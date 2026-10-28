Las Vegas Sands: Developing World-Class Hospitality Talent: Sands' 2026 Corporate Interns Experience Professional-Service Careers in the Integrated Resort Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands

On August 13, Sands concluded its 2026 corporate internship program with a graduation event culminating the experience and recognizing student progress over the 11-week summer term. The program serves rising college juniors and seniors, as well as graduating seniors, and provides exposure to professional-service career tracks in the integrated resort business.

Over the summer, Sands hosted 15 participants in its Las Vegas and Dallas offices to work in departments that align with their degree programs. Students gained hands-on experience and insights from professionals in human resources, cybersecurity, corporate treasury, corporate tax, aviation, IT command center and IT software development.

During the graduation ceremony interns presented their final projects, which entailed creating recommendations for a theoretical AI Pod that would improve business operations or the guest experience at a Sands property. The group presented a formal proposal backed by market research and analysis, complementing the experience interns gained working with their department teams.

At the graduation event, a few interns reflected on their experiences:

Karla Warque

Rising senior, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Corporate tax intern

"One thing I really liked was just getting to know the whole tax team. Everyone is just so knowledgeable, and they have a depth of industry experience. They all worked for the most part in public accounting or consulting before coming here, and that's something that interests me. It was nice to get advice from them and see their perspective and insight on things.

"Another thing I really liked about this internship was that I came in with a little bit of tax experience in a different area, and so I was really able to see another side of tax that I was never exposed to before - and it was something that interests me and something that I'll be taking with me into my next internship.

"I really enjoyed the whole experience from start to finish; it's been an amazing summer. I've met the best people. I got to do some really cool things and learn so much this summer."

Mateo Guerrero

Rising junior, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Global cybersecurity intern

"Some of the highlights from this summer were meeting the different engineering teams. I had an interest in getting more experience in that field, so meeting with the strategy and automation teams was really fun.

"We also got a chance to meet some of the Marina Bay Sands and Sands China Team Members who came here for the cybersecurity conference, and that was really fun meeting them and seeing what kind of work culture and what kind of operations that they do.

"This summer I learned that within cybersecurity, AI is a very hot topic, and there's this connotation that AI is going to take your job in the future. But, a lot of the operations here at Sands and just in general in cybersecurity are still very human-oriented. So it's still a long way out from doing that, and I learned that AI is more of a tool than an 'employee' that can take that job.

"Coming into this internship, I didn't have much experience in cybersecurity. I just did small projects and I take coursework. But, seeing it in a corporate environment and how it works on a professional scale was very eye-opening. Moving forward in my studies, I'll definitely take what I learned here and hopefully enhance what I do in school."

Michael White

Rising senior, West Virginia University

Sands Aviation intern

"I got many chances to see multiple different fields from the aviation hangar. I got to see how a complex organization comes together and what it takes to be successful, and other things such as how dispatch operates and how pilots operate the planes, and what they consider and take into account.

"I think one thing I learned how to do better is to be a team player. Being at the hangar I got to see a multitude of different sectors of what we do, and being able to find work in each of them and being able to contribute something. I think is something that I'll take back with me.

"Everybody at Sands is extremely community-based. Everybody's willing to help everybody succeed. You can just stop people in the hallway and talk to them for a couple minutes and learn really anything. I had such a phenomenal time here and can definitely see myself pursuing a career in aviation in the future."

Sands' corporate internship program is part of the company's global workforce development initiative, which includes hands-on training and early-career development programs in integrated resort and hospitality operations, as well as professional-service career tracks that serve the industry.

The corporate internship program exposes students in a variety of fields to the opportunities and benefits of working in the hospitality industry and the dynamic integrated resort business.

To learn more about internship opportunities at Sands, visit: https://www.sands.com/company/careers/

To learn more about Sands' priority on workforce development and hospitality education initiatives, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/

Find more stories and multimedia from Las Vegas Sands at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/developing-world-class-hospitality-talent-sands-2026-corporate-interns-experience-profession-1243205