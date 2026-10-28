Initial order supports planned placement at 20 Balls Food Stores locations; broader independent grocery opportunity remains prospective

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a muscle health and performance nutrition company, announces it has received an initial purchase order for Rejuvenate Muscle Health through Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. ("AWG"). The order supports planned retail placement at 20 Balls Food Stores locations in the Kansas City area.

AWG is a retailer-owned wholesale grocery cooperative serving approximately 1,100 member companies and 3,500 stores across 33 U.S. states, according to AWG. Its distribution network provides a potential avenue to additional independent grocers; no further retailer listings or orders have been secured through this arrangement.

"AWG gives Rejuvenate a new route into the U.S. independent grocery market," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "Our first focus is the 20 Balls Food Stores locations in Kansas City."

The development follows the Company's previously announced Kroger pharmacy retail test. Rejuvenate Muscle Health is a low-calorie, plant-based drink mix containing Promino's proprietary essential amino acid formulation and 1,000 IU of vegan vitamin D3.

About Associated Wholesale Grocers

Founded in 1926, AWG is a retailer-owned cooperative wholesaler supplying independently owned supermarkets in the United States. Its member network spans 33 states. Learn more at https://awginc.com/.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its products include Rejuvenate Muscle Health and Promino, an NSF Certified for Sport product for athletes and active consumers. Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the timing and completion of planned placements at 20 Balls Food Stores locations, possible future listings and orders through AWG, and the Company's U.S. retail expansion. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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