ticker-Symbol: GAV
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 10:42
232,00 Euro
+0,87 % +2,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
232,00234,0012:16
232,00234,0010:43
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 10:01 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $8.59 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.36
  • Recently completed the purchase of 10 high volume and high margin dealerships from Hennessy Automobile Companies, expanding our presence in the fast-growing Atlanta market to 15 dealerships
  • Disposition plan supporting our strategy to reduce leverage on track: completed U.S. dispositions with approximately $235 million in proceeds since quarter end, with an additional $125 million in proceeds expected from dispositions under definitive agreement, totaling approximately $360 million of proceeds
  • All time record customer pay revenues and repair order count in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 256 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ("current quarter").

"We're pleased to have closed the Hennessy acquisition and grateful to the Hennessy family for 62 years of excellent stewardship," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to focus on high-revenue, premium brand stores in growing markets where we have a strong local presence. We have been deliberately reshaping our portfolio into larger, more profitable stores and seeing good progress selling stores that don't fit our strategy. Proceeds from these sales will support our commitment to reduce our leverage.

Our focus on operating execution was evident in the third quarter. Year-over-year growth rates improved across key same store operating metrics compared to the second quarter, despite challenging market conditions. Importantly, in the U.S. we grew same-store customer pay revenue and repair orders 3% and 4% year-over-year, respectively, and continued to benefit from the cost-cutting actions we took earlier this year."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

  • Current quarter total revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to $5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025 ("prior-year quarter").
  • Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $102.9 million, compared to $13.1 million for the prior-year quarter.
  • Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $112.1 million, compared to $135.1 million for the prior-year quarter.
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $8.59, compared to $1.02 for the prior-year quarter.
  • Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.36, compared to $10.45 for the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter 2026

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP
measure)

Reported:

3Q26

Change

3Q26

Change

Total revenues

$5.4B

(6.7) %

$5.3B

(2.8) %

Total gross profit ("GP")

$854.8M

(7.1) %

$837.6M

(4.1) %

NV units sold

55,259

(3.5) %

53,933

(1.2) %

NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")

$3,074

(5.4) %

$3,088

(4.4) %

Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold

53,343

(10.5) %

52,272

(8.5) %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,497

+4.5 %

$1,506

+5.0 %

Parts & service ("P&S") GP

$392.0M

(3.8) %

$383.1M

+0.1 %

P&S Gross Margin ("GM")

55.9 %

+0.4 %

55.8 %

(1.0) %

Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues

$215.8M

(10.4) %

$211.4M

(8.9) %

F&I GP PRU

$1,987

(3.6) %

$1,991

(4.1) %

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP

72.3 %

+112 bps

72.1 %

+194 bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

71.4 %

+129 bps

71.1 %

+210 bps

U.S. Operations Update

  • U.S. parts and service customer pay revenues for the current quarter were $305.5 million, a 0.6% increase, compared to $303.5 million for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.S. parts and service customer pay revenues for the current quarter were $297.4 million, a 3.2% increase, compared to $288.2 million for the prior-year quarter.
  • U.S. SG&A expenses for the current quarter were $452.1 million, a 6.0% decrease, compared to $481.2 million for the prior-year quarter. U.S. adjusted SG&A expenses for the current quarter were $445.2 million, a 5.4% decrease, compared to $470.7 million for the prior-year quarter.
  • U.S. used vehicle GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,527, a 0.2% decrease, compared to $1,529 for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.S. used vehicle GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,544, a 1.6% increase, compared to $1,520 for the prior-year quarter.

U.K. Operations Update

  • U.K. new vehicle retail units sold for the current quarter were 15,984, a 1.9% increase, compared to 15,687 for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.K. new vehicle retail units sold for the current quarter were 15,467, an 8.1% increase, compared to 14,308 for the prior-year quarter.
  • U.K. used vehicle retail GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,437, a 15.7% increase, compared to $1,242 for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.K. used vehicle retail GP PRU for the current quarter was $1,428, a 13.9% increase, compared to $1,254 for the prior-year quarter.
  • U.K. parts and service revenues for the current quarter were $162.3 million, a 2.4% decrease, compared to $166.3 million for the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, U.K. parts and service revenues for the current quarter were $159.7 million, a 6.4% increase, compared to $150.2 million for the prior-year quarter.

U.S. Corporate Development

  • On July 30, 2026, the Company entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire substantially all of the assets, including real estate, of Hennessy Automobile Companies, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (the "Hennessy Acquisition"). On October 19th, 2026, the Company completed the Hennessy Acquisition, with total expected annual revenues of approximately $1.7 billion.
  • Year to date, the Company has acquired 14 dealership operations, inclusive of the Hennessy Acquisition, in the U.S. with total expected annual revenues of approximately $2 billion. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.
  • The Company also completed the disposition of two U.S. dealerships in July 2026 that were acquired during the second quarter with the intention of reselling. Year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions for the Company in the U.S. were approximately $505 million.
  • Subsequent to the current quarter, consistent with our disposition strategy, the Company completed the dispositions of a Lexus, Acura and Honda dealership in the U.S., which generated approximately $305 million in annualized revenues, for proceeds of approximately $235 million. Additionally, the Company has executed agreements to dispose of four dealerships in the U.S., which generated approximately $235 million of annualized revenues, for expected proceeds of approximately $125 million.

U.K. Corporate Development

  • During the current quarter, the Company disposed of a Volkswagen and an Audi dealership in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $100 million in annualized revenues, bringing year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions for the Company in the U.K. to approximately $495 million.
  • The Company reached an agreement with Jaguar Land Rover ("JLR") in the U.K. to revoke its previous election to terminate 10 JLR franchise agreements, which would have been effective as of August 2027. As a result, the Company will retain and operate the five remaining JLR dealerships in the U.K. it had previously elected to terminate.
  • The Company expanded its U.K. network through an agreement with Geely, opening two of three planned locations to date, with the third expected by December 2026. Subsequent to the current quarter, the Company agreed with Chinese automaker Chery to open an Omoda & Jaecoo location in the U.K., also expected by December 2026.
  • Year to date, the Company has acquired and integrated three dealership operations in the U.K. with total expected annual revenues of approximately $135 million.

Share Repurchases

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the current quarter. During the current year, the Company repurchased 205,190 shares of common stock, representing approximately 1.7% of shares outstanding as of January 1, 2026, at an average price of $353.08 per share, for a total cost of $72.4 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.5 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 11,947,272 shares of common stock and unvested restricted stock awards outstanding in the aggregate, and $306.3 million remaining under its Board authorized share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer, and several of the Company's senior management team will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

0212869

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through November 4, 2026, by dialing:

Domestic:

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Code:

