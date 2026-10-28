GreenMoney Journal: Investing for Human Flourishing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / by John Coleman of Sovereign's Capital and author of 'Good Money'

For fifteen years I have written on human flourishing, much of it for Harvard Business Review, including a new book, Good Money: Six Steps to Building a Financial Life with Purpose, which explores how anyone, regardless of faith, can align financial resources in a way that enables rather than impedes the good life. By day I co-lead Sovereign's Capital, a Christian faith-driven investment firm. In both Good Money and our work at Sovereign's, I have anchored on mainstream, research-backed frameworks of flourishing. Perhaps the most powerful comes from the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard. It identifies six dimensions: Happiness and life satisfaction; Mental and physical health; Meaning and purpose; Character and virtue; Close social relationships; Financial and material stability.

These domains are reached through a few key pathways - family, work, education, and religious community - at least two of which are shaped directly by the companies and real estate investors own. One of the study's most striking early findings is that wealth and flourishing diverge. Which raises the question worth asking of any portfolio: how do we use an age of prosperity to build lives that are not only richer, but more purposeful? Our investment portfolios are a key part of that, and an often-untapped source of influence. At Sovereign's Capital, we believe "all investing is impact investing." We believe capital is never idle. It is always building something. The only question is whether we're aware and in charge of what we are building and how.

Read John's full article and check out a video discussion worth your time - all here - https://greenmoney.com/investing-for-human-flourishing

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Investing for Human Flourishing

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/investing-for-human-flourishing-1243236