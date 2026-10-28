Weekend Plumbing Co. has relocated its head office to North Lakes, QLD, establishing a new administrative base to support its plumbing operations across Brisbane's suburbs and surrounding communities.

North Lakes, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Weekend Plumbing Co. has relocated its head office to 14/73 Stapylton Street, North Lakes, Queensland 4509. The move establishes a new administrative base for the plumbing company as it continues serving residential and commercial customers across Brisbane's northern suburbs and surrounding communities. The relocation marks a step in the company's development, providing a dedicated location to support its existing operations and future business needs.

For plumbing businesses operating across multiple suburbs, maintaining communication between office staff, field teams and customers is important to managing work effectively. This is particularly important when urgent plumbing requests must be handled alongside scheduled appointments. As Weekend Plumbing Co. continues serving customers throughout the region, the new head office provides a central location for coordinating these activities.

The relocation brings the company's administrative operations to North Lakes, within its established service area. From this location, Weekend Plumbing Co. will manage customer enquiries, organise appointments and coordinate its plumbing team. Having these functions based in one office supports the company's ability to manage work across different locations while maintaining communication with customers.

The move also reflects Weekend Plumbing Co.'s continued development across Brisbane and the Moreton Bay region. As the company maintains its presence in surrounding communities, an established head office provides a base to manage its current workload and plan for future requirements. The relocation supports this development without changing the company's existing services or the areas in which its plumbers operate.

Looking ahead, Weekend Plumbing Co. will continue serving customers across Brisbane's northern suburbs and the surrounding regions while maintaining its focus on professional workmanship and customer communication.

Additional information about Weekend Plumbing Co. services is available on the company's website.

About Weekend Plumbing Co.

Weekend Plumbing Co. is a Queensland plumbing company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Brisbane, the Moreton Bay region and surrounding communities. The company provides general plumbing, emergency repairs, drain cleaning, leak detection, hot water system services and routine maintenance. Its team works on plumbing projects of different sizes, from household repairs to commercial plumbing requirements. By providing professional assessments, practical repair recommendations and clear communication, Weekend Plumbing Co. helps property owners address plumbing issues and maintain their plumbing systems.

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