7156798

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 256 automotive dealerships, 319 franchises, and 33 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 38 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this press release regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the financial and other benefits of anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions, including the Hennessy Acquisition, the timing thereof and our ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits therefrom, the expected proceeds and timing of pending dispositions, our leverage objectives, anticipated cost savings, the opening of new franchise locations and future share repurchases. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions in the U.S. and the U.K., including inflation, interest rates (including the effects of recent and any future increases in benchmark interest rates on vehicle financing costs and our floorplan and other borrowing costs), foreign exchange rates, vehicle affordability and consumer demand, and the risk of recession in either market, (b) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including tariffs on imported automobiles and on parts and materials, retaliatory tariffs, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and litigation and refund claims related to invalidated tariffs and the timing, availability and amount of any refunds, (c) changes to U.S. federal tax laws, including deductions affecting the domestic auto industry and the availability of clean energy tax credits for electric vehicle production and sales, (d) the level of manufacturer incentives and other dealer financial assistance, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including battery electric vehicle mandates and vehicle emissions standards in the U.K. and changes to U.S. vehicle emissions regulation, and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles and parts and materials for our service operations, (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, dispositions and franchise transfers, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete pending and future acquisitions and dispositions on anticipated terms, on a timely basis, if at all, including the receipt of required manufacturer approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions, including the Hennessy Acquisition, and realize their anticipated operational, financial and strategic benefits, and the risks associated with our increased concentration in the Atlanta market, (k) our ability to achieve anticipated savings from cost reduction and restructuring initiatives, (l) our indebtedness, including the senior notes issued to finance the Hennessy Acquisition, increased interest expense, our ability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements and our ability to reduce our leverage, (m) potential impairment of goodwill and intangible franchise rights, including as a result of a sustained decline in our share price or market capitalization, adverse changes in macroeconomic or industry conditions, and increases in discount rates or declines in projected cash flows, (n) the Stockholder Agreement with Conifer Management, L.L.C. and the actions of our significant stockholders, including the effect of their ownership levels on our share repurchases, and the change-of-control provisions in certain of our manufacturer agreements, (o) increased competition, including from emerging automotive manufacturers such as Chinese brands, (p) currency fluctuations, (q) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, including that between the U.S. and Iran, and related disruptions to energy markets and shipping routes, (r) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (s) cyberattacks or other privacy or data security incidents, including those affecting our vendors' information technology systems.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, please see Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, when filed) and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any duty to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, accelerated depreciation, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, severance and restructuring charges, acquisition costs, non-cash gains and losses on interest rate swaps, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax margin, adjusted finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

David Helderman
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Corporate Development
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Kimberly Barta
Head of Advertising, Brand and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

or

Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin
Collected Strategies
[email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Three Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,665.1


$ 2,807.4


$ (142.2)


(5.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,691.1


1,852.1


(161.1)


(8.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


124.0


148.4


(24.4)


(16.5) %

Parts and service sales


700.7


733.9


(33.3)


(4.5) %

Finance, insurance and other, net


215.8


240.9


(25.0)


(10.4) %

Total revenues


5,396.7


5,782.7


(386.0)


(6.7) %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


2,495.3


2,621.3


(126.0)


(4.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,611.2


1,766.8


(155.6)


(8.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


126.7


148.7


(21.9)


(14.8) %

Parts and service sales


308.7


326.3


(17.6)


(5.4) %

Total cost of sales


4,541.9


4,863.0


(321.1)


(6.6) %

GROSS PROFIT


854.8


919.7


(64.9)


(7.1) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


618.2


654.9


(36.7)


(5.6) %

Depreciation and amortization expense


31.2


31.6


(0.4)


(1.1) %

Asset impairments


7.0


123.9


(116.9)


(94.4) %

Restructuring charges


0.1


1.6


(1.5)


(96.7) %

Other operating income


(2.3)


-


(2.3)


(100.0) %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


200.7


107.8


92.8


86.1 %

Floorplan interest expense


21.0


23.7


(2.7)


(11.2) %

Other interest expense, net


48.1


48.0


0.2


0.3 %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


131.5


36.2


95.3


263.4 %

Provision for income taxes


28.7


23.0


5.6


24.4 %

Net income from continuing operations


102.9


13.1


89.7


682.8 %

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


-


(0.2)


0.2


108.3 %

NET INCOME


$ 102.9


$ 13.0


$ 89.9


693.7 %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


0.9


0.1


0.8


547.2 %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 102.0


$ 12.8


$ 89.2


695.3 %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 8.59


$ 1.02


$ 7.57


745.1 %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.01)


$ 0.02


109.0 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 8.59


$ 1.00


$ 7.59


756.9 %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


11.9


12.8


(0.9)


(7.2) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.1


0.1


-


(25.1) %

Total weighted average shares


12.0


12.9


(1.0)


(7.4) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


21.8 %


63.7 %


(41.9) %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 7,833.6


$ 8,222.8


$ (389.2)


(4.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales


5,184.3


5,455.7


(271.5)


(5.0) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


424.9


463.8


(38.8)


(8.4) %

Parts and service sales


2,097.5


2,144.4


(46.9)


(2.2) %

Finance, insurance and other, net


648.5


704.8


(56.3)


(8.0) %

Total revenues


16,188.8


16,991.5


(802.7)


(4.7) %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


7,317.5


7,648.7


(331.2)


(4.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales


4,934.8


5,180.4


(245.7)


(4.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


426.9


462.0


(35.1)


(7.6) %

Parts and service sales


916.5


953.0


(36.5)


(3.8) %

Total cost of sales


13,595.6


14,244.1


(648.5)


(4.6) %

GROSS PROFIT


2,593.2


2,747.4


(154.2)


(5.6) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,842.2


1,918.2


(76.0)


(4.0) %

Depreciation and amortization expense


93.3


89.6


3.7


4.1 %

Asset impairments


10.5


124.6


(114.1)


(91.6) %

Restructuring charges


3.2


20.3


(17.1)


(84.3) %

Other operating income


(2.3)


-


(2.3)


(100.0) %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


646.3


594.7


51.6


8.7 %

Floorplan interest expense


66.3


77.0


(10.7)


(13.9) %

Other interest expense, net


143.6


130.4


13.2


10.1 %

Other income


-


(0.2)


0.2


(99.8) %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


436.4


387.5


48.8


12.6 %

Provision for income taxes


100.7


106.8


(6.2)


(5.8) %

Net income from continuing operations


335.7


280.7


55.0


19.6 %

Net income from discontinued operations


0.7


0.9


(0.2)


(20.8) %

NET INCOME


$ 336.4


$ 281.6


$ 54.8


19.5 %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


3.2


3.2


(0.1)


(1.8) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 333.2


$ 278.4


$ 54.9


19.7 %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 28.03


$ 21.50


$ 6.53


30.3 %

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.06


$ 0.07


$ (0.01)


(13.6) %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 28.09


$ 21.57


$ 6.52


30.2 %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


11.9


12.9


(1.0)


(8.1) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.1


0.1


-


(24.7) %

Total weighted average shares


12.0


13.1


(1.1)


(8.3) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


23.1 %


27.6 %


(4.5) %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Additional Information - Consolidated

(Unaudited)












September 30,
2026


December 31, 2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







(In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 881.5


$ 32.5


$ 849.0


2,613.5 %

Inventories, net


$ 2,573.5


$ 2,741.3


$ (167.8)


(6.1) %

Floorplan notes payable, net (1)


$ 2,123.8


$ 1,915.8


$ 208.0


10.9 %

Total debt


$ 3,886.2


$ 3,699.5


$ 186.7


5.0 %

Total equity


$ 3,065.4


$ 2,789.1


$ 276.3


9.9 %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $153.0 and $504.2, respectively.



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:







United States


71.1 %


72.6 %


69.9 %


71.2 %

United Kingdom


28.9 %


27.4 %


30.1 %


28.8 %










NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:







Toyota/Lexus


27.9 %


26.8 %


26.9 %


25.5 %

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA


15.3 %


14.1 %


15.2 %


15.2 %

BMW/MINI


12.3 %


12.4 %


12.9 %


12.1 %

Honda/Acura


8.6 %


8.1 %


8.6 %


8.3 %

Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart


7.6 %


9.1 %


8.1 %


8.7 %

Chevrolet/GMC/Buick


7.1 %


8.2 %


7.2 %


8.2 %

Ford/Lincoln


7.2 %


7.2 %


7.0 %


6.9 %

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis


6.4 %


5.7 %


5.9 %


5.5 %

Jaguar/Land Rover


1.7 %


2.2 %


2.3 %


2.4 %

Nissan


2.0 %


1.8 %


1.9 %


1.9 %

Subaru


1.7 %


1.8 %


1.7 %


2.3 %

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor


1.2 %


1.5 %


1.2 %


1.6 %

Mazda


1.1 %


1.1 %


1.0 %


1.1 %

Other


0.2 %


0.1 %


0.1 %


0.1 %



100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %



September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory


39


46


40

Used vehicle inventory


38


36


36

U.S.







