Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (FSE: 20Q) (OTCQB: AUIAF) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Deutsche Goldmesse will bring together more than forty mining companies alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

Members of the Aurania's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and on Saturday, November 14th, Aurania's Chairman, President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, will present the Company's projects including the Thormódsdalur epithermal gold-silver project in Iceland, to a highly engaged audience of European investors.

Aurania completed its 2026 diamond drill program at the Thormódsdalur epithermal gold-silver project in Iceland, with eight holes drilled for a total of 780.7 metres. Mineralized epithermal textures were encountered in all holes, and core recovery was near 100% in most cases. Assay results are expected in November 2026, subject to laboratory turnaround times. Thormódsdalur is a high-grade gold system located approximately twenty kilometres east of Reykjavík, with historical and more recent drilling reporting gold grades of up to 315 g/t and 415 g/t, respectively. Aurania is advancing the project under an option agreement with Iceland Resources ehf, a wholly owned subsidiary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp., with the objective of defining an initial modern mineral resource.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-5/

The two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector. Additional information on attending companies, speakers, the conference agenda, and other event details is available at www.deutschegoldmesse.com .

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held twice annually in Frankfurt and hosted by Soar Financial Partners. The conference connects mining companies with investors and industry professionals from across Europe through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions, and networking opportunities.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/AuraniaLtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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