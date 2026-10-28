Emapta, a pioneer in the outsourcing industry specializing in highly-skilled, AI-ready dedicated staffing and intelligent workforce transformation solutions, today announced it has been named a CX Awards 2026 finalist for Best Business Process Outsourcing Provider.

Presented by CX Today, the CX Awards spotlight the most forward-thinking companies and technologies shaping the future of customer experience and are judged by an esteemed group of industry analysts and consultants.

With offices across the world's leading outsourcing hubs, Emapta helps organizations build high-performing global teams that work as a seamless extension of their business. Through Emapta's Intelligent Workforce Transformation solution, it helps organizations redesign how work gets done, build and activate AI and automation capabilities and determine the optimal architecture for talent location. The Emapta Talent Marketplace gives clients access to highly skilled, pre-vetted candidates precisely matched to their hiring needs.

Supporting more than 1,300 clients in 30+ countries with a global workforce of more than 13,000 team members, its dedicated staffing model combines highly skilled, AI-ready talent with full client control, transparent pricing, cultural alignment and enterprise-grade support. Unlike traditional BPO arrangements, clients select and directly manage their team members, while Emapta provides the recruitment, employment and operational support to build lasting capabilities aligned with their business goals and customer experience standards.

"We're proud to be recognized for the value our unique dedicated staffing and intelligent workforce transformation solutions deliver to our clients," said Christina Snyder, U.S. President and Global Chief Growth Officer, Emapta. "We're helping organizations rethink how they build and scale their workforce, moving beyond traditional outsourcing toward a more strategic model of workforce transformation.

"As businesses face persistent talent shortages, changing skill requirements and rapid advances in AI, growth depends on having the right combination of capacity, capability and flexibility. Emapta enables organizations to move away from reactive hiring and toward intentional team design by building dedicated global teams around the skills, roles and operating needs of the business."

About Emapta

A pioneer in the outsourcing industry, Emapta is creating a new standard for how businesses leverage high performing offshore and nearshore teams, offering maximum control, transparent pricing, no salary mark-ups and flexibility as a seamless extension of onshore teams. Providing dedicated teams across 24 locations in the world's most skilled talent hubs, Emapta offers clients tailored solutions backed by intelligent workforce transformation, supercharging talent strategies with AI-readiness, agility and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2010 and a certified B Corp, Emapta supports more than 1,300 clients in 30+ countries with a global workforce of more than 13,000 team members. By continuously adapting to market demands, Emapta remains at the forefront of outsourcing, defining the future of work and enabling clients to access AI-ready talent globally.

To learn more, visit www.emapta.com or follow Emapta on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028862104/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Emapta)

erin@lutzpr.com 949.293.1055