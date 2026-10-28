Garmin Ltd.: Garmin announces third quarter 2026 results

Company reports record third quarter operating results and raises full year guidance

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026.

Highlights include:

Record consolidated revenue of $1.99 billion, a 12% increase compared to the prior year quarter

Gross and operating margins expanded to 63.3% and 30.8% respectively, compared to the prior year quarter

Record operating income of $612 million, a 34% increase compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS of $2.80 and pro forma EPS (1) of $2.76, representing a 39% increase in pro forma EPS compared to the prior year quarter

of $2.76, representing a 39% increase in pro forma EPS compared to the prior year quarter Named 2026 Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the 12 th consecutive year, and received six Product of Excellence awards

consecutive year, and received six Product of Excellence awards Launched the fenix ® 9 and fenix 9 Pro adventure watch series, expanding our flagship performance smartwatch lineup

9 and fenix 9 Pro adventure watch series, expanding our flagship performance smartwatch lineup Recently announced the delivery of our 1,000th G1000 ® integrated flight deck retrofit for King Air aircraft making this one of the most successful retrofit flight deck programs in aviation history

integrated flight deck retrofit for King Air aircraft making this one of the most successful retrofit flight deck programs in aviation history Announced that more than 2,500 aircraft are equipped with the revolutionary Garmin Autoland system, the world's first and only certified autonomous system designed to activate during an emergency to safely fly and land an aircraft without human interaction

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 26,



September 27,



YoY



September 26,



September 27,



YoY





2026



2025



Change



2026



2025



Change

Net sales

$ 1,986,076



$ 1,770,901



12 %



$ 5,761,658



$ 5,120,564



13 %

Fitness



694,328





601,013



16 %





1,997,974





1,591,159



26 %

Outdoor



597,301





497,598



20 %





1,497,571





1,426,451



5 %

Aviation



252,657





240,445



5 %





785,248





712,926



10 %

Marine



309,878





267,005



16 %





1,006,262





885,704



14 %

Auto OEM



131,912





164,840



(20) %





474,603





504,324



(6) %



















































Gross profit



1,257,768





1,046,487



20 %





3,562,078





2,998,043



19 %

Gross margin %



63.3 %



59.1 %











61.8 %



58.5 %

























































Operating Income



611,648





456,803



34 %





1,658,821





1,261,922



31 %

Operating income %



30.8 %



25.8 %











28.8 %



24.6 %

























































GAAP diluted EPS

$ 2.80



$ 2.08



35 %



$ 7.69



$ 5.87



31 %

Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$ 2.76



$ 1.99



39 %



$ 7.65



$ 5.77



33 %





















































(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS



Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We achieved another quarter of record operating results driven by strength across markets and product categories, with meaningful contributions from recently launched products. Our results were further enhanced by strong operational execution resulting in record consolidated gross margin and impressive operating profit leverage. We are raising our 2026 outlook based on the results we have achieved so far and the momentum we are experiencing as we enter the important holiday selling season." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment increased 16% in the third quarter with growth led by strong demand for wearables. Gross and operating margins were 63% and 33%, respectively, resulting in $231 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the CIRQA Smart Band, a screenless wearable offering rich wellness and fitness insights that expands our addressable market for wellness devices. In addition, we recently announced the next generation of Edge® cycling computers with the Edge 1060 featuring a built-in microphone and speaker for hands-free voice control capability and the Edge Explore 3 series, an easy-to-use bike computer for riders of all levels.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment increased 20% in the third quarter with growth primarily driven by adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 68% and 39%, respectively, resulting in $233 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the fenix 9 and fenix 9 Pro series, with an all-titanium watch case option and the largest available AMOLED screen in our flagship adventure watch lineup. Also during the quarter, we launched the all-new Garmin Drive GPS navigators with high-resolution ultrawide format displays and an elevated user experience.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment increased 5% in the third quarter with growth primarily driven by OEM product categories. Gross and operating margins were 78% and 26%, respectively, resulting in $66 million of operating income. During the quarter, we unveiled the G2000® PRIME, bringing PRIME flight deck functionality to the high-performance piston and electric aircraft market. Also during the quarter, we announced the certification of an all-glass retrofit cockpit for the original Cessna CitationJet. Pilatus Aircraft and Epic Aircraft recently announced the certification of Garmin Autoland on the PC-12 Pro and the e1000 airplanes, respectively. We also made important updates to Garmin Pilot, adding SmartCharts coverage for Canada and Mexico, as well as Mobile Clearance Delivery which allows pilots to obtain clearances electronically through the Garmin Pilot app.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment increased 16% in the third quarter with broad-based growth across multiple categories, led by the sonar product category. Gross and operating margins were 64% and 30%, respectively, resulting in $94 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the next generation LiveScope 2, delivering live sonar images with improved range and clarity. Also during the quarter, we expanded our sailboat product lineup with the GMI 40 instrument display and the SmartDrive brushless linear steering actuator. We also launched the JL Audio A60 head unit series, and M200 speaker systems.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment decreased 20% during the third quarter primarily due to domain controllers. Gross margin was 16% and we recorded an operating loss of $12 million in the quarter.

