The government of Togo is asking stakeholders to comment on documents covering the development of a large-scale solar project ahead of issuing a competitive tender. The Nangbéto solar PV project, with a planned capacity between 70 MW and 110 MW, represents the first tranche of a planned 400 MW clean power program in Togo. Earlier this year, Belgium-headquartered clean energy non-profit RELP entered into an agreement with the Togolese government to support the development of a government-led renewable energy program. A social media post published by RELP explains that before the government opens ...

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