For utility-scale PV plants, DC-side cabling often spans considerable distances, making conductor selection an important factor in overall material costs. SUNKEAN's copper-to-aluminum jumper solution uses a dedicated transition structure that allows aluminum conductors to be used in selected sections of the DC-side circuit, reducing copper consumption while maintaining the required connection performance. Project experience indicates that, under suitable application conditions, the copper-to-aluminum approach can deliver cost savings of nearly 50%. For cable runs exceeding 20 meters, the economic ...

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