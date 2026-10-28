Freight Forwarders Network Solutions S.L.U.: Globalia Logistics Network Unveils New Brand Identity at Bangkok Summit to Mark 10th Anniversary

Under the slogan "Forward. Together", the network enters a new era of strategic growth and digital integration as international freight forwarders gather for its 7th Annual Meeting.

Globalia Logistics Network has officially unveiled its new brand identity during its 7th Annual Meeting, held from 26 to 28 October 2026 at the InterContinental Bangkok. The gathering brought together over 70 freight forwarding professionals for three days of one-to-one business meetings, networking and discussions on new opportunities for international cooperation.

Founded by Antonio Torres in 2016 to connect independent logistics companies through reliable partnerships, Globalia enters its second decade with a modernised visual identity and a clear strategic vision summarised by its new slogan: "Forward. Together." A decade later, Globalia continues to follow this philosophy, prioritising the quality of its membership and the strength of the relationships between its members, while sharpening its focus on the future.

The Bangkok gathering brought together what Mr. Torres describes as "a select group of established freight forwarding companies" that understand the importance of trust, personal communication and dependable overseas representation in an industry where strong partnerships can make a significant difference.

"Independent freight forwarders need partners they can rely on, especially when handling shipments in unfamiliar markets or managing complex customer requirements. Our meetings allow members to get to know one another beyond emails and quotations. That personal connection is what helps turn an introduction into a lasting business relationship," Torres adds.

One of the highlights of the anniversary celebrations was the presentation of special commemorative trophies to a group of long-standing members who have been with Globalia for approximately ten years. The recognition honoured the companies that joined the network during its early days and continued to contribute to its development over the years.

"Over the last ten years, we have built not only strong business partnerships through Globalia but also genuine friendships with agents around the world. Many of these relationships remain among our strongest today. What matters most is knowing that when we entrust a shipment to another member, it will be handled with the same care and professionalism we would provide ourselves," say Paul and Silvana Petrovski of PCFS Logistics, founder members of Globalia Logistics Network in Sydney, Australia.

One-to-one meetings remained at the heart of the Annual Meeting, giving members dedicated time to discuss their services, explore new trade lanes and identify potential partners for future shipments. This year's meeting also welcomed many new members, giving them an opportunity to introduce their companies to the wider network, meet potential partners and establish connections with experienced members.

The anniversary also provided an opportunity to reflect on how the network has evolved since its foundation. Alongside its international membership, Globalia has developed additional resources to support members' business development, visibility, and day-to-day operations, while maintaining the personalised approach central to its philosophy.

For further information kindly contact:

Tamishra Basu

marketing@ffns.es

www.globalialogisticsnetwork.com



About Globalia Logistics Network

Globalia Logistics Network is an alliance of 180+ hand-picked freight forwarders in major air and seaports across 120 countries. Its members cooperate in a financially secure environment to reduce costs and risks, develop international partnerships and grow their businesses through active collaboration, enabling independent companies to compete with the largest multinational logistics providers.

For more information on Globalia's 10th anniversary visit:

www.globalialogisticsnetwork.com/10th-anniversary.php



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