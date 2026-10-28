Financial Technology Partners: Covalent Equity Partners Invests in AML Analytics, the Global Benchmark in Financial Crime Defense Testing

Covalent Equity Partners Invests in AML Analytics, the Global Benchmark in Financial Crime Defense Testing

Growth investment will accelerate AI-powered testing, scale global operations, and extend AMLA's proprietary data to tier-one banks and regulators worldwide

LONDON and MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AML Analytics ("AMLA" or the "Company"), the global authority in independent testing, validation, and risk analytics for financial crime defenses, today announced a significant growth investment from Covalent Equity Partners ("Covalent"), a private equity firm purpose-built to accelerate market-leading technology platforms in the AI era.

Founded in 2010, AML Analytics is trusted by more than 50 supervisory authorities and over 1,450 financial institutions across nearly 60 countries. Having independently evaluated thousands of financial crime systems and architectures, AMLA's platform provides regulators and global institutions with empirical ground truth to measure, tune, and verify AML systems. Autonomous agentic finance and generative technologies are rapidly widening the attack surface for illicit finance, and AMLA's authoritative reference datasets and independent benchmarks are essential to the integrity of the global market.

Covalent's capital and operational partnership will accelerate AMLA's engineering roadmap, introduce next-generation testing engines, and expand the Company's global footprint. Justin Holder will continue to lead the business as Founder and Group CEO alongside the existing leadership team.

"From day one, our mission has been to give the defenders of the financial system the empirical tools to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats. Covalent shares our conviction and brings deep sector and operational expertise, which will help us scale that mission to more institutions and regulators worldwide," said Justin Holder, Founder and Group CEO of AML Analytics.

"Justin and his entrepreneurial team have built an essential institution trusted by central banks and global tier-one institutions alike. We look forward to supporting AMLA in scaling their platform and safeguarding the financial system in the age of agentic finance," said John Woyton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Covalent Equity Partners. "AMLA represents exactly what Covalent was created to back: a mission-critical platform with a strong data moat, made even stronger by AI."

"AI is supercharging the growth of financial crime's surface area, outpacing the defenses built to contain it," said Quinlan Fang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Covalent Equity Partners. "AMLA's 15+ years of independent fieldwork have produced a proprietary dataset and earned the trust of regulators and financial institutions worldwide. That combination is rare, and it is the foundation for the solutions AMLA is building to define the next era of defending the global financial system."

FT Partners acted as financial advisor and Mills & Reeve served as legal counsel to AMLA. McGuireWoods served as legal counsel and Code & Co served as technology and AI advisor to Covalent.

About AML Analytics

AML Analytics is a global RegTech company and market leader in independent testing, validation, and risk analytics for sanctions and AML/CFT controls. Regulators, central banks and many of the world's largest financial institutions rely on its platform to measure and improve the efficacy of their financial crime defenses. Learn more at aml-analytics.com.

About Covalent Equity Partners

Covalent Equity Partners is a next generation private equity firm purpose-built for the AI era. Covalent invests in data-rich and mission-critical technology companies that turn AI into compounding competitive advantages, and partners with entrepreneurial leaders to accelerate innovation, inflect growth, and build category leaders. Covalent's team brings more than 45 years of combined investing and operating experience and more than $8 billion in cumulative transaction value. Covalent is headquartered in Miami and has a hub in San Francisco. Learn more at covalent-equity.com or on LinkedIn.

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