New vehicle inventory


51


44


52

Used vehicle inventory


33


29


31

U.K.







New vehicle inventory


21


52


20

Used vehicle inventory


48


55


46

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,665.1


$ 2,807.4


$ (142.2)


(5.1) %



$ (2.7)


(5.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,691.1


1,852.1


(161.1)


(8.7) %



(1.7)


(8.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

124.0


148.4


(24.4)


(16.5) %



(0.1)


(16.4) %

Total used

1,815.0


2,000.5


(185.5)


(9.3) %



(1.9)


(9.2) %

Parts and service sales

700.7


733.9


(33.3)


(4.5) %



(0.5)


(4.5) %

F&I, net

215.8


240.9


(25.0)


(10.4) %



(0.1)


(10.3) %

Total revenues

$ 5,396.7


$ 5,782.7


$ (386.0)


(6.7) %



$ (5.3)


(6.6) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 169.9


$ 186.1


$ (16.2)


(8.7) %



$ (0.2)


(8.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

79.9


85.4


(5.5)


(6.5) %



(0.1)


(6.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.7)


(0.2)


(2.5)


NM



-


NM

Total used

77.1


85.1


(8.0)


(9.4) %



(0.1)


(9.3) %

Parts and service sales

392.0


407.6


(15.7)


(3.8) %



(0.3)


(3.8) %

F&I, net

215.8


240.9


(25.0)


(10.4) %



(0.1)


(10.3) %

Total gross profit

$ 854.8


$ 919.7


$ (64.9)


(7.1) %



$ (0.7)


(7.0) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.4 %


6.6 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.7 %


4.6 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.2) %


(0.2) %


(2.0) %








Total used

4.2 %


4.3 %


- %








Parts and service sales

55.9 %


55.5 %


0.4 %








Total gross margin

15.8 %


15.9 %


(0.1) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

55,259


57,269


(2,010)


(3.5) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

53,343


59,574


(6,231)


(10.5) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

14,301


16,018


(1,717)


(10.7) %






Total used

67,644


75,592


(7,948)


(10.5) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,123


$ 50,816


$ 307


0.6 %



$ (51)


0.7 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,744


$ 31,112


$ 633


2.0 %



$ (27)


2.1 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,074


$ 3,250


$ (176)


(5.4) %



$ (4)


(5.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,497


$ 1,433


$ 64


4.5 %



$ (1)


4.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (191)


$ (15)


$ (176)


NM



$ 1


NM

Total used

$ 1,140


$ 1,126


$ 14


1.2 %



$ (1)


1.3 %

F&I PRU

$ 1,987


$ 2,061


$ (74)


(3.6) %



$ (1)


(3.5) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 618.2


$ 654.9


$ (36.7)


(5.6) %



$ (0.5)


(5.5) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 610.5


$ 645.0


$ (34.5)


(5.4) %



$ (0.5)


(5.3) %

SG&A as % gross profit

72.3 %


71.2 %


1.1 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

71.4 %


70.1 %


1.3 %








Operating margin %

3.7 %


1.9 %


1.8 %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

3.9 %


4.2 %


(0.3) %








Pretax margin %

2.4 %


0.6 %


1.8 %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

2.7 %


3.0 %


(0.3) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 21.0


$ 23.7


$ (2.7)


(11.2) %



$ -


(11.2) %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

23.0


23.5


(0.5)


(2.2) %



-


(2.1) %

Net floorplan expense

$ (2.0)


$ 0.2


$ (2.2)





$ -



(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 7,833.6


$ 8,222.8


$ (389.2)


(4.7) %



$ 39.2


(5.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

5,184.3


5,455.7


(271.5)


(5.0) %



41.0


(5.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

424.9


463.8


(38.8)


(8.4) %



3.6


(9.1) %

Total used

5,609.2


5,919.5


(310.3)


(5.2) %



44.5


(6.0) %

Parts and service sales

2,097.5


2,144.4


(46.9)


(2.2) %



11.4


(2.7) %

F&I, net

648.5


704.8


(56.3)


(8.0) %



2.5


(8.4) %

Total revenues

$ 16,188.8


$ 16,991.5


$ (802.7)


(4.7) %



$ 97.7


(5.3) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 516.1


$ 574.1


$ (58.0)


(10.1) %



$ 3.1


(10.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

249.5


275.3


(25.8)


(9.4) %



2.0


(10.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.9)


1.8


(3.7)


NM



(0.1)


NM

Total used

247.6


277.1


(29.5)


(10.7) %



1.8


(11.3) %

Parts and service sales

1,181.0


1,191.4


(10.4)


(0.9) %



6.3


(1.4) %

F&I, net

648.5


704.8


(56.3)


(8.0) %



2.5


(8.4) %

Total gross profit

$ 2,593.2


$ 2,747.4


$ (154.2)


(5.6) %



$ 13.7


(6.1) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.6 %


7.0 %


(0.4) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


5.0 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.5) %


0.4 %


(0.8) %








Total used

4.4 %


4.7 %


(0.3) %








Parts and service sales

56.3 %


55.6 %


0.7 %








Total gross margin

16.0 %


16.2 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

160,992


169,131


(8,139)


(4.8) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

163,797


179,432


(15,635)


(8.7) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

45,018


49,402


(4,384)


(8.9) %






Total used

208,815


228,834


(20,019)


(8.7) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,741


$ 50,415


$ 1,325


2.6 %



$ 257


2.1 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,704


$ 30,425


$ 1,278


4.2 %



$ 251


3.4 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,206


$ 3,394


$ (189)


(5.6) %



$ 19


(6.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,523


$ 1,534


$ (11)


(0.7) %



$ 12


(1.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (43)


$ 36


$ (79)


NM



$ (3)


NM

Total used

$ 1,186


$ 1,211


$ (25)


(2.1) %



$ 9


(2.8) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,997


$ 2,022


$ (25)


(1.3) %



$ 8


(1.6) %

Adjusted F&I PRU (2)

$ 2,018


$ 2,022


$ (4)


(0.2) %



$ 8


(0.6) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 1,842.2


$ 1,918.2


$ (76.0)


(4.0) %



$ 12.1


(4.6) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 1,863.2


$ 1,907.8


$ (44.6)


(2.3) %



$ 11.9


(3.0) %

SG&A as % gross profit

71.0 %


69.8 %


1.2 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

71.7 %


69.4 %


2.2 %








Operating margin %

4.0 %


3.5 %


0.5 %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.0 %


4.4 %


(0.4) %








Pretax margin %

2.7 %


2.3 %


0.4 %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

2.7 %


3.2 %


(0.5) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 66.3


$ 77.0


$ (10.7)


(13.9) %



$ 0.5


(14.5) %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

64.9


66.5


(1.5)


(2.3) %



-


(2.4) %

Net floorplan expense

$ 1.4


$ 10.5


$ (9.1)





$ 0.5



(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Three Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,050.5


$ 2,187.0


$ (136.6)


(6.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,146.8


1,230.4


(83.5)


(6.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


74.3


90.9


(16.6)


(18.2) %

Total used


1,221.2


1,321.3


(100.1)


