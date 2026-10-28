Numeracle Secures $28M Growth Investment to Scale Verified Identity Across Every Business Interaction

Funding will extend verified business identity beyond voice as AI-driven impersonation grows

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Numeracle, the pioneer of Entity Identity Management ("EIM"), today announced a $28 million growth investment led by Edison Partners. The funding will help the company expand its identity platform into new industries and regions by growing its go-to-market, sales, product, and R&D teams, as well as its international presence.

As telecommunications fraud rises, legitimate businesses are increasingly impacted by the systems built to stop it. Carriers' evolving call blocking and labeling models routinely block or mislabel calls from hospitals, schools, airlines, and other businesses. In a national Numeracle study, 69% of U.S. consumers say they have missed, ignored, or declined a call because they couldn't trust the caller ID. Meanwhile, AI makes it easier than ever for bad actors to create fake businesses, acquire phone numbers, and impersonate legitimate brands.

Most number reputation management solutions stop at the phone number, monitoring for spam labels and submitting appeals through carriers' free channels. Numeracle goes further upstream: it verifies that a business is a real, legitimate, operating entity; and that verified identity is what lets Numeracle proactively prevent mislabeling and advocate for its removal at the carrier level. Accurate, trusted call display is the outcome of the verified identity behind it. Once verified, businesses can also add branded calling to identify themselves by name on outbound calls.

"We built Entity Identity Management because fraud and impersonation are not fundamentally communications problems, they are identity problems," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder and CEO of Numeracle. "Edison Partners recognized that this was never just a telecom story. It's a trust story, and trust scales far beyond any single phone call. With their partnership, we're ready to build the identity layer for every business interaction."

A decade ago, Johnson identified that systems designed to stop fraud would also affect honest businesses. After working in regulatory compliance at telecom provider West, she was invited to join the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") Robocall Strike Force, where she warned carriers that aggressive blocking and labeling would disrupt legitimate calls alongside fraudulent ones. With the warning largely unheeded, she founded Numeracle to help trusted businesses reach their customers.

The investment follows rapid growth, with Numeracle's annualized revenue run rate up 70% in the past 16 months as it verifies and protects the business identities of more than 4,000 enterprise brands across multiple industries including financial services, retail, healthcare, and home services. Its customers range from local, independent businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

"With Rebekah's extensive experience in telecommunications and compliance, Numeracle has become a trusted partner to both the enterprises making calls and the carriers delivering them, and its customers see the results in higher contact rates and greater customer confidence. The combination of a proven business, a visionary founder, and rapidly growing demand makes this a compelling investment for us," said Lenard Marcus, General Partner at Edison Partners.

With Edison's backing, Numeracle will extend the identity verification it has proven in voice to messaging, rich communications, and emerging digital channels. Its newest offering, Know Your Customer as a Service ("KYCaaS"), provides managed, lifecycle-based business identity verification so platforms can confirm that organizations are real, legitimate businesses before onboarding them. As the FCC pursues several open rulemakings to fight fraud through tighter identity and vetting requirements for carriers, KYCaaS gives telecom companies a way to meet those obligations cost-effectively, without building and maintaining compliance infrastructure of their own.

About Numeracle

Numeracle Inc. is the pioneer of Entity Identity Management, delivering the verified identity infrastructure that organizations rely on to know who they are really doing business with. The Numeracle platform enables organizations to verify, establish, and monitor the corporate identity of the businesses they work with through KYCaaS, and to deliver that verified identity as a trust signal across voice, branded calling, Number Reputation Management (NRM), and additional business communications channels. Numeracle has been the authoritative source for identity in communications since 2018 and operates at the intersection of identity, compliance readiness, and communications infrastructure. Learn more at www.numeracle.com.

Media contact:

The Hoffman Agency

Numeracle-uk@hoffman.com

About Edison Partners

Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm's team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business' strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth vertical SaaS and AI, financial technology, and healthcare IT companies located outside Silicon Valley with $8 million to $50 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Named as a Top Growth Investment Firm by GrowthCap for multiple years running, Edison's active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $2.5 billion in assets. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Archie Group for Edison Partners

jeanne.yurman@archiegroup.com

SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/numeracle-secures-28m-growth-investment-to-scale-verified-identity-across-every-1242975