Segments built on ISP, mobile carrier, and organization-level signals launch globally across the open internet and CTV

Digital Envoy, a global leader in IP-based geolocation intelligence, today announced that its NetAcuity data is now available on The Trade Desk platform, enabling advertisers to build more granular audiences for their digital advertising campaigns. The partnership, which is live globally, gives advertisers access to additional data signals, including internet service provider (ISP) and mobile carrier data, to create ID-based audiences for activation across the open internet, including connected TV (CTV).

NetAcuity is Digital Envoy's IP intelligence solution that incorporates multiple data sources and real-world device signals to map IP addresses to geographic locations and deliver location, network, and contextual intelligence for advertising, cybersecurity, and compliance use cases.

By combining NetAcuity data with The Trade Desk's audience targeting capabilities, advertisers particularly in the technology and telecommunications sectors can build segments that go beyond traditional geographic targeting to incorporate organization-level signals, supporting campaigns tailored to where consumers are in their relationship with a provider. A telco running a customer-switching campaign, for example, can use these signals to deliver creative that better aligns with a consumer's needs and preference.

The segments are available globally at launch, including across EMEA and APAC, where limited IP visibility has historically presented challenges for precise audience targeting. These audiences are also available through The Trade Desk's Audience Unlimited offering, giving advertisers greater flexibility to combine Digital Envoy's network and carrier-level insights with other third-party data to build more precise, tailored audience segments. For advertisers in those regions, the integration provides access to more granular audience data, helping them reach relevant consumers across markets during the critical Q4 holiday season.

"Advertisers are looking for greater accuracy in how they identify and reach audiences, particularly as signal availability and quality continue to fragment," said Charlie Johnson, SVP and General Manager, LocID and International, Digital Envoy. "The incorporation of NetAcuity data unlocks powerful new audience strategies that simply weren't possible with geography alone: a carrier reaching consumers based on their current provider, a technology brand reaching the organizations that matter most now available globally on The Trade Desk."

"One of the most valuable moments in telecom is when consumers are making a change whether that's upgrading their phone, switching carriers, or bundling their internet service," said Jerome Eymery, VP, Business Development, The Trade Desk. "These moments represent significant opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers. By bringing Digital Envoy's network and carrier-level data to our platform, we're helping advertisers find and reach relevant audiences with greater precision across the open internet."

About Digital Envoy

Digital Envoy introduced the world to IP-based geolocation in 1999. Since then, the company has been the gold standard for high-quality, privacy-sensitive location data and intelligence. Digital Envoy's technology powers everything from targeted advertising and content localization to fraud prevention and network management for the world's largest brands and platforms. To learn more, visit www.digitalelement.com.

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