(7.6) %

Parts and service sales


538.4


567.6


(29.2)


(5.1) %

F&I, net


181.0


202.1


(21.0)


(10.4) %

Total revenues


$ 3,991.1


$ 4,277.9


$ (286.9)


(6.7) %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 121.1


$ 138.1


$ (17.0)


(12.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales


54.4


60.6


(6.2)


(10.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


-


1.1


(1.1)


(103.9) %

Total used


54.4


61.7


(7.3)


(11.8) %

Parts and service sales


301.1


313.1


(12.0)


(3.8) %

F&I, net


181.0


202.1


(21.0)


(10.4) %

Total gross profit


$ 657.7


$ 715.0


$ (57.3)


(8.0) %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


5.9 %


6.3 %


(0.4) %



Used vehicle retail sales


4.7 %


4.9 %


(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


(0.1) %


1.2 %


(1.2) %



Total used


4.5 %


4.7 %


(0.2) %



Parts and service sales


55.9 %


55.2 %


0.8 %



Total gross margin


16.5 %


16.7 %


(0.2) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


39,275


41,582


(2,307)


(5.5) %

Retail used vehicles sold


35,662


39,636


(3,974)


(10.0) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


8,749


9,984


(1,235)


(12.4) %

Total used


44,411


49,620


(5,209)


(10.5) %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 52,208


$ 52,595


$ (388)


(0.7) %

Used vehicle retail


$ 32,158


$ 31,042


$ 1,117


3.6 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,084


$ 3,322


$ (238)


(7.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,527


$ 1,529


$ (3)


(0.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ (5)


$ 108


$ (112)


(104.5) %

Total used


$ 1,225


$ 1,243


$ (18)


(1.5) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,416


$ 2,488


$ (72)


(2.9) %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 452.1


$ 481.2


$ (29.0)


(6.0) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 445.2


$ 470.7


$ (25.5)


(5.4) %

SG&A as % gross profit


68.7 %


67.3 %


1.5 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.7 %


65.8 %


1.9 %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 5,925.5


$ 6,288.7


$ (363.2)


(5.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales


3,377.2


3,577.9


(200.8)


(5.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


256.6


269.4


(12.8)


(4.8) %

Total used


3,633.8


3,847.3


(213.6)


(5.6) %

Parts and service sales


1,596.6


1,654.4


(57.8)


(3.5) %

F&I, net


532.4


586.5


(54.1)


(9.2) %

Total revenues


$ 11,688.3


$ 12,376.9


$ (688.6)


(5.6) %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 361.6


$ 419.2


$ (57.6)


(13.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales


170.3


195.0


(24.8)


(12.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


5.2


6.2


(1.0)


(15.6) %

Total used


175.5


201.2


(25.7)


(12.8) %

Parts and service sales


893.9


911.8


(17.9)


(2.0) %

F&I, net


532.4


586.5


(54.1)


(9.2) %

Total gross profit


$ 1,963.4


$ 2,118.7


$ (155.3)


(7.3) %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


6.1 %


6.7 %


(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.0 %


5.5 %


(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


2.0 %


2.3 %


(0.3) %



Total used


4.8 %


5.2 %


(0.4) %



Parts and service sales


56.0 %


55.1 %


0.9 %



Total gross margin


16.8 %


17.1 %


(0.3) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


112,490


120,484


(7,994)


(6.6) %

Retail used vehicles sold


106,020


117,914


(11,894)


(10.1) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


27,629


29,862


(2,233)


(7.5) %

Total used


133,649


147,776


(14,127)


(9.6) %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 52,676


$ 52,195


$ 481


0.9 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 31,854


$ 30,344


$ 1,511


5.0 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,215


$ 3,479


$ (265)


(7.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,606


$ 1,654


$ (48)


(2.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 188


$ 206


$ (18)


(8.8) %

Total used


$ 1,313


$ 1,361


$ (49)


(3.6) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,437


$ 2,460


$ (24)


(1.0) %

Adjusted F&I PRU (1)


$ 2,468


$ 2,460


$ 8


0.3 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 1,314.7


$ 1,400.2


$ (85.5)


(6.1) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 1,344.0


$ 1,390.1


$ (46.1)


(3.3) %

SG&A as % gross profit


67.0 %


66.1 %


0.9 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


68.2 %


65.6 %


2.6 %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 614.7


$ 620.4


$ (5.7)


(0.9) %



$ (2.7)


(0.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

544.2


621.8


(77.5)


(12.5) %



(1.7)


(12.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

49.6


57.5


(7.8)


(13.6) %



(0.1)


(13.4) %

Total used

593.9


679.3


(85.4)


(12.6) %



(1.9)


(12.3) %

Parts and service sales

162.3


166.3


(4.1)


(2.4) %



(0.5)


(2.1) %

F&I, net

34.8


38.8


(4.0)


(10.4) %



(0.1)


(10.0) %

Total revenues

$ 1,405.6


$ 1,504.8


$ (99.1)


(6.6) %



$ (5.3)


(6.2) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 48.8


$ 48.0


$ 0.8


1.6 %



$ (0.2)


2.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales

25.4


24.8


0.7


2.6 %



(0.1)


2.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.7)


(1.3)


(1.4)


(103.5) %



-


(104.6) %

Total used

22.7


23.4


(0.7)


(3.0) %



(0.1)


(2.8) %

Parts and service sales

90.9


94.5


(3.7)


(3.9) %



(0.3)


(3.5) %

F&I, net

34.8


38.8


(4.0)


(10.4) %



(0.1)


(10.0) %

Total gross profit

$ 197.1


$ 204.7


$ (7.6)


(3.7) %



$ (0.7)


(3.3) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.9 %


7.7 %


0.2 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.7 %


4.0 %


0.7 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(5.4) %


(2.3) %


(3.1) %








Total used

3.8 %


3.5 %


0.4 %








Parts and service sales

56.0 %


56.8 %


(0.8) %








Total gross margin

14.0 %


13.6 %


0.4 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

15,984


15,687


297


1.9 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

17,681


19,938


(2,257)


(11.3) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,552


6,034


(482)


(8.0) %






Total used

23,233


25,972


(2,739)


(10.5) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 47,756


$ 45,326


$ 2,430


5.4 %



$ (211)


5.8 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,906


$ 31,251


$ (345)


(1.1) %



$ (99)


(0.8) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,051


$ 3,059


$ (8)


(0.3) %



$ (15)


0.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,437


$ 1,242


$ 196


15.7 %



$ (4)


16.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (485)


$ (219)


$ (265)


(121.2) %



$ 2


(122.3) %

Total used

$ 978


$ 902


$ 76


8.4 %



$ (2)


8.7 %

F&I PRU

$ 1,033


$ 1,089


$ (56)


(5.1) %



$ (4)


(4.8) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 166.0


$ 173.7


$ (7.7)


(4.4) %



$ (0.5)


(4.1) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 165.3


$ 174.3


$ (9.0)


(5.2) %



$ (0.5)


(4.9) %

SG&A as % gross profit

84.2 %


84.9 %


(0.6) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

83.9 %


85.2 %


(1.3) %








(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,908.2


$ 1,934.1


$ (26.0)


(1.3) %



$ 39.2


(3.4) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,807.1


1,877.8


(70.7)


(3.8) %



41.0


(5.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

168.4


194.4


(26.0)


(13.4) %



3.6


(15.2) %

Total used

1,975.4


2,072.2


(96.7)


(4.7) %



44.5


(6.8) %

Parts and service sales

500.9


490.0


10.9


2.2 %



11.4


(0.1) %

F&I, net

116.1


118.3


(2.3)


