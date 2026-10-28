Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFB3 | ISIN: NL0000687663 | Ticker-Symbol: R1D
Xetra
28.10.26 | 13:17
138,60 Euro
+3,66 % +4,90
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AERCAP HOLDINGS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AERCAP HOLDINGS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,05140,2514:07
139,00141,0013:55
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Another Record Quarter for the Third Quarter 2026 and Raises 2026 Guidance

  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $949 million, or $6.17 per share.
  • Record adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $1,009 million, or $6.56 per share.
  • Raising full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $20.70, before any fourth quarter gains on sale.

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported record financial results for the third quarter and raised guidance for full-year 2026.

"AerCap delivered another quarter of record results and raised guidance, reflecting the power of our platform and the continued demand for high-quality aviation assets. While higher fuel prices are impacting airline profitability, the fundamental supply-demand dynamics in commercial aviation remain favorable for AerCap. Our superior long-term returns are the result of a unique platform that combines global scale, significant information advantages, deep customer relationships, and ownership of the most valuable aviation assets, particularly engines and next-generation aircraft," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

"This business is not simply about buying, leasing and selling aircraft. It is about actively managing aviation assets throughout their lifecycle, allocating capital where we see the most attractive returns, and using our market leadership and expertise to create value at every stage of ownership. This is what makes AerCap's earnings power durable and drives long-term value creation for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Kelly.

Highlights:

  • GAAP return on equity of 20% and record adjusted return on equity of 22% for the third quarter of 2026.
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $1.8 billion for the third quarter of 2026.
  • Capex of $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2026, including the purchase of 32 aircraft.
  • $1.1 billion of asset sales in the third quarter with $353 million of gains on sale, representing an unlevered gain-on-sale margin of 45%, or 2.6x book value on an equity basis.
  • Repurchased 5.3 million shares for a total of approximately $783 million during the third quarter of 2026, bringing total share repurchases to over $2.2 billion for 2026, representing approximately 10% of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2025.
  • New $1 billion share repurchase program announced during the third quarter of 2026.
  • Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.0 to 1 as of September 30, 2026; rated BBB+/Baa1 by all three major rating agencies.

Revenue and Net Spread


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


% increase/
(decrease)


2026


2025


% increase/
(decrease)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)

Lease revenue:












Basic lease rents

$1,698


$1,690


-


$5,057


$4,992


1 %

Maintenance rents and other receipts

267


204


31 %


635


465


36 %

Total lease revenue

1,965


1,894


4 %


5,692


5,457


4 %

Net gain on sale of assets

353


332


6 %


866


566


53 %

Other income

97


83


17 %


266


250


7 %

Total Revenues and other income

$2,415


$2,309


5 %


$6,824


$6,272


9 %













Basic lease rents were $1,698 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1,690 million for the same period in 2025. Basic lease rents for the third quarter of 2026 reflected $23 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $267 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $204 million for the same period in 2025. Maintenance rents for the third quarter of 2026 reflected $35 million of maintenance rights asset amortization.

Net gain on sale of assets for the third quarter of 2026 was $353 million, relating to 70 owned assets sold for $1.1 billion, compared with $332 million for the same period in 2025, relating to 32 owned assets sold for $1.5 billion.

Other income for the third quarter of 2026 was $97 million, compared with $83 million for the same period in 2025.


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


% increase/
(decrease)


2026


2025


% increase/
(decrease)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Basic lease rents

$1,698


$1,690


-


$5,057


$4,992


1 %

Adjusted for:












Amortization of lease premium/deficiency

23


26


(10 %)


74


78


(6 %)

Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/

deficiency

$1,721


$1,715


-


$5,131


$5,070


1 %













Interest expense

475


486


(2 %)


1,411


1,508


(6 %)

Adjusted for:












Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives

3


(9)


NA


8


(24)


NA

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives

479


477


-


1,419


1,483


(4 %)

Adjusted net interest margin Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics.

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $479 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $477 million for the same period in 2025. AerCap's average cost of debt was 4.2% for the third quarter of 2026 and 4.0% for the same period in 2025, in each case excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


% increase/
(decrease)


2026


2025


% increase/
(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)














Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based

compensation expenses)


$99


$99


-


$290


$282


3 %

Share-based compensation expenses


25


30


(17 %)


90


130


(31 %)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


$125


$129


(3 %)


$380


$413


(8 %)

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $125 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $129 million for the same period in 2025.

