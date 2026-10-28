Launches in 10 Additional Cities, Expanding Service Coverage to Markets Representing Approximately 90% of Türkiye's GDP

Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today announced the launch of its ride-hailing service in 10 additional cities across Türkiye, bringing its ride-hailing footprint to 40 cities and expanding its reach to markets representing approximately 90% of Türkiye's GDP

The latest expansion builds on the Company's continued growth beyond Istanbul, including the launch of service in 10 new cities in August 2026. The share of Marti's ride-hailing riders located outside of Istanbul reached 47% as of October 27, 2026, up from 36% as of October 27, 2025. Over the same period, the share of Marti's registered drivers based outside of Istanbul grew from 28% to 38%

"Just a few months ago, Marti's ride-hailing service was available in 20 cities. Today, we are in 40," said Oguz Alper Oktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti. "Doubling our footprint in such a short period demonstrates our ability to scale our platform and the strength of our field operations. Each new city expands our addressable market and brings us closer to our goal of extending the reach of Marti to more consumers across the country."

The 10 new cities are Afyonkarahisar, Aksaray, Batman, Bolu, Diyarbakir, Isparta, Kütahya, Malatya, Mardin, and Nevsehir. Marti selected these markets based on demonstrated ride-hailing demand and limited availability of substitute transportation options

Marti entered the ride-hailing marketin 2022. Following this latest expansion, its ride-hailing service now reaches markets representing approximately 90% of Türkiye's GDP, up from approximately 85% previously. The expanded footprint represents another significant step toward Marti's long-term objective of building a nationwide ride-hailing network.

Marti reaffirms its previously announced fiscal year 2026 financial guidance of $85 million in revenue and $7 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects the new city launches to be accretive to its financial performance starting in 2028.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; offers delivery services; and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the ride-hailing business and its anticipated growth and impact on the Company's cash flow, as well as the Company's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Marti undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech

Media Contact

EFG Media Relations

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

edwina@efgmediarelations.com