(1.9) %



2.5


(4.1) %

Total revenues

$ 4,500.6


$ 4,614.6


$ (114.1)


(2.5) %



$ 97.7


(4.6) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 154.5


$ 154.9


$ (0.4)


(0.3) %



$ 3.1


(2.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

79.2


80.3


(1.1)


(1.3) %



2.0


(3.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(7.1)


(4.4)


(2.8)


(62.9) %



(0.1)


(59.6) %

Total used

72.1


75.9


(3.8)


(5.0) %



1.8


(7.4) %

Parts and service sales

287.2


279.6


7.5


2.7 %



6.3


0.4 %

F&I, net

116.1


118.3


(2.3)


(1.9) %



2.5


(4.1) %

Total gross profit

$ 629.8


$ 628.8


$ 1.1


0.2 %



$ 13.7


(2.0) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.1 %


8.0 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.4 %


4.3 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(4.2) %


(2.3) %


(2.0) %








Total used

3.7 %


3.7 %


- %








Parts and service sales

57.3 %


57.1 %


0.3 %








Total gross margin

14.0 %


13.6 %


0.4 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

48,502


48,647


(145)


(0.3) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

57,777


61,518


(3,741)


(6.1) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

17,389


19,540


(2,151)


(11.0) %






Total used

75,166


81,058


(5,892)


(7.3) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 48,995


$ 45,327


$ 3,669


8.1 %



$ 1,010


5.9 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,426


$ 30,582


$ 844


2.8 %



$ 713


0.4 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,185


$ 3,184


$ 1


- %



$ 63


(1.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,372


$ 1,305


$ 66


5.1 %



$ 34


2.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (410)


$ (224)


$ (186)


(83.0) %



$ (8)


(79.3) %

Total used

$ 960


$ 937


$ 23


2.4 %



$ 24


(0.2) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,092


$ 1,074


$ 18


1.7 %



$ 24


(0.5) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 527.6


$ 518.1


$ 9.5


1.8 %



$ 12.1


(0.5) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 519.2


$ 517.7


$ 1.5


0.3 %



$ 11.9


(2.0) %

SG&A as % gross profit

83.8 %


82.4 %


1.4 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

82.4 %


82.3 %


0.1 %








(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,608.1


$ 2,629.9


$ (21.8)


(0.8) %



$ (2.6)


(0.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,658.7


1,763.0


(104.3)


(5.9) %



(1.7)


(5.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

117.2


137.5


(20.3)


(14.8) %



(0.1)


(14.7) %

Total used

1,775.9


1,900.5


(124.6)


(6.6) %



(1.9)


(6.5) %

Parts and service sales

687.2


673.8


13.4


2.0 %



(0.5)


2.1 %

F&I, net

211.4


232.1


(20.7)


(8.9) %



(0.1)


(8.9) %

Total revenues

$ 5,282.7


$ 5,436.4


$ (153.7)


(2.8) %



$ (5.2)


(2.7) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 166.5


$ 176.4


$ (9.9)


(5.6) %



$ (0.2)


(5.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

78.7


82.0


(3.3)


(4.0) %



(0.1)


(3.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.2)


0.2


(2.4)


NM



-


NM

Total used

76.5


82.2


(5.7)


(7.0) %



(0.1)


(6.9) %

Parts and service sales

383.1


382.6


0.5


0.1 %



(0.3)


0.2 %

F&I, net

211.4


232.1


(20.7)


(8.9) %



(0.1)


(8.9) %

Total gross profit

$ 837.6


$ 873.4


$ (35.8)


(4.1) %



$ (0.7)


(4.0) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.4 %


6.7 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.7 %


4.7 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.9) %


0.2 %


(2.1) %








Total used

4.3 %


4.3 %


- %








Parts and service sales

55.8 %


56.8 %


(1.0) %








Total gross margin

15.9 %


16.1 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

53,933


54,615


(682)


(1.2) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

52,272


57,153


(4,881)


(8.5) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

13,872


15,287


(1,415)


(9.3) %






Total used

66,144


72,440


(6,296)


(8.7) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,337


$ 50,000


$ 1,337


2.7 %



$ (51)


2.8 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,776


$ 30,868


$ 908


2.9 %



$ (27)


3.0 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,088


$ 3,230


$ (142)


(4.4) %



$ (4)


(4.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,506


$ 1,435


$ 71


5.0 %



$ (1)


5.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (160)


$ 15


$ (174)


NM



$ 1


NM

Total used

$ 1,157


$ 1,135


$ 22


1.9 %



$ (1)


2.0 %

F&I PRU

$ 1,991


$ 2,077


$ (86)


(4.1) %



$ (1)


(4.1) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 604.0


$ 612.9


$ (8.9)


(1.5) %



$ (0.5)


(1.4) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 595.3


$ 602.4


$ (7.1)


(1.2) %



$ (0.5)


(1.1) %

SG&A as % gross profit

72.1 %


70.2 %


1.9 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

71.1 %


69.0 %


2.1 %








Operating margin %

3.7 %


4.2 %


(0.5) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.0 %


4.5 %


(0.5) %








(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)






Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 7,592.6


$ 7,789.7


$ (197.1)


(2.5) %



$ 39.4


(3.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

5,024.9


5,203.3


(178.4)


(3.4) %



41.0


(4.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

396.2


422.4


(26.3)


(6.2) %



3.1


(7.0) %

Total used

5,421.1


5,625.8


(204.7)


(3.6) %



44.0


(4.4) %

Parts and service sales

2,037.8


1,981.1


56.6


2.9 %



11.3


2.3 %

F&I, net

631.9


680.5


(48.7)


(7.1) %



2.6


(7.5) %

Total revenues

$ 15,683.3


$ 16,077.1


$ (393.8)


(2.4) %



$ 97.3


(3.1) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 498.7


$ 548.3


$ (49.6)


(9.0) %



$ 3.1


(9.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

243.5


265.0


(21.5)


(8.1) %



1.9


(8.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.6)


3.4


(4.0)


(117.8) %



(0.1)


(114.8) %

Total used

242.9


268.4


(25.5)


(9.5) %



1.8


(10.2) %

Parts and service sales

1,144.7


1,123.2


21.5


1.9 %



6.2


1.4 %

F&I, net

631.9


680.5


(48.7)


(7.1) %



2.6


(7.5) %

Total gross profit

$ 2,518.1


$ 2,620.4


$ (102.3)


(3.9) %



$ 13.6


(4.4) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.6 %


7.0 %


(0.5) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


5.1 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.2) %


0.8 %


(1.0) %








Total used

4.5 %


4.8 %


(0.3) %








Parts and service sales

56.2 %


56.7 %


(0.5) %








Total gross margin

16.1 %


16.3 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

156,585


161,555


(4,970)


(3.1) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

159,307


171,842


(12,535)


(7.3) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

43,445


46,499


(3,054)


(6.6) %






Total used

202,752


218,341


(15,589)


(7.1) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,652


$ 50,021


$ 1,631


3.3 %



$ 265


2.7 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,597


$ 30,297


$ 1,300


4.3 %



$ 258


3.4 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,185


$ 3,394


$ (209)


(6.2) %



$ 20


(6.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,528


$ 1,542


$ (14)


(0.9) %



$ 12


(1.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (14)


$ 73


$ (87)


(119.1) %



$ (2)


(115.9) %

Total used

$ 1,198


$ 1,229


$ (31)


(2.6) %



$ 9


(3.3) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,000


$ 2,041


$ (41)


(2.0) %



$ 8


(2.4) %

Adjusted F&I PRU (2)

