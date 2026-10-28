Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Forte Minerals Corp. (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQX: FOMNF) (FSE: 2OA) ("Forte" or the "Company") will participate in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place October 28 to October 31, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Investors are invited to meet the Forte team at Booth 103 to discuss the Company's gold and copper exploration portfolio in Peru, including the Alto Ruri Gold Project.

Sunrise Breakfast Presentation

Patrick Elliott, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present Forte's exploration strategy and project priorities at a complimentary buffet breakfast on Saturday, October 31.

Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 7:15-7:45 a.m. Central Time

Churchill C2, 2nd Floor | Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Advance registration is required due to limited seating.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for breakfast. Each guest will receive a take-home gold box, with a chance to win one of three surprises.

To reserve a seat, register on Eventbrite or visit Patrick and Anna Dalaire at Booth 103 during the conference.

About the New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference brings together analysts, newsletter writers and investors to explore opportunities across major asset classes. Forte's participation provides an opportunity to meet management and learn more about the Company's projects and exploration plans. Conference information and registration: neworleansconference.com.

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is a well-funded exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners. Backed by two recent strategic investors and a strengthened balance sheet, Forte is well-positioned to execute its 2026 exploration goals at the Alto Ruri High-Sulfidation gold target and the Esperanza Copper-Moly Project.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

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Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's planned participation in the New Orleans Investment Conference, its scheduled breakfast presentation, and its exploration strategy, priorities and plans. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321287