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WKN: A412K2 | ISIN: CA25380B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NQ0
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 12:00
2,288 Euro
+4,62 % +0,101
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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DIGI POWER X INC Chart 1 Jahr
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2,2322,31713:58
2,2322,30313:58
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 12:38 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Digi Power X Inc.: Digi Power X to Announce 2026 Q3 Financial Results and Provide Operations Update on November 13th

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX)(Cboe Canada:DGX) (the "Company" or "Digi Power X"), an AI data center infrastructure operator, plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 (the "Third Quarter Results") on November 13, 2026 and will provide an update on its operations at that time.

Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the Third Quarter Results on November 13, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET. Digi Power X executives will review the Third Quarter Results and provide an update on the Company's business. Results will be shared via media release and on the Company's website at www.digipowerx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing the numbers below, or guests can utilize the Call Me link.

1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470.

Call Me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13750233&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an AI infrastructure company, operating a vertically integrated portfolio of power assets and data center capacity across Alabama, New York, and North Carolina. The Company's NeoCloudz platform delivers GPU-as-a-Service on dedicated, bare metal NVIDIA infrastructure. For more information, visit www.digipowerx.com.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer
Digi Power X Inc.
www.digipowerx.com
Investor Relations: T: 888-474-9222 | Email: IR@digihostpower.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Digi Power X Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digi-power-x-to-announce-2026-q3-financial-results-and-provide-op-1242973

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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