Additional Financial Information:

The consolidated third quarter gross margin expanded 420 basis points to 63.3%, compared to the prior year quarter, with higher margins across all segments. The consolidated gross margin increase was primarily attributable to favorable segment mix, lower product cost, and approximately $33 million in refunds of previously paid tariffs.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $646 million, a 10% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 9% driven primarily by personnel-related costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10%, driven primarily by personnel-related costs and advertising expenses.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter was 18.1%, compared to an effective tax rate of 21.2% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily driven by an increase in expected U.S. deductions due to certain provisions of the U.S. tax legislation enacted in 2025 that became effective in 2026.

In the third quarter of 2026, we generated operating cash flows of $394 million and free cash flow(1) of $293 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of $202 million and repurchased $41 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $407 million remaining as of September 26, 2026 in the $500 million share repurchase program authorized through December 2028. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $4.1 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance:

Based on our performance in the first three quarters of 2026 and our positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full year 2026 guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $8.15 billion and pro forma EPS of $10.80 based on gross margin of 61.0%, operating margin of 29.0% and a full year tax rate of 16.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Recommendation:

At the 2026 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $4.20 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first and second payments were made on June 26, 2026 and September 25, 2026. The Board of Directors has established December 24, 2026, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $1.05 per share with a record date of December 11, 2026. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installment as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$'s per share March 26, 2027

March 12, 2027

$1.05

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2026 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: Join a live stream of the call at the following link

https://investors.garmin.com/news-and-events/default.aspx

An archive of the live webcast will be available until October 27, 2027 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the News & Events page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2026 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, tariffs and other global trade related impacts, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2025 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://investors.garmin.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of September 26, 2026. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, Edge, fenix, G1000, G2000, and JL Audio are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. CIRQA, Garmin Drive, Garmin Pilot, SmartDrive, GMI, and LiveScope are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Teri Seck Krista Klaus +1 913 397 8200 +1 913 397 8200 [email protected] [email protected]

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)









































13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 26,



September 27,



September 26,



September 27,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net sales

$ 1,986,076



$ 1,770,901



$ 5,761,658



$ 5,120,564

Cost of goods sold



728,308





724,414





2,199,580





2,122,521

Gross profit



1,257,768





1,046,487





3,562,078





2,998,043



































Research and development expense



312,916





286,464





912,673





831,247

Selling, general and administrative expenses



333,204





303,220





990,584





904,874

Total operating expense



646,120





589,684





1,903,257





1,736,121



































Operating income



611,648





456,803





1,658,821





1,261,922



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



36,357





32,085





110,504





94,316

Foreign currency gains



9,788





20,334





10,417





21,582

Other income



3,329





598





4,970





1,329

Total other income (expense)



49,474





53,017





125,891





117,227



































Income before income taxes



661,122





509,820





1,784,712





1,379,149

Income tax provision



119,461





108,205





296,052





243,943

Net income

$ 541,661



$ 401,615



$ 1,488,660



$ 1,135,206



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.81



$ 2.09



$ 7.72



$ 5.90

Diluted

$ 2.80



$ 2.08



$ 7.69



$ 5.87



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



192,836





192,464





192,782





192,510

Diluted



193,617





193,533





193,556





193,551



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

























September 26, 2026



December 27,

2025

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,039,779



$ 2,278,646

Marketable securities



299,693





459,202

Accounts receivable, net



1,137,167





1,253,015

Inventories



2,251,741





1,772,257

Deferred costs



12,508





17,538

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



742,631





467,558

Total current assets



6,483,519





6,248,216



















Property and equipment, net



1,496,143





1,375,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets



207,636





196,183

Noncurrent marketable securities



1,727,086





1,396,929

Deferred income tax assets



704,893





718,094

Noncurrent deferred costs



3,918





4,373

Goodwill



978,557





760,241

Other intangible assets, net



270,875





198,362

Other noncurrent assets



121,156





95,923

Total assets

$ 11,993,783



$ 10,993,669



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 500,671



$ 347,493

Salaries and benefits payable



256,762





228,267

Accrued warranty costs



76,874





72,921

Accrued sales program costs



113,724





153,193

Other accrued expenses



271,233





257,651

Deferred revenue



119,858





105,646

Income taxes payable



384,351





381,549

Dividend payable



404,779





173,351

Total current liabilities



2,128,252





1,720,071



















Deferred income tax liabilities



116,224





109,701

Noncurrent income taxes payable



3,325





3,596

Noncurrent deferred revenue



22,400





22,277

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



173,491





164,835

Other noncurrent liabilities



565





625



















Stockholders' equity:















Common shares, $0.10 par value (194,901 and 194,901 shares authorized and issued; 192,757 and 192,620 shares outstanding)



19,490





19,490

Additional paid-in capital



2,425,759





2,368,670

Treasury shares (2,144 and 2,281 shares)



(468,628)





(406,423)

Retained earnings



7,648,939





6,970,182

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(76,034)