$ 2,022


$ 2,041


$ (19)


(0.9) %



$ 8


(1.3) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 1,813.2


$ 1,812.9


$ 0.3


- %



$ 11.7


(0.6) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 1,796.0


$ 1,794.8


$ 1.3


0.1 %



$ 11.7


(0.6) %

SG&A as % gross profit

72.0 %


69.2 %


2.8 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

71.1 %


68.5 %


2.6 %








Operating margin %

3.9 %


4.5 %


(0.6) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.1 %


4.6 %


(0.5) %








(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,013.3


$ 2,084.5


$ (71.2)


(3.4) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,124.1


1,200.6


(76.5)


(6.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

73.1


85.5


(12.3)


(14.4) %

Total used

1,197.2


1,286.1


(88.9)


(6.9) %

Parts and service sales

527.5


523.6


3.8


0.7 %

F&I, net

177.2


197.8


(20.6)


(10.4) %

Total revenues

$ 3,915.1


$ 4,092.0


$ (176.9)


(4.3) %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 118.5


$ 133.6


$ (15.1)


(11.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

54.1


59.1


(5.0)


(8.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.2


1.1


(0.9)


(84.4) %

Total used

54.2


60.2


(6.0)


(9.9) %

Parts and service sales

294.5


297.0


(2.5)


(0.8) %

F&I, net

177.2


197.8


(20.6)


(10.4) %

Total gross profit

$ 644.5


$ 688.6


$ (44.2)


(6.4) %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

5.9 %


6.4 %


(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


4.9 %


(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.2 %


1.3 %


(1.1) %



Total used

4.5 %


4.7 %


(0.2) %



Parts and service sales

55.8 %


56.7 %


(0.9) %



Total gross margin

16.5 %


16.8 %


(0.4) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

38,466


40,307


(1,841)


(4.6) %

Retail used vehicles sold

35,005


38,889


(3,884)


(10.0) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

8,609


9,771


(1,162)


(11.9) %

Total used

43,614


48,660


(5,046)


(10.4) %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 52,340


$ 51,716


$ 625


1.2 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 32,112


$ 30,873


$ 1,239


4.0 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,082


$ 3,315


$ (233)


(7.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,544


$ 1,520


$ 25


1.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 20


$ 113


$ (93)


(82.3) %

Total used

$ 1,243


$ 1,237


$ 6


0.5 %

F&I PRU

$ 2,411


$ 2,497


$ (86)


(3.5) %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 443.8


$ 459.7


$ (15.8)


(3.4) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 435.1


$ 449.2


$ (14.0)


(3.1) %

SG&A as % gross profit

68.9 %


66.8 %


2.1 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.5 %


65.2 %


2.3 %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,740.5


$ 6,018.7


$ (278.2)


(4.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

3,249.8


3,476.1


(226.2)


(6.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

245.8


247.8


(2.0)


(0.8) %

Total used

3,495.7


3,723.9


(228.2)


(6.1) %

Parts and service sales

1,548.3


1,532.5


15.8


1.0 %

F&I, net

517.6


572.5


(54.8)


(9.6) %

Total revenues

$ 11,302.1


$ 11,847.5


$ (545.5)


(4.6) %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 347.5


$ 405.7


$ (58.2)


(14.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

166.0


190.2


(24.2)


(12.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

5.5


5.9


(0.4)


(6.2) %

Total used

171.5


196.0


(24.5)


(12.5) %

Parts and service sales

864.7


866.1


(1.4)


(0.2) %

F&I, net

517.6


572.5


(54.8)


(9.6) %

Total gross profit

$ 1,901.3


$ 2,040.2


$ (138.9)


(6.8) %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

6.1 %


6.7 %


(0.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.1 %


5.5 %


(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.2 %


2.4 %


(0.1) %



Total used

4.9 %


5.3 %


(0.4) %



Parts and service sales

55.9 %


56.5 %


(0.7) %



Total gross margin

16.8 %


17.2 %


(0.4) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

109,448


116,491


(7,043)


(6.0) %

Retail used vehicles sold

102,649


114,886


(12,237)


(10.7) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

26,829


28,779


(1,950)


(6.8) %

Total used

129,478


143,665


(14,187)


(9.9) %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 52,450


$ 51,666


$ 783


1.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 31,660


$ 30,257


$ 1,403


4.6 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,175


$ 3,482


$ (308)


(8.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,617


$ 1,655


$ (38)


(2.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 205


$ 204


$ 1


0.6 %

Total used

$ 1,325


$ 1,365


$ (40)


(2.9) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,441


$ 2,474


$ (34)


(1.4) %

Adjusted F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,473


$ 2,474


$ (2)


(0.1) %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 1,314.1


$ 1,344.2


$ (30.0)


(2.2) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,297.6


$ 1,327.0


$ (29.4)


(2.2) %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.1 %


65.9 %


3.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.0 %


65.0 %


3.0 %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 594.8


$ 545.4


$ 49.4


9.1 %



$ (2.6)


9.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

534.6


562.4


(27.8)


(4.9) %



(1.7)


(4.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

44.1


52.0


(8.0)


(15.3) %



(0.1)


(15.0) %

Total used

578.7


614.5


(35.7)


(5.8) %



(1.9)


(5.5) %

Parts and service sales

159.7


150.2


9.6


6.4 %



(0.5)


6.7 %

F&I, net

34.3


34.3


(0.1)


(0.2) %



(0.1)


0.2 %

Total revenues

$ 1,367.5


$ 1,344.3


$ 23.2


1.7 %



$ (5.2)


2.1 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 48.0


$ 42.8


$ 5.2


12.1 %



$ (0.2)


12.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

24.7


22.9


1.8


7.7 %



(0.1)


8.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.4)


(0.9)


(1.5)


NM



-


NM

Total used

22.3


22.0


0.3


1.1 %



(0.1)


1.4 %

Parts and service sales

88.6


85.6


3.0


3.5 %



(0.3)


3.9 %

F&I, net

34.3


34.3


(0.1)


(0.2) %



(0.1)


0.2 %

Total gross profit

$ 193.1


$ 184.8


$ 8.4


4.5 %



$ (0.7)


4.9 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.1 %


7.9 %


0.2 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.6 %


4.1 %


0.5 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(5.4) %


(1.7) %


(3.7) %








Total used

3.8 %


3.6 %


0.3 %








Parts and service sales

55.5 %


57.0 %


(1.5) %








Total gross margin

14.1 %


13.7 %


0.4 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

15,467


14,308


1,159


8.1 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

17,267


18,264


(997)


(5.5) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,263


5,516


(253)


(4.6) %






Total used

22,530


23,780


(1,250)


(5.3) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 48,155


$ 44,288


$ 3,868


8.7 %



$ (213)


9.2 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,092


$ 30,859


$ 233


0.8 %



$ (100)


1.1 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,103


$ 2,993


$ 110


3.7 %



$ (15)


4.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,428


$ 1,254


$ 174


13.9 %



$ (4)


14.2 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (454)


$ (161)


$ (294)


NM



$ 3


NM

Total used

$ 988


$ 926


$ 63


6.8 %



$ (3)


7.0 %

F&I PRU

$ 1,046


$ 1,053


$ (7)


(0.7) %



$ (4)


(0.3) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 160.2


$ 153.2


$ 6.9


4.5 %



$ (0.5)


4.8 %

SG&A as % gross profit

82.9 %


82.9 %


- %








(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,852.1


$ 1,771.0


$ 81.0


4.6 %



$ 39.4


2.4 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,775.1


1,727.3


47.8


2.8 %



41.0


0.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

150.3


174.6


(24.3)


