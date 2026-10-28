Interact Software: Interact joins Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program to strengthen enterprise intranet security with Claude Mythos 5.1

Advanced cyber defence capabilities build on Interact's established security controls to help protect enterprise customers' workplace knowledge and communications

NEW YORK and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact Software today announced it has joined Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program (CVP), adding Claude Mythos 5.1 to its security team's capabilities as part of its continued investment in a secure and reliable enterprise intranet. The programme strengthens Interact's ongoing work to protect the workplace knowledge, employee information and trusted communications its customers rely on.

Through the programme's Defense Access tier, Interact's security team has access to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Opus 5.5 and Claude Sonnet 5.5 for approved defensive security work. The team is using these advanced AI capabilities to identify and investigate potential vulnerabilities and strengthen cyber defence across its platform and environments.

This investment builds on Interact's established security controls, including workplace information permissions and its security release process for addressing vulnerabilities. It extends the capabilities available to the security team as threats evolve.

Enterprise intranets bring together workplace knowledge, communications and tools, helping employees find answers and complete tasks across connected systems, including HR platforms, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. As AI assistants and agents support those activities, protecting information and governing what people and AI can access and do are essential to enterprise trust.

"Millions of people around the world rely on Interact to get work done every day. Building the most reliable, secure, and resilient platform requires continued investment in cutting edge technologies as threats evolve," said Daniel Wardin, Chief Technology Officer at Interact Software. "Claude Mythos adds advanced capabilities to our security team's ongoing work to protect the world's most discerning enterprise buyers."

What this means for customers

Customers benefit from additional defensive AI capabilities supporting Interact's ongoing security work. Findings go through Interact's security release process so potential vulnerabilities can be investigated and addressed. Specific details that could help attackers will not be published.

Platform testing runs in Interact-controlled environments, without using customer tenants or customer data. Customers can contact their Customer Success Manager or visit Interact's Trust Center to learn more about Interact's security practices.

Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program provides qualifying security professionals with advanced Claude capabilities for approved cybersecurity work. Defense Access supports defensive activities such as vulnerability analysis and validation, malware analysis and incident response.

Looking ahead

This ongoing security investment strengthens the foundations behind Cue , Conductor and Interact MCP as AI access to workplace knowledge and actions evolves.

Learn more: Interact Trust Center

About Interact Software

Interact Software is an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform for internal communications, employee engagement and workplace knowledge. It brings company news, trusted information and workplace tools together in a personalized experience for office, frontline and distributed employees. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Subway, use Interact. For more information, visit interactsoftware.com .