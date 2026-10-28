Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - On October 12, 2026, a Metropolis delegation including Co-Founder and CEO Alex Israel and Co-Founder Peter Fisher visited ICETECH. ICETECH's CEO, CTO and Director of International Marketing were among those who hosted the delegation for discussions on smart parking technology, product innovation and global market development.





Metropolis, the $5 Billion-Valued Parking Technology Leader, Visits ICETECH, a Global LPR Specialist Supporting 150+ Countries and Regions

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Metropolis is a U.S. technology company that uses computer vision to enable checkout-free parking. Its 2025 financing valued the company at approximately US$5 billion. In 2024, Metropolis completed its acquisition of SP+, one of North America's largest parking operators, becoming the largest parking network and operator in North America. It currently operates more than 4,500 locations across the region. Its growth, combining artificial intelligence with parking operations at scale, illustrates the value of technology in transforming parking services.

Global Smart Parking Technology and Products

During the discussions, Metropolis shared its company history and strategic direction. ICETECH presented its capabilities across recognition algorithms, intelligent sensing devices and parking solutions, addressing the technology and product needs of smart parking companies worldwide.

In vehicle recognition, ICETECH presented its automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technology framework, which supports license plates from more than 150 countries and regions. The framework addresses differences in plate formats and operating environments across markets. ICETECH's core smart parking products have been sold in more than 80 countries and regions, establishing a product presence across multiple national markets and building application and market experience in serving parking companies internationally.

To address urban on-street parking and the coordination of parking and energy services, ICETECH introduced its passive Internet of Things (IoT) products for on-street parking and integrated urban parking and charging solutions. These offerings demonstrate a portfolio spanning parking facility entrances and exits, on-street parking, and coordinated parking and charging. ICETECH also shared innovative technology directions to support future autonomous driving and robotics applications, exploring how parking sensing and management capabilities could extend to new use cases.

Technology and Products for Smart Parking Companies Worldwide

ICETECH further outlined its vision of equipping smart parking companies worldwide with technology and products. Drawing on its recognition algorithms and core products, the company aims to support parking businesses in their digital transformation and business innovation, adapting its technology and products to operational requirements in different markets.

From a recognition framework supporting license plates across multiple countries to core products sold in more than 80 countries and regions, ICETECH's international development is grounded in an established market presence. The Metropolis founding team's visit provided an opportunity for both companies to exchange perspectives on technology applications and industry practices. It also enabled ICETECH to present its accumulated technical capabilities, product portfolio and direction for serving global markets to international industry peers.

ICETECH will continue to expand its global product presence and strengthen its ability to adapt and deliver products for different market requirements, working with smart parking companies worldwide to explore further opportunities in technology innovation and business development.

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