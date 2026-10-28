Risk Analytics Market worth $54.69 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Risk Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 35.68 billion in 2026 to USD 54.69 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 420 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Risk Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Risk Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 31.61 billion

USD 31.61 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 35.68 billion

USD 35.68 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 54.69 billion

USD 54.69 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.9%

Risk Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by increasing adoption of predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantitative risk modeling, fraud detection, stress testing, and integrated risk management platforms across banking, insurance, capital markets, and other industries.

Software is estimated to account for 37.2% of the Risk Analytics Market in 2026.

The technology risk segment is expected to register the fastest growth of 11.4% CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

The healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment across the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest regional share of 37.01% in 2026.

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The expansion of the Risk Analytics Market is influenced by various factors, including the growing frequency and complexity of global risks, the increasing demand for efficient decision-making tools in companies, and technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Organizations across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing are using risk analytics to anticipate potential disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The growing reliance on big data, combined with the rise in IoT devices, has expanded the volume of data available for analysis, enabling more precise risk evaluations. Moreover, rising cyber threats, coupled with demand for robust cybersecurity strategies, are driving the need for risk management solutions. Additionally, the evolving landscape of climate-related risks and natural disasters is prompting organizations to integrate climate risk models into their assessments. Together, these factors underscore the need for comprehensive, timely risk management strategies, making risk analytics an essential resource in today's business landscape.

By software type, the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2026-2031).

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software dominates the Risk Analytics Market because it helps organizations meet stringent regulatory demands and follow internal policies. GRC software is designed to ensure that organizations operate within legal and ethical boundaries while minimizing compliance risks. As regulations grow more complex and sector-specific across regions, businesses increasingly adopt GRC solutions to automate compliance monitoring, maintain audit readiness, and ensure transparency. These systems provide real-time tracking and reporting, enabling organizations to quickly detect non-compliance or policy breaches and implement corrective measures. Moreover, GRC platforms can consolidate and standardize compliance processes across departments, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of human error. As firms face rising costs from regulatory fines and reputational damage, the importance of robust GRC systems continues to grow, reinforcing their dominance in the risk analytics sector.

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By risk type, strategic risk is projected to grow at the second-fastest rate in the Risk Analytics Market during the forecast period.

Strategic risk analytics is expected to gain importance as organizations address uncertainties related to market dynamics, competitive positioning, business diversification, and long-term sustainability. Increasing market volatility and interconnected business environments are driving the need to assess risks from market concentration, new product development, and expansion into unfamiliar markets. Digital transformation, evolving business models, and platform-based strategies also introduce interconnected risks that require systematic assessment and monitoring. Strategic initiatives such as mergers, partnerships, and business expansion can also expose organizations to financial, operational, and competitive uncertainties. Risk analytics supports these activities by enabling scenario analysis, predictive modeling, and data-driven evaluation of potential outcomes. These capabilities help organizations assess the implications of strategic decisions, identify emerging threats, and align risk management practices with business objectives.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Risk Analytics Market in 2026.

Regional demand is supported by the adoption of risk analytics across banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. Organizations in the region use these solutions for credit risk assessment, fraud detection, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity risk monitoring, and operational risk management. Regulatory frameworks, including Basel III and the Dodd-Frank Act, contribute to demand for risk measurement, reporting, and compliance solutions in the financial sector. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud computing is expanding the application of risk analytics in risk identification, predictive modeling, and decision-making. The presence of established technology providers, financial institutions, and specialized analytics vendors also contributes to the development and adoption of risk analytics solutions across the region.

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Top Companies in Risk Analytics Market:

The Top Companies in Risk Analytics Market are Marsh McLennan (US), Aon (England), Deloitte (UK), Capgemini (France), Moody's Analytics (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Lockton (US), SAS Institute (US), MetricStream (US), Milliman (US), and Protiviti (US).

Risk Analytics Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment And Funding Context

Investment activity in the Risk Analytics Market is increasingly focused on credit risk modeling, predictive analytics, regulatory compliance, fraud detection, and AI-enabled risk intelligence. In August 2026, ICRA Limited launched ICRA Risk & Analytics, bringing together ICRA Analytics, Fintellix, and D2K Technologies after completing acquisitions totaling USD 30.65 million. The platform was designed to address risk management, regulatory compliance, and data management requirements for financial institutions, regulators, and corporates.

