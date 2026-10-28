Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Host In-Person KOL Event to Discuss Roluperidone for Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual event in New York on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET featuring several key opinion leaders and company management focused on the opportunity for roluperidone in treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more details and to register for the event, click here.

The event will feature three leading experts in negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Christoph Correll, MD (Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York; and Charité - University Medicine, Berlin), Brian Kirkpatrick, MD, MSPH (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) and Gregory Strauss, PhD (University of Georgia), who will join company management. Key topics to be discussed include new analysis that provides evidence supporting roluperidone's efficacy and safety, an update on the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone that is currently underway, as well as other company updates. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

The live webcast and replay may also be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://minervaneurosciences.com/investors/.

About Dr. Christoph Correll

Dr. Christoph Correll is a clinical professor of psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York. He also serves as professor and chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy at Charité - University Medicine, Berlin in Germany.

About Dr. Brian Kirkpatrick

Dr. Brian Kirkpatrick is the Peters Professor of Psychiatry in the Psychiatric Research Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). He also serves as the medical director of the Institute's Psychotic Disorders Program.

About Dr. Greg Strauss

Dr. Strauss is the Franklin Professor of Psychology at the University of Georgia. Dr. Strauss also directs the University of Georgia's Clinical Affective Neuroscience Laboratory and Psychiatric Risk Evaluation Program (G-PREP).

About Roluperidone

Roluperidone is an investigational drug being evaluated as monotherapy for the treatment of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, an area of profound unmet need for which there are currently no FDA-approved treatments. Negative symptoms, including avolition (severe lack of motivation), anhedonia (inability to experience pleasure) and asociality (social withdrawal), can lead to profound personal and functional impairment and represent one of the greatest unmet needs in schizophrenia. While still investigational at this time, roluperidone is the only monotherapy treatment, to date, to demonstrate significant meaningful improvements on the primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is conducting a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements herein with respect to implied or express statements regarding the expected timeline, design, enrollment and conduct of Minerva's confirmatory Phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, including the timing of its results; the regulatory and therapeutic potential of roluperidone; clinical adoption of treatments focused on negative symptoms of schizophrenia; market opportunities; and Minerva's plans and objectives with respect to the roluperidone program. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, the inability to predict with certainty the level of expenditures and resources required for the confirmatory Phase 3 trial for roluperidone and other operational matters following Minerva's plans to refocus efforts on the successful execution of the Phase 3 trial; Minerva's future financial performance and position may not improve, resulting in difficulties in implementing Minerva's business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations; the expected sufficiency of Minerva's existing cash resources and runway may not be accurate resulting in the need for additional financing sooner than anticipated or unexpected liquidity constraints; the internal and external costs required for Minerva's ongoing and planned activities, and the resulting impact on expenses and use of cash, may be higher than expected, which may cause Minerva to use cash more quickly than expected or to change or curtail some of Minerva's plans or both; trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, and earlier trials and studies may not be predictive of later trials and studies; the design and rate of enrollment for clinical trials, including the current design of the Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating roluperidone may not enable successful completion of the trial(s); the commercial opportunity for roluperidone in negative symptoms of Schizophrenia may be smaller than anticipated; Minerva may be unable to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, including uncertainties associated with the development and timing of Minerva's interactions with the FDA; Minerva may experience uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of clinical trials and clinical development; the need to align with collaborators or partners may hamper or delay development and regulatory efforts or increase costs; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; general economic conditions; and other factors that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Minerva's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2026, as supplemented by Minerva's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2026. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Minerva's website at http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Minerva as of the date hereof, and Minerva disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Frederick Ahlholm

Chief Financial Officer

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com