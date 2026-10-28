Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (FSE: KGB) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce the appointment of Terrence (Terry) Lyons, ICD.D, to its Board of Directors as an independent director. A former Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management, Mr. Lyons brings nearly five decades of experience financing, managing and restructuring companies in natural resources, manufacturing, real estate and merchant banking. In 2007, he received the Inco Medal from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) for meritorious contributions to the mining industry.

Mr. Lyons' board experience spans both sides of Volney, the Company's critical minerals and gold project in South Dakota's Black Hills. On the critical minerals side, he was Chair of Pacific Wildcat Resources Corp., a tantalum and rare earth mining company. On the gold side, he chaired Northgate Minerals Corp. (now part of Alamos Gold) and was Vice-Chair of Battle Mountain Gold Company (acquired by Newmont).

Nav Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman, commented: "Terry's appointment further strengthens the Lion Rock team. As the former Chair of a tantalum producer, he brings direct experience in a mineral at the core of Volney, and his perspective will be valuable at a time when the US is focused on securing a domestic supply of critical minerals. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Board."

About Terry Lyons

Mr. Lyons joined Versatile Corporation in 1976 and, as Senior Vice-President from 1986, presided over its restructuring; the company is now B.C. Pacific Capital Corporation, wholly owned by Brookfield. He spent 17 years with the firm, including as a Managing Partner responsible for merchant banking and restructuring in the natural resource sector, retiring in 2004 and remaining a consultant until 2014.

He currently serves on the boards of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Chair of the Audit and Risk Committees), Martinrea International Inc. (Chair of the Audit Committee) and Badlands Resources Inc., and is Chair of private company Waterotor Technologies Inc. His past board roles include Chair of Polaris Materials Corp. (now part of Vulcan Materials), Northgate Minerals Corp. (now part of Alamos Gold), Pacific Wildcat Resources Corp., EACOM Timber Corp. (now part of Interfor), Three Valley Copper Corp. and Westmin Resources Ltd., and Vice-Chair of Battle Mountain Gold Company (acquired by Newmont).

Mr. Lyons is a former Chair of the Mining Association of British Columbia, a former Governor and Executive Committee member of the Business Council of British Columbia, a Governor and former Co-Chair of the Business Laureates of BC Hall of Fame, and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from Western University's Richard Ivey School of Business, where he is a Member Emeritus of the Advisory Board.

The Company also announces that Dominic Verdejo has resigned as a director. The Board thanks Mr. Verdejo for his contributions to Lion Rock and wishes him every success.

About Lion Rock Resources

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is advancing the lithium-tin-tantalum project of Volney, South Dakota. Volney is a past-producing critical minerals asset which additionally hosts a recently made gold discovery. It is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and surrounded by active gold operations. The property is easily accessible via an all-season road, has on site power and water, and is less than one hour's drive from the US rail network. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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