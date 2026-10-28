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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Joint Commission International: Joint Commission Enterprise Appoints Dr. Subashnie Devkaran to Lead International Strategy, Operations

Joint Commission Enterprise Appoints Dr. Subashnie Devkaran to Lead International Strategy, Operations

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subashnie Devkaran, PhD, MSc, BSc, will join the Joint Commission enterprise as executive vice president and chief international officer on 2 November 2026. In this role, she will lead international strategy and strengthen the enterprise's presence in key global markets to extend its mission.

James I. Merlino, MD, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Joint Commission: "Subashnie brings an understanding of the safety and quality challenges facing healthcare systems around the world, along with a commitment to meaningful change. Her leadership will help us increase Joint Commission's reach and impact globally, making a difference in the lives of more patients."

Dr. Devkaran has more than 25 years healthcare experience across four continents, most recently at Mayo Clinic and Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery. She was also a Joint Commission International consultant for nine years and she was on the Board of Directors of Joint Commission Resources, a role she will step down from.

Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission: "As healthcare complexity grows around the world, healthcare organizations benefit from a partner to help support their commitment to the highest standards of quality and patient safety. Under Subashnie's leadership, we will deepen our understanding of international healthcare systems, enabling global organizations to achieve meaningful improvement for patients."

Dr. Devkaran: "I look forward to assessing opportunities for expansion, strengthening relationships, and ensuring Joint Commission's international services reflect local healthcare priorities and market dynamics, ultimately helping health systems translate high standards into better outcomes for patients."

Dr. Devkaran earned degrees from Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University, Royal College of Surgeons, and University of the Witwatersrand Medical School. Dr. Devkaran is a Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), and Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).

About Joint Commission International
Joint Commission International?(JCI), established in 1994, is a nonprofit affiliate of Joint Commission, dedicated to improving healthcare quality and patient safety worldwide. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications, and education programs, JCI works with healthcare organizations, public health agencies, and health ministries in more than 80 countries to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all.

Learn more at https://www.jointcommission.org/en.

Media Contact
McKenzie Naylor
(480) 205-8189
press@jointcommission.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joint-commission-enterprise-appoints-dr-subashnie-devkaran-to-lead-international-strategy-operations-302921277.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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