(13.9) %



3.1


(15.7) %

Total used

1,925.4


1,901.9


23.6


1.2 %



44.0


(1.1) %

Parts and service sales

489.5


448.7


40.9


9.1 %



11.3


6.6 %

F&I, net

114.2


108.0


6.2


5.7 %



2.6


3.3 %

Total revenues

$ 4,381.3


$ 4,229.6


$ 151.7


3.6 %



$ 97.3


1.3 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 151.2


$ 142.6


$ 8.6


6.0 %



$ 3.1


3.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

77.5


74.8


2.6


3.5 %



1.9


1.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(6.1)


(2.5)


(3.7)


(148.5) %



(0.1)


(144.3) %

Total used

71.4


72.4


(1.0)


(1.4) %



1.8


(3.9) %

Parts and service sales

280.0


257.1


22.8


8.9 %



6.2


6.5 %

F&I, net

114.2


108.0


6.2


5.7 %



2.6


3.3 %

Total gross profit

$ 616.8


$ 580.2


$ 36.6


6.3 %



$ 13.6


4.0 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.2 %


8.1 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.4 %


4.3 %


- %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(4.1) %


(1.4) %


(2.7) %








Total used

3.7 %


3.8 %


(0.1) %








Parts and service sales

57.2 %


57.3 %


(0.1) %








Total gross margin

14.1 %


13.7 %


0.4 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

47,137


45,064


2,073


4.6 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

56,658


56,956


(298)


(0.5) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

16,616


17,720


(1,104)


(6.2) %






Total used

73,274


74,676


(1,402)


(1.9) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 49,288


$ 45,076


$ 4,212


9.3 %



$ 1,051


7.0 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,483


$ 30,379


$ 1,104


3.6 %



$ 728


1.2 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,209


$ 3,165


$ 43


1.4 %



$ 65


(0.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,367


$ 1,314


$ 54


4.1 %



$ 33


1.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (368)


$ (139)


$ (229)


NM



$ (6)


NM

Total used

$ 974


$ 969


$ 5


0.5 %



$ 24


(2.0) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,101


$ 1,059


$ 41


3.9 %



$ 25


1.6 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 499.1


$ 468.7


$ 30.4


6.5 %



$ 11.7


4.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 498.4


$ 467.7


$ 30.7


6.6 %



$ 11.7


4.1 %

SG&A as % gross profit

80.9 %


80.8 %


0.1 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

80.8 %


80.6 %


0.2 %








(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses

$ 618.2


$ (0.5)


$ 1.0


$ -


$ (7.1)


$ (1.1)


$ -


$ 610.5

Asset impairments

$ 7.0


$ -


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (6.8)


$ -

Restructuring charges

$ 0.1


$ -


$ -


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations

$ 200.7


$ 0.5


$ (0.8)


$ 0.1


$ 7.1


$ 1.1


$ 6.8


$ 215.4

















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 131.5


$ 0.5


$ (0.8)


$ 0.1


$ 7.1


$ 1.1


$ 6.8


$ 146.2

Less: Provision for income taxes

28.7


0.1


1.8


-


1.7


0.2


1.6


34.1

Net income (loss) from continuing
operations

102.9


0.4


(2.7)


-


5.4


0.8


5.2


112.1

Less: Earnings allocated to participating
securities

0.9


-


-


-


-


-


-


1.0

Net income (loss) from continuing
operations available to diluted common
shares

$ 102.0


$ 0.4


$ (2.6)


$ -


$ 5.4


$ 0.8


$ 5.2


$ 111.1

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
from continuing operations

$ 8.59


$ 0.03


$ (0.22)


$ -


$ 0.45


$ 0.07


$ 0.43


$ 9.36

















Effective tax rate

21.8 %














23.3 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

72.3 %














71.4 %

Operating margin (2)

3.7 %














3.9 %

Pretax margin (3)

2.4 %














2.7 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 604.0


$ (0.5)


$ -


$ -


$ (7.1)


$ (1.1)


$ -


$ 595.3

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

72.1 %














71.1 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 198.5


$ 0.5


$ -


$ -


$ 7.1


$ 1.1


$ 6.8


$ 214.0

Same Store operating margin (2)

3.7 %














4.0 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ -


$ -


$ -

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ -


$ -


$ -








Net income


$ 102.9


$ 9.2


$ 112.1

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


0.9


0.1


1.0

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 102.0


$ 9.2


$ 111.1








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ -


$ -


$ -

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


8.59


0.77


9.36

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 8.59


$ 0.77


$ 9.36

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 654.9


$ 0.2


$ 0.6


$ (0.4)


$ -


$ (4.3)


$ (6.0)


$ -


$ 645.0

Depreciation and amortization
expense


$ 31.6


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.6)


$ 30.0

Asset impairments


$ 123.9


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (123.9)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 1.6


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.6)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 107.8


$ (0.2)


$ (0.6)


$ 0.4


$ 1.6


$ 4.3


$ 6.0


$ 125.5


$ 244.7




















Income (loss) before income
taxes


$ 36.2


$ (0.2)


$ (0.6)


$ 0.4


$ 1.6


$ 4.3


$ 6.0


$ 125.5


$ 173.1

Less: Provision (benefit) for
income taxes


23.0


(0.1)


(0.2)


0.1


-


1.0


1.4


12.6


38.0

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations


13.1


(0.2)


(0.5)


0.3


1.6


3.3


4.6


112.9


135.1

Less: Earnings allocated to
participating securities


0.1


-


-


-


-


-


-


1.2


1.4

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations available
to diluted common shares


$ 13.0


$ (0.2)


$ (0.5)


$ 0.3


$ 1.5


$ 3.2


$ 4.5


$ 111.7


$ 133.7




















Diluted earnings (loss) per
common share from continuing
operations


$ 1.02


$ (0.01)


$ (0.04)


$ 0.02


$ 0.12


$ 0.25


$ 0.35


$ 8.73


$ 10.45




















Effective tax rate


63.7 %
















21.9 %




















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


71.2 %
















70.1 %

Operating margin (2)


1.9 %
















4.2 %

Pretax margin (3)


0.6 %
















3.0 %




















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 612.9


$ 0.2


$ -


$ (0.4)


$ -


$ (4.3)


$ (6.0)


$ -


$ 602.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross
profit (1)


70.2 %
















69.0 %




















Same Store income (loss) from
operations


$ 230.9


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ 0.4


$ -


$ 4.3


$ 6.0


$ 1.6


$ 243.0

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.2 %
















4.5 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net loss from discontinued operations


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ (0.2)

Less: Loss allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ (0.2)








Net income


$ 13.0


$ 122.0


$ 134.9

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


0.1


1.3


1.4

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 12.8


$ 120.7


$ 133.5








Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations


$ (0.01)


$ -


$ (0.01)

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


1.02


9.43


10.45

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 1.00


$ 9.43


$ 10.43

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share and unit data)


























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S.
GAAP


Non-
recurring
F&I
adjustment


Non-cash
gain on
interest
rate swaps


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

F&I, net


$ 648.5


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 655.3

Total gross profit


$ 2,593.2


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 2,600.0

SG&A expenses


$ 1,842.2


$ -


$ -


$ (4.0)


$ 38.2


$ (2.7)


$ -


$ (7.4)


$ (3.1)


$ -


$ 1,863.2

Depreciation and
amortization expense


$ 93.3


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (2.0)


$ 91.3

Asset impairments


$ 10.5


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (10.3)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 3.2


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (3.2)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 646.3


$ 6.8


$ -


$ 4.0


$ (38.0)


