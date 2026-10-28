euroAtlantic Airways ("EAA"), a Njord Partners portfolio company and a Portuguese ACMI and charter airline, has added a second Airbus A330-300 leased from Jackson Square Aviation (JSA), further expanding its widebody capacity. The second aircraft arrived in Portugal on 28 October 2026, bringing EAA's total fleet size to eight.

The first aircraft, CS-TGI, has already been inducted into EAA's Air Operator Certificate and is operating commercial flights, including short-term ACMI and charter assignments.

The second aircraft, an Airbus A330-300 which will carry the registration CS-TGJ, will now go through induction into EAA's Air Operator Certificate, subject to the usual regulatory approvals. Both aircraft are leased from JSA and seat 290 passengers across three classes.

The addition of the second aircraft strengthens EAA's ability to serve a diversified range of customer requirements across global markets. In line with its long-term plans, EAA is well positioned for continued disciplined growth and will further expand its fleet in the years ahead.

Pauls Calitis, CEO of euroAtlantic Airways, said: "CS-TGI is already flying for ACMI and charter customers, and CS-TGJ will follow once its induction is complete. Two aircraft with the same specifications mean we can offer passengers a consistent product and plan crews and maintenance around a single standard. We thank Jackson Square Aviation for their continued support."

Kevin McDonald, CEO of Jackson Square Aviation, added: "Placing our second A330 with euroAtlantic builds on the first aircraft Jackson Square delivered this summer. We look forward to continuing our partnership and seeing this aircraft support euroAtlantic's global ACMI and charter network."

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and ad-hoc flights across the globe, and has served 727 airports in 167 countries in 33 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

To find out more visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt/en/about-us/

About Jackson Square Aviation

Jackson Square Aviation is a global commercial aircraft lessor focused on providing airlines with reliable, long-term fleet and financing solutions. Its business is anchored in operating lease products, complemented by targeted financing solutions that support airline fleet replacement and growth. Since its founding in 2010, JSA has built a portfolio of modern, fuel-efficient Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Today, JSA's owned, committed and managed fleet totals 344 aircraft, serving 64 airlines across 34 countries.

To find out more visit: https://jsa.com/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a value-oriented investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions, primarily to family-owned businesses. Established in 2013, Njord Partners has invested in 24 businesses and manages capital in excess of €1 billion.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028057303/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: via Camarco

Jennifer Renwick

Letaba Rimell

njord@apcoworldwide.com