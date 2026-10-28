Blue Matter, a world-class consulting firm serving the life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Cognite, a leading global healthcare communications agency that helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies bring science to life through an impressive range of scientific, medical, and commercial communications services.

Cognite represents a significant step forward in strengthening Blue Matter's growing range of communications capabilities. "Blue Matter is recognized as a valuable strategic resource and a thought leader when it comes to corporate, portfolio, product, and functional strategy in biopharma," said Blue Matter CEO Ashwin Dandekar. "Over the past few years, we've been systematically bringing together the creative and communications capabilities that are often so crucial to bringing those strategies to life with healthcare providers, patients, payers, investors, and other stakeholders. Cognite's array of capabilities, creativity, and team culture are a perfect fit for the Blue Matter family, and we're excited to welcome them to the team."

With offices in London, Zug, and Boston, Cognite "brings science to life" by making complex science meaningful to each client's target audiences, which can range from eminent scientists and key opinion leaders to patients grappling with rare diseases. Like Blue Matter, the firm has a broad range of therapeutic experience but primarily focuses on complex specialty markets, including rare diseases. Its services span commercial, medical, corporate, and patient communications.

"By becoming part of Blue Matter, we will be able to take our communications skills and experience to a far wider audience, offering tremendous opportunities for growth, both for us and our clients. From our early conversations with the Blue Matter team, it quickly became clear that we would be joining an organization with shared values and ambition coupled with a strong belief in the importance of people and culture to deliver business success, attitudes, beliefs and ways of working that we share at Cognite," said Lee Hurley, CEO of Cognite.

Sean Cush, Chief Business Officer at Cognite, added, "Ever since the founding of Cognite, we have sought to combine exemplary science, strategy, and creativity in our own unique and meaningful way and bring this to our clients. Our last decade of growth has demonstrated the appetite and belief in our proposition and how to deliver it. Our focus on transformative medicines and the complex diseases they tackle is now something we can turbocharge by joining Blue Matter, harnessing world-class strategic capabilities, empowering technologies, and gaining true global reach."

The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Blue Matter is a portfolio company of Baird Capital. Reed Smith acted as legal counsel to Blue Matter. Cognite was advised by Rothschild Co and DLA Piper on the transaction.

About Cognite

Cognite is a leading healthcare communications agency that exists to bring science to life. The firm specializes in transformative medicines and the highly complex diseases they treat, particularly rare diseases and specialist medicines. Working across medical and commercial functions, its scientific, strategic, creative, and digital teams make science meaningful to every audience. Cognite has offices in London, Zug, and Boston. Learn more at www.cognite.co.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels. It has broad therapeutic expertise with a focus on complex markets such as oncology, CNS, and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.bluematter.com.

About Baird Capital

Baird Capital invests in B2B technology and services companies across North America and the U.K., partnering with entrepreneurs to build exceptional companies. With deep operational expertise, an engaged portfolio operations team, and an extensive global relationship network, Baird Capital works closely with its portfolio companies to enhance shareholder value.

Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird Co. Committed to being a great place to work, Baird ranked No. 16 on the 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list its 23rd consecutive year of recognition. For more information, please visit BairdCapital.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown (a Blue Matter Company)

MikeBeyer@sambrown.com

312-961-2502

Craig Dunkley

Blue Matter

Cdunkley@bluematterconsulting.com

919-539-0658