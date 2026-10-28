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TR

WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
28.10.26 | 16:54
13,625 Euro
+0,37 % +0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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TRIFORK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,75014,50016:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 15:20 Uhr
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Trifork Group AG: 65/2026·Trifork Group: Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 28 October 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 65/2026

Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting

The shareholders of Trifork Group AG ("Trifork") today approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at Trifork's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM").

Dividend distribution
The shareholders approved an extraordinary dividend distribution (in the form of a distribution from capital contribution reserves) of DKK 3.00 per share, following the successful closing of the partial divestment of minority investment assets in LabsX. The ex-date is tomorrow, 29 October 2026, and the dividend is expected to be paid on 2 November 2026.

Capital band
The EGM voted on the increase of the capital band to authorize the Board of Directors to cancel up to 10% of the Company's share capital (previously 5%), providing greater flexibility in the treatment of treasury shares acquired under buyback programs. This change of the Articles of Association was approved.

Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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