New global study of 5,000+ working professionals across nine countries exposes the gap between learning activity and real-world results in the age of AI

Preply, the #1 global language learning marketplace, published its first annual Progress Report, exploring how technology is changing the way people learn, and what real progress looks like in the age of AI. Combining a global survey of more than 5,000 working professionals, external research, and insight from learning experts, the report finds a disconnect between learning and application in the real world.

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A Preply tutor and learner in class

The research identifies what Preply calls "The Progress Gap," the distance between the progress people feel they are making while learning and their confidence applying those skills in real-world situations.

KEY FINDINGS INCLUDE:

42% of UK learners surveyed say they have maintained a learning routine for months, but still struggle to apply what they learned in real life.

of UK learners surveyed say they have maintained a learning routine for months, but still struggle to apply what they learned in real life. 55% of UK learners say they feel busy learning without truly improving.

of UK learners say they feel busy learning without truly improving. 75% of UK learners trust a learning experience that combines AI and human expertise for long-term progress, over just 12% who say they would prefer a fully self-directed AI approach.

Together, the findings suggest that achieving real progress depends on more than access to knowledge alone.

According to the survey, 78% of UK respondents say they spend more time learning today than they did two years ago, using different learning methods, ranging from AI tools to employer training, online courses, short video learnings and more. However, 47% of UK respondents say they are spending more time learning without always seeing better results.

The findings come as AI rapidly transforms how people learn. Today, 88% of UK professionals surveyed already use AI as part of their learning, making it an increasingly common part of how they build new skills. Yet 68% of respondents agree that having access to information does not automatically lead to progress.

Preply's research points to the value of AI, but also the continued importance of human expertise as AI becomes more embedded in learning.

While global survey participants say that AI helps them find answers to questions more quickly (47%) and makes learning more accessible and flexible (36%), 90% of UK respondents said they want AI to play a supporting role rather than lead their learning.

"People value AI because it helps them learn more easily," said Preply CEO Kirill Bigai. "They value people because they make learning stick, and translate knowledge into real world ability. This is the role that our more than 150,000 tutors around the world play every day. The way learning is evolving isn't about asking one to replace the other. Together, human expertise and AI are creating the conditions for real progress."

GEN Z EXPERIENCES THE BIGGEST PROGRESS GAP:

UK Gen Z has the highest AI adoption of any generation at 94%, but also reports one of the biggest challenges is turning learning into progress. When comparing Gen Z to Gen X globally:

71% feel busy learning without improving, vs. 56% of Gen X.

57% have struggled to apply what they've learned in real life, vs. 40% of Gen X.

68% abandoned learning in the past year, vs. 38% of Gen X.

Gen Z is also more likely than Gen X to say they rely on AI more than they'd like (31% vs. 24%) and that learning with AI feels passive rather than active (31% vs. 23%

AI ADOPTION AND MOTIVATION LOOKS VERY DIFFERENT AROUND THE WORLD:

Geographically, Argentina and Poland have the highest overall AI adoption at 93%, compared with 85% in the US and Japan the lowest rate of all countries surveyed. Argentina also has the highest daily use of any market at 42%

Improving performance at work is the biggest motivation globally, but what drives professional learning varies considerably across markets.

The US and UK are among the most performance-driven, with 50% of US professionals and 54% of UK professionals reporting learning to improve in their current role, compared with 41% globally.

Germany and Poland are the only markets where personal interest comes first, ranking as the top motivation in Germany (33% vs. 28% improving performance) and Poland (30% vs. 25%). By comparison, 23% of US professionals cite personal interest.

Japan stands apart for employer-driven learning: 26% are learning because their employer requires it, nearly twice the 14% global average and more than double the 12% in the US

The full Progress Report is available at Preply.com.

About Preply

Preply is the human-led, AI-enabled language learning platform building the future of learning. With a global network of more than 150,000 tutors teaching over 90 languages, we are the category leader and the largest online marketplace and app that brings human tutors together with learners from 180 countries, supporting them with always-on, AI-powered tools to deliver real progress with every lesson. A 2026 efficiency study found that 99% of users said Preply contributed more to their speaking confidence than the leading self-learning app.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Lauren Doyle

Global PR Communications Lead

Lauren.Doyle@preply.com