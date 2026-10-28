Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as a Bronze Sponsor of the World Quantum Cannes Festival 2026, taking place November 17-18 at the Palais des congrès et des festivals in Cannes, France.

QeM's participation supports the Company's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in France and expand its engagement within the European quantum technology and cybersecurity ecosystem.

The festival brings together leaders from across the global quantum ecosystem and provides prospective customers, technology partners and commercial partners with an opportunity to engage directly with QeM as organizations evaluate their transition toward quantum-safe cybersecurity.

As part of its sponsorship, QeM will have an exhibition presence and a dedicated speaking opportunity to introduce the Company, its technology and its approach to building stronger foundations for quantum-safe cybersecurity.

Throughout the event, QeM will showcase its growing portfolio of quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies, including its proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), quantum entropy capabilities and post quantum cryptography solutions. Supported by a growing portfolio of proprietary technology and intellectual property, QeM's technologies are designed to strengthen the foundations of cybersecurity as organizations prepare for present and emerging quantum-related threats. The Company will also engage with organizations seeking technology integration, strategic partnerships and commercial deployment opportunities.

"The World Quantum Cannes Festival provides an important platform for organizations to engage with QeM and see how we are building practical cybersecurity technologies around quantum-generated entropy and quantum-safe protection," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "We look forward to developing new customer, technology and commercial relationships across Europe."

Under the theme "Protect What Matters," QeM will invite organizations to consider their preparedness for emerging quantum-related cybersecurity risks and explore how stronger cybersecurity begins with trust at the source-from high-quality entropy through to quantum-safe protection.

QeM's participation in the World Quantum Cannes Festival represents another step in the Company's strategy to establish a stronger commercial presence in Europe, develop strategic technology and channel relationships, and introduce its quantum-powered cybersecurity portfolio to prospective customers and partners.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. is a quantum-secure cybersecurity company developing a comprehensive platform designed to protect data, communications and digital infrastructure against both current and emerging threats. The Company's technologies combine quantum-generated entropy, post-quantum cryptography, secure communications and advanced cryptographic key protection to support applications across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare, blockchain, government and critical infrastructure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this release.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "may," "could," "would," "should," "will," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321352