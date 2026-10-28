New partnership integrates 1GLOBAL's eSIM infrastructure into WEtell's digital platform, bringing travel connectivity to every WEtell customer

Customers can activate global data plans in seconds without physical SIM cards, roaming complexity, or long-term commitments

1GLOBAL, a pioneer in global telecommunications solutions, today announced a new partnership with climate-neutral mobile phone provider WEtell to bring sustainable, app-based travel connectivity to its customers worldwide.

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The partnership integrates 1GLOBAL's eSIM infrastructure into WEtell's digital platform, delivering sustainable global travel connectivity to WEtell customers.

WEtell, founded in Freiburg in 2019, focuses on sustainable mobile communication, with an ethos of promoting eco-conscious consumption and integrating environmental and social values into its mobile services. When WEtell users connect to the internet or make calls, their typical CO2 footprint when doing so is calculated and offset by WEtell to ensure climate-neutrality. Since market launch in 2020, WEtell has offset a total of 1,537 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of taking 360 petrol cars off the road.

Through this partnership with 1GLOBAL, WEtell customers can now access high-speed mobile data in popular travel destinations at fair prices directly from within the WEtell App. Powered by 1GLOBAL's worldwide eSIM platform, users can activate travel data plans in seconds, without the need for physical SIM cards, expensive roaming charges, or the hassle of sourcing local connectivity abroad.

Embedding travel connectivity in a more sustainable way

This partnership brings together WEtell's longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices with 1GLOBAL's full-stack telco platform, providing customers with an eco-friendlier way to stay connected when they travel.

Every digitally provisioned travel eSIM removes the need to manufacture, package, distribute, and eventually replace a physical SIM card, reducing plastic waste and unnecessary transport throughout the entire supply chain. In 2024 alone, the UN estimates that plastic SIM cards contributed more than 18,000 tons of non-recyclable, non-biodegradable waste to the environment.

With the telco industry responsible for 4% of global CO2 emissions, the potential positive impact of moving away from physical SIMs is high, with each eSIM representing a 46% lower CO2 footprint than a physical SIM.

eSIMs are gaining ground on physical SIMs, and by 2030 eSIM connections are projected to outnumber those on traditional SIMs. 1GLOBAL is a pioneer in this space, installing more than six million eSIMs per year, and has to date provisioned eSIMs on 70+ million devices.

Behind the service sits 1GLOBAL's carrier-grade telecom platform, providing access to more than 600 mobile networks across 200+ destinations to deliver reliable, high-quality connectivity wherever customers travel. With eSIM technology from 1GLOBAL, WEtell mobile plans can be activated in just a few taps.

Hakan Koç, Founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL, said: "A more digital telco experience is also a more sustainable one. Every physical SIM card that doesn't need to be manufactured, packaged, shipped or swapped is a step towards a more efficient and lower-impact connectivity model. 1GLOBAL is proud to partner with WEtell to combine that sustainability vision with the carrier-grade infrastructure that allows digital brands to deliver premium mobile experiences at scale."

Alma Spribille, Co-founder and CEO of WEtell, said: "Our partnership with 1GLOBAL allows us to offer our clients attractive, sustainable eSIM solutions for many popular travel destinations. This collaboration is a significant step in supporting our customers abroad, and 1GLOBAL's full-stack telco program makes it all possible. We are excited to continue delivering the best service to our clients."

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless mobile connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and retail groups-1GLOBAL connects over 70 million devices globally.

In 2025, 1GLOBAL continued to grow profitably, generating revenue of USD 203 million and a profit of USD 26 million. The year was characterized by strong demand for the 1G Connect Travel offering, the expansion of enterprise and compliance solutions, and continued investment in eSIM technology. Going forward, 1GLOBAL will focus on expanding national connectivity, extending its MVNO footprint and scaling its technology platform to continue delivering sustainable, profitable growth. Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in 12 countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 28 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs close to 500 experts across 15 countries.

About WEtell

WEtell is a fair and sustainable mobile network provider committed to a regenerative economy. Based in Freiburg im Breisgau, the company offers mobile plans that promote climate protection and a fairer society. WEtell sees communication as a key element in driving ecological and social change in our society. The company has an Economy for the Common Good balance sheet and operates under a steward-ownership model.

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