Technology development and strategic collaborations also remained important in 2026. In April 2026, Moody's announced the integration of its credit intelligence and analytical capabilities into Microsoft 365 Copilot workflows, expanding access to credit ratings, research, entity data, and related risk intelligence. In August 2026, Moody's also announced that its intelligence was available through Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services. These developments show investment in integrating risk analytics with enterprise AI platforms rather than relying solely on standalone analytical systems.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue generation in the Risk Analytics Market spans software subscriptions, analytical data, risk models, regulatory reporting solutions, and advisory services. Financial institutions and enterprises use these capabilities for credit assessment, market risk measurement, portfolio monitoring, fraud detection, and compliance management. In July 2026, FICO reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of USD 674.2 million, including USD 215.3 million from its Software segment, which covers analytics and digital decisioning technology. The company's reported results demonstrate the commercial importance of software-based analytics and decisioning, although its total revenue also includes scoring solutions and should not be treated as Risk Analytics Market revenue alone.

Insurance-focused analytics also represents an important revenue source for providers serving property, casualty, and catastrophe risk applications. Verisk reported USD 806 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2026, up 4.3% year over year. However, this figure reflects company-wide revenue rather than revenue attributable exclusively to risk analytics. Accordingly, company financial results should be distinguished from revenue generated specifically within the Risk Analytics Market when evaluating competitive positions.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Direct mergers and acquisitions among pure-play risk analytics vendors remain selective, while strategic acquisitions and partnerships help companies expand their capabilities in risk modeling, financial data analytics, regulatory compliance, fraud detection, and enterprise risk management. Transactions and integrations in this market can strengthen proprietary data assets, analytical models, risk intelligence, and software capabilities. Companies also use acquisitions to expand their coverage of credit risk, insurance risk, operational risk, and regulatory reporting, enabling them to serve a broader range of financial institutions and enterprises.

Recent examples illustrate this trend. In July 2026, Moody's expanded its partnership with Intapp by integrating credit risk assessments, entity screening, and ownership data into Intapp's Celeste AI platform, supporting risk evaluation and due diligence workflows. In April 2026, Cartan Trade partnered with Moody's to incorporate credit risk data, default-risk insights, beneficial ownership information, and media monitoring into its platform through APIs, supporting underwriting and credit-limit monitoring. In September 2026, Moody's and Euler ILS Partners signed a multi-year agreement to use catastrophe risk models, cyber risk models, and exposure datasets for underwriting, portfolio management, and investment decisions in insurance-linked securities. These developments demonstrate how partnerships and integrations can expand access to risk intelligence, strengthen analytical workflows, and support risk assessment across credit, insurance, and catastrophe-related applications.

RISK ANALYTICS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2026-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description October 2026 Product Collaboration Moody's Analytics Allvue Systems The companies launched the EDF-X Private Credit Model, combining Moody's credit risk modeling with Allvue's private credit performance data to identify early indicators of borrower stress. August 2026 Platform Launch Following Acquisitions ICRA Limited Fintellix and D2K Technologies ICRA launched ICRA Risk & Analytics after completing acquisitions totaling INR 296.2 crore, consolidating its analytics, risk, and technology businesses under one platform. August 2026 Strategic Integration Moody's Google Cloud Moody's made its credit ratings, research, entity information, and risk intelligence available through Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services using its Credit Model Context Protocol server. July 2026 Acquisition Verisk McKenzie Intelligence Services Verisk announced the acquisition of McKenzie Intelligence Services to strengthen catastrophe preparation and response capabilities using geospatial intelligence and event-related analytics. April 2026 Strategic Partnership / Integration Moody's Microsoft Moody's expanded the integration of its credit intelligence, research, entity data, and analytical workflows into Microsoft 365 Copilot and related AI-powered enterprise tools.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five companies account for approximately 32.6% of the Risk Analytics Market in 2025. The leading group comprises Marsh McLennan, Aon, Deloitte, Lockton, and Moody's Analytics, reflecting their established presence across enterprise risk management, financial risk analytics, risk advisory, insurance analytics, and regulatory compliance. The leading companies differentiate themselves through their risk modeling capabilities, proprietary data assets, predictive analytics, credit risk assessment, and integration with enterprise risk management workflows. Marsh McLennan and Aon provide risk advisory and insurance-related analytics, while Deloitte and Lockton support organizations through risk consulting, exposure assessment, and mitigation strategies. Moody's Analytics specializes in financial risk intelligence, credit risk modeling, economic forecasting, and stress testing. Other providers, including FICO, Verisk Analytics, SAS Institute, Oracle, and IBM, contribute to the competitive landscape through capabilities in credit scoring, insurance risk analytics, statistical modeling, and enterprise risk management.

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