20,645

Total stockholders' equity



9,549,526





8,972,564

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 11,993,783



$ 10,993,669



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

























39-Weeks Ended





September 26,

2026



September 27,

2025

Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 1,488,660



$ 1,135,206

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



122,519





115,633

Amortization



26,692





26,874

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(639)





375

Unrealized foreign currency gains



(7,347)





(37,606)

Deferred income taxes



33,523





19,324

Stock compensation expense



133,526





125,003

Realized loss on marketable securities



587





857

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



102,946





68,818

Inventories



(488,774)





(324,880)

Other current and noncurrent assets



(266,274)





(18,466)

Accounts payable



156,023





(7,531)

Other current and noncurrent liabilities



5,978





1,944

Deferred revenue



3,642





(11,603)

Deferred costs



5,486





8,703

Income taxes



16,851





(23,077)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,333,399





1,079,574



















Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(294,982)





(146,273)

Purchase of marketable securities



(632,001)





(724,091)

Redemption of marketable securities



403,842





531,804

Net payments for acquisitions



(320,588)





(175,655)

Other investing activities, net



2,388





387

Net cash used in investing activities



(841,341)





(513,828)



















Financing activities:















Dividends



(578,474)





(490,919)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury shares related to equity awards



31,425





29,065

Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards



(47,069)





(33,476)

Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan



(123,206)





(130,149)

Net cash used in financing activities



(717,324)





(625,479)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(13,570)





53,125



















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(238,836)





(6,608)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



2,279,360





2,080,154

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,040,524



$ 2,073,546



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)

(In thousands)













































Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto

OEM



Total

13-Weeks Ended September 26, 2026

Net sales

$ 694,328



$ 597,301



$ 252,657



$ 309,878



$ 131,912



$ 1,986,076

Gross profit



434,456





406,731





196,421





198,442





21,718





1,257,768

Operating income (loss)



230,634





233,043





65,835





93,994





(11,858)





611,648



















































13-Weeks Ended September 27, 2025

Net sales

$ 601,013



$ 497,598



$ 240,445



$ 267,005



$ 164,840



$ 1,770,901

Gross profit



362,849





329,749





180,708





148,238





24,943





1,046,487

Operating income (loss)



193,600





169,734





60,768





49,396





(16,695)





456,803



















































39-Weeks Ended September 26, 2026

Net sales

$ 1,997,974



$ 1,497,571



$ 785,248



$ 1,006,262



$ 474,603



$ 5,761,658

Gross profit



1,253,701





1,016,992





595,702





604,781





90,902





3,562,078

Operating income (loss)



665,293





515,416





208,936





284,598





(15,422)





1,658,821



















































39-Weeks Ended September 27, 2025

Net sales

$ 1,591,159



$ 1,426,451



$ 712,926



$ 885,704



$ 504,324



$ 5,120,564

Gross profit



947,661





936,713





534,082





496,509





83,078





2,998,043

Operating income (loss)



468,943





456,402





172,508





199,181





(35,112)





1,261,922



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

























































13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 26,



September 27,



YoY



September 26,



September 27,



YoY





2026



2025



Change



2026



2025



Change

Net sales

$ 1,986,076



$ 1,770,901



12 %



$ 5,761,658



$ 5,120,564



13 %

Americas



913,081





795,624



15 %





2,714,100





2,419,371



12 %

EMEA



778,021





692,557



12 %





2,200,935





1,938,912



14 %

APAC



294,974





282,720



4 %





846,623





762,281



11 %



















































Americas - North America & South America; EMEA - Europe, Middle East & Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific & Australian Continent



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is occasionally impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first three quarters of 2026 and 2025 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 26,



September 27,



September 26,



September 27,





2026



2025



2026



2025

GAAP net income

$ 541,661



$ 401,615



$ 1,488,660



$ 1,135,206

Foreign currency gains / losses(1)



(9,788)





(20,334)





(10,417)





(21,582)

Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2)



1,769





4,316





1,728





3,817

Pro forma net income

$ 533,642



$ 385,597



$ 1,479,971



$ 1,117,441



































GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.81



$ 2.09



$ 7.72



$ 5.90

Diluted

$ 2.80



$ 2.08



$ 7.69



$ 5.87



































Pro forma net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.77



$ 2.00



$ 7.68



$ 5.80

Diluted

$ 2.76



$ 1.99



$ 7.65



$ 5.77



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



192,836





192,464





192,782





192,510

Diluted



193,617





193,533





193,556





193,551





































(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.





(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains was calculated using the effective tax rates of 18.1% and 16.6% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 26, 2026, respectively, and 21.2% and 17.7% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 27, 2025, respectively.



Free cash flow

Management believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 26,



September 27,



September 26,



September 27,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 393,855



$ 485,616



$ 1,333,399



$ 1,079,574

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(100,587)





(60,483)





(294,982)





(146,273)

Free cash flow

$ 293,268



$ 425,133



$ 1,038,417



$ 933,301



Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking measures in our 2026 guidance include certain economic assumptions such as foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs which are fluid and can rapidly change favorably or unfavorably.

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2026 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.04 per share for the 39-week period ended September 26, 2026.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2026, estimate the impact of any such items, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.