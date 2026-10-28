Searchbloom found its own website accounted for just 8.9% of cited sources across its AI visibility tracking.

South Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Searchbloom, an award-winning performance-driven search marketing agency, has recently published a study analyzing how AI search engines cite sources and its impact on AI visibility, using its own website as the test case.

Image caption: Searchbloom found that most AI citations in its tracking came from pages that the agency did not own. Image source: DesignRush

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The agency tracked 68,631 AI answers across 146 questions and eight engines over 90 days, using repeated runs to account for variation in AI responses.

The tracking set reflected questions prospective buyers may ask before hiring an agency, including "best" and "who should I hire" searches across Searchbloom's services and industries. It also included informational questions from earlier in the buying process and a smaller group of branded questions.

The result was that 91.1% of sources cited across its AI visibility tracking appeared on third-party pages, while the searchbloom.com website accounted for only 8.9%.

A directory was the most-cited source in the study. Searchbloom refers to the share of AI citations appearing on third-party sites as "OPP (Other People's Pages) share."

The findings suggest that brands concentrating most of their AI search efforts on owned content may be overlooking where citations actually appear.

"I'd stop treating your website as the whole job. AI answers lean on what other people say about you, and your site is where those claims get fact checked," said Cody C. Jensen, CEO & Founder of Searchbloom.

Jensen said brands should first measure how much of their AI visibility comes from third-party pages before deciding where to focus their efforts.

"If that number is high, I'd move some of the budget off your own site and into the best-of lists and review sites in your category, and I'd publish data other people want to cite. None of it works if nobody has a reason to talk about you."

The full study is available here.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a search marketing agency based in South Jordan, Utah, that helps brands grow through SEO, AI search optimization, paid search, conversion rate optimization, and web development. Founded on the principle of "providing more value than we receive in payment," Searchbloom works alongside its partners with transparent strategies and measurable results.

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