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $131 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $93 million for the same period in 2025. Leasing expenses for the third quarter of 2026 included $14 million of maintenance rights amortization.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 12.3%, compared to an effective tax rate of 14.5% for the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items. Excluding any discrete items, the effective tax rate for the full year 2026 is expected to be approximately 15%.

Book Value Per Share



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025



(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except share and per share data)






Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity


$18,622


$18,149






Ordinary shares outstanding


151,863,600


170,211,910

Unvested restricted stock


(2,754,000)


(4,046,913)

Ordinary shares outstanding (excluding unvested restricted stock)


149,109,600


166,164,997






Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excluding unvested restricted stock)


$124.89


$109.22






Cumulative dividends declared per ordinary share


$3.03


$1.56

Financial Position



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


% increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2025



(U.S. Dollars in millions)








Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$2,653


$1,480


79 %

Total assets


72,081


71,672


1 %

Debt


43,272


43,565


(1 %)

Total liabilities


53,459


53,348


-

Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity


18,622


18,323


2 %








Flight Equipment

As of September 30, 2026, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,482 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned passenger aircraft fleet as of September 30, 2026 was 7.3 years (5.5 years for new technology aircraft and 15.7 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years.

Dividend

In October 2026, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, with a payment date of December 3, 2026 to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on November 11, 2026.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our diluted ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2026, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



Net income


Earnings

per share


Net income


Earnings

per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except per share data)










Net income / earnings per share


$949


$6.17


$2,493


$15.69










Adjusted for:









Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict


-


-


(28)


(0.18)

Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium

assets recognized under purchase accounting Includes $23 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $35 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $14 million adjustment to leasing expenses
for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $74 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $108 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and
$102 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance for full-year 2026 is calculated as projected net income (including gains on sale in the first nine months of 2026, but not including any gains on sale in the fourth quarter of 2026) excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict, divided by the weighted average of our projected diluted ordinary shares outstanding.



Projected FY 2026
Net income / Earnings
per Share



(U.S. Dollars in billions,
except per share data)

Net income (including 9M 2026 gains on sale)


$3.0

Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting


0.4

Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict


(0.0)

Income tax effect of above adjustments


(0.0)

Adjusted net income (including 9M 2026 gains on sale)


$3.2

Adjusted earnings per share (including 9M 2026 gains on sale)


~$20.70

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

  • Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
  • Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except debt/equity ratio)






Debt


$43,272


$43,565






Adjusted for:





Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents


(2,534)


(1,379)

50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt


(1,125)


(1,125)

Adjusted debt


$39,613


$41,061











Equity


$18,622


$18,323






Adjusted for:





50% equity credit for long-term subordinated debt


1,125


1,125

Adjusted equity


$19,747


$19,448






Adjusted debt/equity ratio


2.0 to 1


2.1 to 1






Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.

Average cost of debt is calculated as annualized interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.



Three Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025


(U.S. Dollars in millions)






Interest expense


$475


$486






Adjusted for:





Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives


3


(9)

Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts


(23)


(26)

Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance

costs, upfront fees and other impacts


$455


$450






Average debt balance


$43,466


$44,873






Average cost of debt


4.2 %


4.0 %






Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Aviation assets

Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.

Conference Call

In connection with its report of third quarter 2026 results, management will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, October 28, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live via webcast by AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investors," or by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 646 769 9200 or (International) +353 1 553 8798 and referencing code 4811095 at least 5 minutes before start time.

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investors" section of the company's website for one year.

For further information, contact Adi Padva: InvestorRelations@aercap.com.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has headquarters in Dublin and Miami and offices in Shannon, Memphis, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, including the Iran conflict, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the continued impact of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; trade tensions, including actual or threatened U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by some countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.









AerCap Holdings N.V.







Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets







(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)
















September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025










Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$2,533,501


$1,379,180



Restricted cash


119,253


100,564



Trade receivables


64,560


48,499



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net


58,310,226


57,796,320



Investment in finance leases, net


1,558,273


1,807,494



Flight equipment held for sale


482,656


1,104,310



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net


1,350,184


1,677,407



Prepayments on flight equipment


3,922,107


4,272,766



Other intangibles, net


101,382


117,789



Deferred tax assets


169,331


172,877



Associated companies


1,472,350


1,315,306



Other assets


1,997,475


1,879,278



Total Assets


$72,081,298


$71,671,790

















Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities


$1,764,830


$1,897,392



Accrued maintenance liability


3,689,734


3,534,388



Lessee deposit liability


1,172,776


1,185,033



Debt


43,272,246


43,565,321



Deferred tax liabilities


3,559,403


3,166,165



Total Liabilities


53,458,989


53,348,299










Ordinary share capital, €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December
31, 2025; 165,043,739 and 179,043,739 ordinary shares issued and 151,863,600 and 166,876,547 ordinary shares
outstanding (including 2,754,000 and 4,135,620 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of September 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively


2,106


2,267



Additional paid-in capital


1,807,409


3,517,963



Treasury shares, at cost (13,180,139 and 12,167,192 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively)


(1,890,220)


(1,467,321)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


97,132


(50,210)



Accumulated retained earnings


18,605,713


16,320,581



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity


18,622,140


18,323,280



Non-controlling interest


169


211



Total Equity


18,622,309


18,323,491










Total Liabilities and Equity


$72,081,298


$71,671,790





















AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
























Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026


2025


2026


2025














Revenues and other income











Lease revenue:











Basic lease rents


$1,697,991


$1,689,930


$5,057,499


$4,991,660



Maintenance rents and other receipts


267,423


203,589


634,590


465,049



Total lease revenue


1,965,414


1,893,519


5,692,089


5,456,709



Net gain on sale of assets


352,551


332,019


866,269


566,035



Other income


97,364


83,033


265,911


249,611



Total Revenues and other income


2,415,329


2,308,571


6,824,269


6,272,355














Expenses











Depreciation and amortization


648,618


665,479


1,929,380


1,994,146



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict


-


(474,879)


(28,380)


(1,447,701)



Asset impairment


38,842


41,726


53,399


47,335



Interest expense


475,482


485,915


1,411,039


1,507,641



Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment


-


658


(2,823)


2,640



Leasing expenses


131,478


92,547


391,575


267,831



Selling, general and administrative expenses


124,514


128,887


380,256


412,818



Total Expenses


1,418,934


940,333


4,134,446


2,784,710














Gain (loss) on investments at fair value


1,777


(1,734)


(2,090)


(25,662)














Income before income taxes and income of investments











accounted for under the equity method


998,172


1,366,504


2,687,733


3,461,983














Income tax expense


(122,896)


(198,246)


(384,636)


(477,585)



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under

the equity method


73,486


47,480


189,510


133,410














Net income


$948,762


$1,215,738


$2,492,607


$3,117,808














Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest


38


9


42


8














Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.


$948,800


$1,215,747


$2,492,649


$3,117,816














Basic earnings per share


$6.22


$7.09


$15.91


$17.82



Diluted earnings per share


$6.17


$6.98


$15.69


$17.43














Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


152,429,789


171,483,556


156,674,262


174,959,115



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


153,863,317


174,066,926


158,878,969


178,853,682





















AerCap Holdings N.V.







Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026


2025










Net income


$2,492,607


$3,117,808



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization


1,929,380


1,994,146



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict


(28,380)


(1,447,701)



Asset impairment


53,399


47,335



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium


120,919


132,702



Maintenance rights write-off


209,878


109,137



Maintenance liability release to income


(205,395)


(148,601)



Net gain on sale of assets


(866,269)


(566,035)



Deferred tax expense


373,734


462,329



Share-based compensation


89,649


130,488



Collections of finance leases


747,113


175,819



Loss on investments at fair value


2,090


25,662



(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment


(2,823)


2,640



Other


(157,144)


(162,288)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade receivables


(14,951)


9,662



Other assets


32,934


294,544



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities


(53,864)


(5,032)



Net cash provided by operating activities


4,722,877


4,172,615










Purchase of flight equipment


(2,349,109)


(2,446,366)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets


3,316,366


1,941,531



Prepayments on flight equipment


(2,257,066)


(1,545,979)



Cash proceeds from insurance claim settlements and interest related to Ukraine Conflict


28,380


1,288,479



Other


(17,703)


14,134



Net cash used in investing activities


(1,279,132)


(748,201)










Issuance of debt


2,932,312


3,935,969



Repayment of debt


(3,231,312)


(5,214,659)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received


(34,263)


(26,878)



Maintenance payments received


712,204


725,250



Maintenance payments returned


(177,117)


(176,779)



Security deposits received


388,225


247,306



Security deposits returned


(420,264)


(192,922)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation


(2,257,157)


(2,071,832)



Dividends paid on ordinary shares


(186,354)


(141,781)



Net cash used in financing activities


(2,273,726)


(2,916,326)










Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


1,170,019


508,088



Effect of exchange rate changes


2,991


2,780



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,479,744


1,401,582



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$2,652,754


$1,912,450









SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.