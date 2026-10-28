7.375 line-kilometres of seismic data acquired and 109 soil-gas samples submitted for helium and C1-C4 hydrocarbon analysis

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - First Atlas Resources Corp. (CSE: HHE) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB0) ("First Atlas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 7.375 line-kilometre 2D seismic acquisition program and the submission of 109 soil-gas samples for helium and C1-C4 hydrocarbon analysis in the Cumberland Basin, Nova Scotia.

Seismic Acquisition & Processing

The field acquisition was executed safely, on time, and within budget by Echo Seismic Ltd., a premier geophysical contractor with extensive operational experience in Eastern Canada. Following the collection of this high-resolution subsurface dataset, the Company has engaged Earth Signal Processing Ltd. ("ESP") to perform advanced seismic data processing and structural imaging. ESP utilizes state-of-the-art processing workflows designed to optimize structural imaging and deliver high-fidelity datasets to map fault-controlled target systems.

Soil Gas Sampling and Laboratory Analysis

In tandem with the geophysical program, First Atlas has advanced its surface geochemical sampling campaign. The Company has collected and dispatched 109 soil-gas samples to GeoFrontiers Corporation, an independent soil-gas geochemistry laboratory in Wichita Falls, Texas. The analytical program will focus specifically on characterizing C1-C4 hydrocarbon and helium concentrations. This integrated exploration approach is intended to support the evaluation of potential gas migration pathways and prospective structures on First Atlas's properties.

Building on QIMC's Regional Exploration Results

This expanded exploration push directly follows the exceptional wet-gas and helium numbers generated by the Company's technical partner, Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), in the region. QIMC's reported exploration results have showcased highly anomalous concentrations of natural gas, helium, and a breakthrough 30% H2 drill result. Results reported by QIMC provide regional exploration context and are not necessarily indicative of results that may be obtained on First Atlas's properties.

CEO Commentary

"Completing this 7.375 line-kilometre seismic program alongside the deployment of our geochemical survey marks a critical operational milestone in our Nova Scotia natural hydrogen exploration strategy," said Richard Penn, President and CEO of First Atlas Resources Corp. "Echo Seismic did an outstanding job executing the seismic survey safely and efficiently. Building on the exceptional numbers and technical benchmarks set by QIMC in the area, First Atlas is following directly in those steps to improve our understanding of the subsurface and prioritize exploration targets. By integrating ESP's processed seismic data with GeoFrontiers' laboratory results from 109 soil-gas samples, we aim to evaluate potential structural traps, reduce geological uncertainty and help de-risk our priority exploration targets in the Cumberland Basin."

Following receipt and technical review of the processed seismic data and laboratory results, First Atlas plans to integrate these complementary datasets into its existing regional models to evaluate potential structural controls on gas migration, refine exploration targets and guide subsequent exploration across the Cobequid fault zone.

About First Atlas Resources Corp.

First Atlas Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral assets, with a strategic focus on natural hydrogen and helium opportunities in Eastern Canada. The Company holds natural hydrogen exploration licences within the Cumberland Basin region of Nova Scotia, where it is applying modern geological, geochemical and geophysical targeting methodologies, including QIMC's R2G2 framework, across the Cobequid-Chedabucto structural corridor. The Company is also advancing its Matane natural hydrogen project in Québec.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical Caution and Forward-Looking Statements

Soil-gas anomalies and seismic interpretations alone do not establish the presence, size or commercial viability of a subsurface gas accumulation. Further drilling and appropriate testing would be required to evaluate gas concentrations, flow characteristics and recoverability.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

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