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WKN: 5375 | ISIN: US00ANTHROP0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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phData, Inc.: phData Raises New Funding to Turn Enterprise Data Into Trusted AI Answers and Reliable Agents with Claude

As a member of the Claude Partner Network, phData will add more than 300 data and AI experts and expand the AI-ready data services that help enterprises get trusted answers and reliable agents from Claude.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / phData, an AI and data services leader that helps enable enterprise AI journeys with AI-ready data and infrastructure, today announced new funding from existing investor Gryphon Investors, with participation from Anthropic. The company will use the funding to grow its team and expand its services for enterprises. phData is a member of the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's program for the firms that help enterprises put Claude into production.

How phData helps enterprises get more value from Claude:

  • Business process transformation. phData's forward-deployed engineers and strategists work inside the business, one use case or department at a time, then repeat the approach, delivering faster, compounding client value.
  • AI-ready data. When an AI agent asks for a metric, the answer must be correct. phData's data platform expertise and semantic layer offerings give Claude the context it needs over structured data.
  • Enterprise context. phData is building more comprehensive offerings to bring the enterprise knowledge graph into AI.
  • A new front door to analytics. AI opens analytics to a much wider audience by enabling ad hoc analysis and dashboard building through AI tools.
  • AI-native operations and delivery. phData's Forge Methodology unites specialized AI agents, curated skills, and experienced delivery teams to accelerate data and AI value creation while reducing cost.

Success is measured by client results: more productive people, trusted metrics, and transformed business processes. Every phData engagement enabling Claude ties to an outcome clients can point to.

"Customers want to use Claude where it matters most for their businesses. Investing in companies like phData means more businesses have the expertise they need to put Claude to work." - Steve Corfield, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships, Anthropic

"Our clients need AI that provides reliable answers and transforms how their business runs. We are putting our best people into these engagements and building the services our clients need to win with Claude at scale." - Ryan Bosshart, CEO, phData

About phData

phData is an AI and data services leader that helps enable enterprise AI journeys with AI-ready data and infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, phData is a team of 900+ professionals across the US, Latin America, and India, a member of the Claude Partner Network, and a strategic partner to Snowflake, AWS, and dbt. For more information, visit phdata.io.

Media Contact:
marketing@phdata.io

SOURCE: phData, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/phdata-raises-new-funding-to-turn-enterprise-data-into-trusted-a-1243033

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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