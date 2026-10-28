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He also spoke at the UN Conference Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Forum.Speaking at the Forum at a session entitled 'International Investment Facilitation Policies: Creating Partnerships for Sustainable Development', Prof Ma shared how Hong Kong, as one of the world's top international financial centres, is a trusted platform for global investment and trade, connecting capital, enterprises and opportunities across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond.Prof Ma said, 'Despite current geopolitical volatility, I believe it is important to reach out and build important relationships to ensure long-term economic development around the world. My trip to Qatar gave me this opportunity, while the World Investment Forum presented an ideal occasion to promote the advantages of Hong Kong as the world's leading international financial centre and investment hub. Hong Kong, under the unique One Country, Two Systems arrangement, combines connectivity to the Chinese Mainland and global markets with an international business environment based on common law, the free flow of capital and global standards, is an effective platform to deepen relationships across regions to facilitate more business and investment. This is also our core mission at the HKTDC, where our network of 51 offices worldwide helps us connect people around the world to create business success.'High-level meetings deepen business tiesIn addition to his speaking engagement, Prof Ma met with high-level officials including Qatar's Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, senior officials from Invest Qatar and Qatar Investment Authority, and leaders from the Qatar National Bank, the Qatar Foundation, Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Qatar Development Bank. The meetings provided valuable opportunities to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, exchange views on the latest economic trends and investment focus on infrastructure, logistics, technology and manufacturing, while highlighting potential for strategic partnerships leveraging Hong Kong's role as a super-connector and super value-adder.Riding on the growing momentumHKTDC has been actively promoting business connectivity between Hong Kong and emerging markets through organising business missions led by the Chief Executive and senior officials of the Hong Kong SAR Government, together with enterprises from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. Missions to Qatar and Kuwait in 2025, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in 2023, and most recently Central Asia in June, have demonstrated the value of government-to-government (G2G), government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) collaboration in creating new opportunities for trade and investment. HKTDC also featured a special Middle East Chapter and a Middle East Zone at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong in September 2026 which was attended by some 6,200 business and government leaders from over 70 countries and regions.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4idMqWMHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma (second from right) speaks at the UN Conference Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Forum 2026, sharing the stage with senior ministersHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma (left) meets with Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance of QatarHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma (left) meets with Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign TradeHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma (second from right) meets with Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group CEO of Qatar National Bank (second from left)Media EnquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4572 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.