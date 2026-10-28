Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Oct-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-Oct-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.834463
8.282668
11.117131
18920018
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.221647
8.309223
10.530870
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99
4823916
2.834463
Sub Total 8.A
4823916
2.834463%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/10/2027
04/10/2027
Cash
106553
0.062609
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/09/2027
22/09/2027
Cash
2186971
1.285032
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/11/2027
02/11/2027
Cash
54
0.000032
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2027
02/12/2027
Cash
71856
0.042222
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/11/2027
15/11/2027
Cash
15233
0.008951
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/11/2026
30/11/2026
Cash
64179
0.037711
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/12/2027
15/12/2027
|
Cash
23560
0.013844
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/12/2026
15/12/2026
Cash
3360
0.001974
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/10/2026
26/10/2026
Cash
1281846
0.753194
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2027
28/04/2027
Cash
360394
0.211762
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/08/2027
23/08/2027
Cash
445451
0.261741
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/06/2027
16/06/2027
Cash
2367294
1.390988
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/07/2027
29/07/2027
Cash
2600756
1.528167
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/06/2027
11/06/2027
Cash
432578
0.254177
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/10/2026
22/10/2026
Cash
1393314
0.818691
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/11/2027
17/11/2027
Cash
142
0.000083
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/10/2026
27/10/2026
Cash
1000000
0.587586
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/02/2027
22/02/2027
Cash
1742561
1.023904
Sub Total 8.B2
14096102
8.282668%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC
8.282668
10.821348%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Markets Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Financial Investments Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Markets Limited (100%)
12. Date of Completion
27-Oct-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London