Showpad Fall '26 Makes Revenue Execution Standard Practice for Every Field Team

New Field Seller Agent capabilities, MCP Connectors, and readiness tools help revenue teams close the gap between strategy and execution - deal by deal

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Showpad, the AI-native revenue effectiveness platform built for field-selling organizations, today announced its Fall '26 release, built to make revenue execution - how consistently every seller carries strategy into every deal - standard practice across the field. It turns what top performers do into what every seller does, before every meeting.

Every field team already owns the playbook for winning. It lives in the heads of their best sellers. Revenue execution is getting it into everyone else's hands, with the context, preparation, and buyer time that those top performers create on their own.

That gap is expensive. Findings from Showpad's proprietary research, surveying 600 revenue leaders globally from Aug - Sep 2026, show that approximately a third of companies see 40% or more of their lost deals ending in "no decision," and 74% cite at least one in five lost deals ending that way. Why do so many deals never recover? Sellers' time lost to admin work (CRM updates, data entry, internal meetings) is the single biggest drag on field execution.

The gap isn't talent. It's what happens between strategy and the seller's next meeting.

Showpad's study also shows how the best field teams close it: They capture what their top sellers do and coach the whole team on it. They take admin off sellers' plates with AI. And they plan for buyer indecision as seriously as they plan for competitors.

Fall '26 makes that playbook standard, giving every seller the context, preparation, and buyer time top performers create on their own, plus the foresight to get ahead of buyer indecision before it hardens. It's organized around the outcomes revenue teams answer for: winning the deal, accelerating time to revenue, and connecting content to deals won.

Winning the deal is where revenue execution shows up first.

Win the deal: how sellers execute with precision

Revenue execution is won in the deal, meeting by meeting and stakeholder by stakeholder. Fall '26 gives every seller the account context top performers build on their own and the foresight to keep deals from stalling.

Walk in prepared. Field Seller Agent's new Account Insights pulls meetings, content shares, Shared Space activity, and CRM history into one actionable brief. New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connectors for Gong, Map My Customer, Badger, and Databricks bring live deal data into Showpad's Genie Agents, so recommendations reflect the deal in front of the seller. Genie Assistant now works offline on iOS, so that intelligence holds up in hospital corridors and on plant floors where signal drops.

Keep deals moving. Before a deal stalls, Value Factory helps marketers and revenue teams make the cost of doing nothing explicit. They build reusable value models with customer-specific assessments and ROI calculations, then share them with every stakeholder on the buying committee.

Accelerate time to revenue: how enablement teams get every seller deal-ready faster

With Roleplay AI, sellers practice the conversation before they have it. New custom personas and voices lets enablement teams build scenarios around the buyers their sellers face, such as the skeptical CFO or the risk-averse procurement lead. Sellers rehearse on their phones, between meetings.

"Roleplay AI turned 'I know the material, I can take a test' into 'I've actually done this before.' That's what makes agents more confident," said Susan Berg, Director of Training and Development at Bloom.

Authoring AI turns existing slides, documents, and videos into narrated, interactive training in 30+ languages, at 3-5x the speed of traditional production, so your best program becomes the default for every seller.

Connect content to deals won: how marketing proves which content wins

Marketing can see which content reaches the field and which content shows up in won deals. Library AI flags expired, superseded, and misconfigured assets as they occur, so sellers spend less time searching for the right version. A new Analytics Dashboard connects the assets sellers shared to the deals they influenced, giving marketing a number to answer to "did the investment pay off?"

"The companies that win won't be the ones with the biggest budget," said Apratim Purakayastha, CEO of Showpad. "They'll be the ones that commit to the hard work of identifying and closing the gaps between strategy and the field. Fall '26 gives every seller what your best ones already have: the context, the preparation, and the time with buyers. That expertise stops walking out the door when a top performer does."

Availability

The Fall '26 release is now available to Showpad customers. Feature availability varies by tier. See the features in action, with interactive demos for each outcome, at showpad.com/innovation-showcase. For the full feature-by-feature walkthrough, read the blog.

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as those in manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and medical device companies, Showpad's AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution.

Powered by GenieAI and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors, and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field. Learn more at showpad.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

press@showpad.com

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SOURCE: Showpad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/showpad-fall-26-makes-revenue-execution-standard-practice-for-eve-1242179