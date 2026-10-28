USTA and IBM Announce Five-Year Renewal of Longstanding Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a five-year renewal of their longstanding and trailblazing partnership that will see IBM serve as the Official AI and Cloud Partner of the US Open through 2031. The renewal comes following the 2026 US Open which saw record engagement for its IBM-powered digital platforms, reaching more than 270 million total engagements across USOpen.org and the US Open app combined.

"For 35 years, IBM and the USTA have worked together to redefine how technology can bring fans closer to the game," said Kameryn Stanhouse, Vice President, Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, IBM. "This renewal builds on that legacy, bringing IBM technology to the next generation of the US Open fan experience. It's also a powerful example of what's possible when organizations turn complex data into meaningful experiences that create more value for their audiences."

From the launch of USOpen.org in 1995 to the introduction of the mobile app in 2009, and this year's debut of Live Updates, Key Moments, and Serve Quality, IBM and the USTA have collaborated for more than three decades, today delivering a world-class platform that provides unparalleled, first-of-its-kind fan experiences through hybrid cloud and AI technologies.

"Our partnership with IBM has produced decades of groundbreaking innovation for the US Open and for our fans," said Brian Ryerson, Senior Director, Digital Strategy, USTA. "Every year we utilize cutting-edge technology to not only push the boundaries of digital engagement but to provide our fans the most useful and interesting ways to connect with our sport. We're grateful for everything our partnership with IBM has produced and I'm very excited to see where our work goes over the next five years."

The digital results were part of a record-setting year for the US Open. More than 1.2 million fans attended across all three weeks, including more than 300,000 during Fan Week. The USTA reported that the US Open's owned and operated social channels generated more than 3.9 billion interactions, including engagements and video views, up 26 percent over 2025. ESPN's coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC achieved its best viewership since 2022, with the women's and men's singles championships combining to average 3 million viewers. Worldwide, the US Open also amassed a record 374 million global broadcast viewer hours in 2026.

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, along with approximately 100 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S., and selects the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contacts:

Paul Pettas

IBM

paulpettas@ibm.com

Pat Mitsch

USTA

mitsch@usta.com

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