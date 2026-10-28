Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.834463 8.282668 11.117131 18920018 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.221647 8.309223 10.530870

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B3FLWH99 4823916 2.834463 Sub Total 8.A 4823916 2.834463%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/10/2027 04/10/2027 Cash 106553 0.062609 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/09/2027 22/09/2027 Cash 2186971 1.285032 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/11/2027 02/11/2027 Cash 54 0.000032 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2027 02/12/2027 Cash 71856 0.042222 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/11/2027 15/11/2027 Cash 15233 0.008951 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/11/2026 30/11/2026 Cash 64179 0.037711 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/12/2027 15/12/2027 Cash 23560 0.013844 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/12/2026 15/12/2026 Cash 3360 0.001974 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/10/2026 26/10/2026 Cash 1281846 0.753194 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2027 28/04/2027 Cash 360394 0.211762 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/08/2027 23/08/2027 Cash 445451 0.261741 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/06/2027 16/06/2027 Cash 2367294 1.390988 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/07/2027 29/07/2027 Cash 2600756 1.528167 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/06/2027 11/06/2027 Cash 432578 0.254177 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/10/2026 22/10/2026 Cash 1393314 0.818691 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/11/2027 17/11/2027 Cash 142 0.000083 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/10/2026 27/10/2026 Cash 1000000 0.587586 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/02/2027 22/02/2027 Cash 1742561 1.023904 Sub Total 8.B2 14096102 8.282668%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities PLC 8.282668 10.821348% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Markets Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Financial Investments Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Markets Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

27-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London