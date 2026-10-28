Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Reporting Segments Update: In our continuous effort to improve our disclosure, we have updated FEMSA's reporting segment structure to better reflect the scale, stage of development, and strategic differentiation of our various operations. This updated structure should provide investors with greater visibility into the drivers of performance across our operations. Our updated reporting segments are as follows: i) OXXO Mexico; ii) Americas & Mobility which now includes all OXXO convenience store operations outside of Mexico (Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and the U.S.), as well as the fuel operations in Mexico and the U.S; iii)Europe; iv) Health; and v) Coca-Cola FEMSA.Only segments i) and ii) changed relative to our previous reporting structure.

FEMSA: Total consolidated revenues grew 9.8% and Income from operations increased 9.9% compared to 3Q25.

and compared to 3Q25. OXXO Mexico: T otal revenues grew 10.3% and Income from operations increased 5.8% versus 3Q25.

and versus 3Q25. SPIN: Spin by OXXO had 11.7 million active users 1 representing 17.3% growth compared to 3Q25 while Spin Premia had 30.0 million active loyalty users 1 representing 8.3% growth compared to 3Q25, and an average tender 2 at OXXO Mexico of 52.1% which increased from 48.2% in 3Q25.

representing compared to 3Q25 while representing compared to 3Q25, and an average tender at OXXO Mexico of which increased from 48.2% in 3Q25. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total revenues grew 10.9% and Income from Operations increased 15.4% against 3Q25.



Financial Summary for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026

Change vs. comparable period

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales As Reported 3Q26 YTD26 3Q26 YTD26 3Q26 YTD26 3Q26 YTD26 FEMSA Consolidated 9.8% 8.7% 9.7% 8.3% 9.9% 7.9% OXXO Mexico 10.3% 10.2% 7.4% 9.6% 5.8% 12.0% 9.2%

8.3%

Americas & Mobility 18.1% 16.2% 18.6% 20.1% (75.9%) (66.5%) 13.8%3 10.1%3 Europe (5.2%) (3.1%) (10.8%) (6.5%) (24.8%) (11.6%) (7.7%)

(5.5%)

Health 7.0% 3.3% (7.4%) (8.7%) (63.2%) (46.1%) 4.6%

1.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA 10.9% 6.2% 14.5% 9.8% 15.4% 8.0% Comparable(A) FEMSA Consolidated 9.4% 9.4% 9.8% 9.3% 13.4% 12.4% OXXO Mexico 10.3% 10.2% 7.4% 9.6% 5.8% 12.0% 9.2%

8.3%

Americas & Mobility 10.9% 11.1% 4.5% 9.8% (29.9%) (8.7%) 15.8%4 16.3%4 Europe 4.0% 2.9% (2.2%) (0.6%) (17.5%) (5.4%) 1.3%

1.0%

Health 3.4% 4.9% (8.2%) (5.9%) (63.8%) (44.2%) 6.5%

6.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA 11.3% 10.4% 14.8% 14.1% 16.4% 11.9%



Jose Antonio Fernández Garza-Lagüera, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, commented:



"During the third quarter we delivered a strong set of results, led by OXXO Mexico and Coca-Cola FEMSA, our two largest businesses. OXXO Mexico continued to build on the positive momentum seen in recent quarters, while Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered strong growth across the income statement, mainly supported by solid performances in most of its territories.

We are particularly encouraged by the continued recovery at OXXO Mexico, where same-store sales accelerated and customer traffic delivered its strongest performance in more than two years. This result was driven largely by stronger execution in most regions, commercial initiatives focused on key traffic-driving categories, and the consumer-centric strategy we began implementing last year. These initiatives are gaining traction and allowing us to generate additional traffic while maintaining a disciplined approach to profitability. Beyond OXXO Mexico, Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered a very strong quarter, with solid volume trends and double-digit growth in revenues and operating income, reflecting broad-based contributions across its operations.

We also continued to see encouraging progress in some of our growth platforms, with Bara gaining momentum as it accelerates expansion and strengthens the performance of its growing store base, while our OXXO operations in South America maintained a solid commercial trajectory, especially in Colombia. However, certain other business units faced operating headwinds, particularly our Europe and Health divisions, which delivered mixed results. We continue to work hard to bring those business units to their potential.

As we enter the final quarter of the year, we remain mindful that the consumer environment in Mexico continues to be soft, Brazil has faced some volatility recently and that we will face a more demanding comparison base in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, we are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing across most of our businesses. While we recognize that the final stretch of the year will present its share of challenges, we believe the strength of our geographically diversified platform positions us well to continue executing against our long-term strategy in pursuit of sustainable, profitable growth."

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Our third quarter 2026 Conference Call will be held on: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 11:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Mexico City Time). The conference call will be live through our Zoom link. For registration, please visit:



Registration:



https://bit.ly/FEMSA_3Q26 If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available on https://femsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports/quarterly-results





ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in two core sectors, retail and beverages. In retail, FEMSA is present through four divisions: i) OXXO Mexico, operating the largest small-format store chain in Mexico; ii) Americas & Mobility, which includes its OXXO convenience store operations across Latin America and the United States, as well as its gas station business in Mexico and the United States; iii) Europe, operating convenience and foodvenience formats in five European countries; and iv) FEMSA Health, which includes drugstores and related activities in four Latin American countries. In Mexico, OXXO's operations are enhanced by, and comprise a customer-focused ecosystem with Spin, a digital platform that leverages the OXXO store network to provide Mexican consumers with access to digital financial services, including Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other initiatives. In the beverage sector, FEMSA participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 369,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.

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(A) Please refer to page 12 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

1 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

2 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.

3 Only includes merchandise.

4 Currency-neutral. Only includes merchandise. Same-store sales includes a weighted average of OXXO Colombia, Chile, Peru and the U.S.A.



Investor Contact (52) 818-328-6000 investor@femsa.com femsa.gcs-web.com Media Contact (52) 555-249-6843 comunicacion@femsa.com femsa.com