$ 2.7


$ 3.2


$ 7.4


$ 3.1


$ 12.3


$ 647.8

Other interest expense, net


$ 143.6


$ -


$ 0.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 144.4
























Income (loss) before income
taxes


$ 436.4


$ 6.8


$ (0.8)


$ 4.0


$ (38.0)


$ 2.7


$ 3.2


$ 7.4


$ 3.1


$ 12.3


$ 437.1

Less: Provision (benefit) for
income taxes


100.7


1.6


(0.2)


0.9


(3.8)


0.6


0.9


1.8


0.7


2.9


106.2

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations


335.7


5.2


(0.6)


3.0


(34.2)


2.0


2.3


5.7


2.4


9.4


330.9

Less: Earnings (loss)
allocated to participating
securities


3.2


-


-


-


(0.3)


-


-


0.1


-


0.1


3.1

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations
available to diluted common
shares


$ 332.6


$ 5.1


$ (0.6)


$ 3.0


$ (33.9)


$ 2.0


$ 2.3


$ 5.6


$ 2.4


$ 9.3


$ 327.8
























Diluted earnings (loss) per
common share from
continuing operations


$ 28.03


$ 0.43


$ (0.05)


$ 0.25


$ (2.86)


$ 0.17


$ 0.19


$ 0.48


$ 0.20


$ 0.79


$ 27.63
























Effective tax rate


23.1 %




















24.3 %
























F&I PRU (1)


$ 1,997




















$ 2,018

SG&A as % gross profit (2)


71.0 %




















71.7 %

Operating margin (3)


4.0 %




















4.0 %

Pretax margin (4)


2.7 %




















2.7 %
























Same Store F&I net


$ 631.9


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 638.7

Same Store F&I PRU (1)


$ 2,000




















$ 2,022

Same Store total gross profit


$ 2,518.1


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 2,524.9

Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,813.2


$ -


$ -


$ (4.0)


$ -


$ (2.7)


$ -


$ (7.4)


$ (3.1)


$ -


$ 1,796.0

Same Store SG&A as %
gross profit (2)


72.0 %




















71.1 %
























Same Store income from
operations


$ 608.5


$ 6.8


$ -


$ 4.0


$ -


$ 2.7


$ -


$ 7.4


$ 3.1


$ 10.8


$ 643.2

Same Store operating margin (3)


3.9 %




















4.1 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.7


$ -


$ 0.7

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.7


$ -


$ 0.7








Net income (loss)


$ 336.4


$ (4.8)


$ 331.6

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


3.2


-


3.1

Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares


$ 333.2


$ (4.7)


$ 328.5








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.06


$ -


$ 0.06

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


28.03


(0.40)


27.63

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$ 28.09


$ (0.40)


$ 27.69

(1) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment.

(2) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(3) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(4) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges, restructuring charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,918.2


$ (1.2)


$ 7.8


$ (1.4)


$ -


$ (6.1)


$ (9.4)


$ -


$ 1,907.8

Depreciation and amortization
expense


$ 89.6


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (3.0)


$ 86.6

Asset impairments


$ 124.6


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (124.6)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 20.3


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (20.3)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 594.7


$ 1.2


$ (7.8)


$ 1.4


$ 20.3


$ 6.1


$ 9.4


$ 127.6


$ 753.0




















Income (loss) before income
taxes


$ 387.5


$ 1.2


$ (7.8)


$ 1.4


$ 20.3


$ 6.1


$ 9.4


$ 127.6


$ 545.9

Less: Provision (benefit) for
income taxes


106.8


0.3


(1.3)


0.1


4.0


1.2


2.3


13.1


126.4

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations


280.7


0.9


(6.4)


1.3


16.3


4.9


7.2


114.5


419.5

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
participating securities


3.2


-


(0.1)


-


0.2


0.1


0.1


1.3


4.8

Net income (loss) from continuing
operations available
to diluted common shares


$ 277.5


$ 0.9


$ (6.3)


$ 1.3


$ 16.1


$ 4.8


$ 7.1


$ 113.2


$ 414.7




















Diluted earnings (loss) per
common share from
continuing operations


$ 21.50


$ 0.07


$ (0.49)


$ 0.10


$ 1.25


$ 0.37


$ 0.55


$ 8.77


$ 32.13




















Effective tax rate


27.6 %
















23.2 %




















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


69.8 %
















69.4 %

Operating margin (2)


3.5 %
















4.4 %

Pretax margin (3)


2.3 %
















3.2 %




















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,812.9


$ (1.2)


$ -


$ (1.4)


$ -


$ (6.1)


$ (9.4)


$ -


$ 1,794.8

Same Store SG&A as % gross
profit (1)


69.2 %
















68.5 %




















Same Store income from
operations


$ 720.0


$ 1.2


$ -


$ 1.4


$ -


$ 6.1


$ 9.4


$ 6.0


$ 744.1

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.5 %
















4.6 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.9


$ -


$ 0.9

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.8


$ -


$ 0.8








Net income


$ 281.6


$ 138.8


$ 420.3

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


3.2


1.6


4.8

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 278.4


$ 137.2


$ 415.5








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.07


$ -


$ 0.07

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


21.50


10.63


32.13

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 21.57


$ 10.63


$ 32.20

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)






Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 452.1


$ (0.5)


$ 1.7


$ (7.1)


$ (1.1)


$ 445.2

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


68.7 %










67.7 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 443.8


$ (0.5)


$ -


$ (7.1)


$ (1.1)


$ 435.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


68.9 %










67.5 %



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 481.2


$ 0.2


$ (0.4)


$ (4.3)


$ (6.0)


$ 470.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.3 %










65.8 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 459.7


$ 0.2


$ (0.4)


$ (4.3)


$ (6.0)


$ 449.2

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.8 %










65.2 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S.
GAAP


Non-
recurring
F&I
adjustment


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-
GAAP
adjusted

F&I, net


$ 532.4


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 539.2

F&I PRU (2)


$ 2,437














$ 2,468

Total gross profit


$ 1,963.4


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1,970.2

SG&A expenses


$ 1,314.7


$ -


$ (4.0)


$ 45.9


$ (1.9)


$ (7.4)


$ (3.1)


$ 1,344.0

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.0 %














68.2 %


















Same Store F&I, net


$ 517.6


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 524.4

Same Store F&I PRU (2)


$ 2,441














$ 2,473

Same Store total gross profit


$ 1,901.3


$ 6.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1,908.1

Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,314.1


$ -


$ (4.0)


$ -


$ (1.9)


$ (7.4)


$ (3.1)


$ 1,297.6

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


69.1 %














68.0 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S.
GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,400.2


$ (1.2)


$ 7.1


$ (1.4)


$ (5.1)


$ (9.4)


$ 1,390.1

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.1 %












65.6 %
















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,344.2


$ (1.2)


$ -


$ (1.4)


$ (5.1)


$ (9.4)


$ 1,327.0

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.9 %












65.0 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)










Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and real
estate transactions


Non-GAAP adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 166.0


$ (0.7)


$ 165.3

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


84.2 %




83.9 %




Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and real
estate transactions


Non-GAAP adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 173.7


$ 0.6


$ 174.3

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


84.9 %




85.2 %




Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and real
estate transactions


Severance costs


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 527.6


$ (7.7)


$ (0.7)


$ 519.2

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


83.8 %






82.4 %










Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 499.1


$ -


$ (0.7)


$ 498.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


80.9 %






80.8 %




Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and real
estate transactions


Acquisition costs


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 518.1


$ 0.6


$ (1.0)


$ 517.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


82.4 %






82.3 %










Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 468.7


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ 467.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


80.8 %






80.6 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.